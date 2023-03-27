(KMAland) -- Creston finished fifth in Bondurant and Sioux City North claimed ninth at South Dakota State to highlight Monday’s KMAland boys track action.
DAN LENNON INVITE AT SOUTH DAKOTA
LeMars’ Sione Fifita took the high jump with a leap of 6-03.00, and Bishop Heelan Catholic’s Sean Schaefer won the 60-meter dash (7.13). Lewis Central won one relay: the 4x400 in 3:39.99.
Find the full results from this meet here.
RUTH MARSKE INVITATIONAL AT SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Sioux City North was ninth in the team points with 27 points while Sioux City East was 11th with 23.
Sioux City East’s Blake Hogancamp won the shot put (54-05.25). Sioux City North’s Natnael Kifle ran to a title in the 1600 in a time of 4:26.38 while teammate Gabe Nash won the 800 (1:53.90).
Find the full results here.
BONDURANT-FARRAR CO-ED
Creston put up 75 points to finish fifth. Brandon Briley won the 800 in 2:02.25 and Jaydan Pettegrew took the 400-meter hurdles in 1:02.14 to highlight Creston’s day.
AT PEKIN
No Results Reported