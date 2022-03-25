(KMAland) -- Clarinda rolled at the Graceland Open, Syracuse, A-G and Nebraska City showed well in Waverly and more from KMAland boys track on Friday. View the rundown from Graceland, Mount Marty and Waverly, Nebraska below.
Graceland High School Open
Clarinda scored 72 points and cruised to the championship at the Graceland High School Open. The Cardinals had seven wins on the day, including individual victories from Nathan King in the 55 meters (6.86), Tyler Raybourn in the 55 hurdles (8.39), Treyton Schaapherder in the 800 (2:12.01), Isaac Jones in the high jump (5-10), Tadyn Brown in the long jump (20-11) and Logan Green in the shot put (47-05.00).
Clarinda’s seventh win of the day was their 4x800 meter relay in a time of 9:18.67 with the foursome of Michael Mayer, Kyle Wagoner, Alec Wyman and Schaapherder.
Lamoni ended up with 22 points on the day, getting a win from their 4x400 meter relay team of Matthew Patience, Brayden Olson, Ambrose Savage and Javin Stevenson in 3:50.02. Stevenson also ran to a win in the 200 in 24.11.
Shenandoah’s 14 points came thanks to a win from Alex Razee in the 400 (54.88) and from their 4x200 (1:42.54) of Hunter Dukes, Razee, Evan Holmes and Brody Cullin.
View the complete results linked here.
Lancer High School Open Class A (at Mount Marty)
Sioux City East finished in third with 169.20 points while Sergeant Bluff-Luton came in fourth with 158 at the Lancer High School Open at Mount Marty.
East’s Blake Hogancamp won the shot put (49-08) while Carson Pinkerton was the 60 meter hurdles champ (9.18).
Sergeant Bluff-Luton won the 4x400 meter relay in 3:40.87 with the team of Easton Wheeler, Kaden Smith, Scott Kroll and Nick Hinkel.
View the complete results linked here.
Ashland-Greenwood Invitational
Syracuse led area teams at the Ashland-Greenwood Invitational with a third-place finish, scoring 77 points on the day. Ashland-Greenwood and Nebraska City tied for third with 58, and Falls City had 20 in ninth place.
The Rockets scored their points without the benefit of a win, but Ashland-Greenwood got a big day from Evan Shepard, who won the 110 hurdles (15.16), 300 hurdles (44.20) and high jump (6-00.00). Zach Otteman added a win for the Bluejays in the shot put (46-06.00).
Nebraska City’s lone win was in the 4x800 meter relay (9:29.03) with the group of Daniel Adanza, Mason Houghton, Alex Rico and Kalan Fritch. View the complete results from the meet linked here.
MISSING RESULTS
AT Palmyra