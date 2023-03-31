(KMAland) -- Lewis Central won in Denison, Riverside was the champ at Griswold and Worth County won in King City on Thursday in KMAland boys track and field.
Check out the full rundown below.
MONARCH RELAYS (AT DENISON)
Lewis Central claimed the Monarch Relays championship with 164.5 points. Atlantic had 101 in second, Kuemper Catholic posted 90 in third, Harlan had 85 in fourth and Denison-Schleswig was fifth with 75.
The Titans picked up individual wins from Ethan Eichhorn in the 1600 (4:36.43), Kade Diercks in the 3200 (10:18.11), Braylon Kammrad in the 400 hurdles (1:00.23) and Parker Matiyow in the shot put (47-07.50). They also won the sprint medley (1:39.06), distance medley (3:44.17) and 4x400 (3:37.50). Curtis Witte ran for all three of the winning relays while Jonathan Humpal, Kammrad and Aidan Bergman were on two and Eichhorn ran anchor for the DMR.
Atlantic’s lone win was in the shuttle hurdle relay (1:05.38) while Harlan’s Wil Neuharth stayed hot with wins in the 100 (10.82) and 200 (21.83). Neuharth also ran for the winning 4x200 meter relay (1:33.32). Lukas Francis, Aidan Hall and Jacob Birch were on that 4x200 and the winning 4x100 (44.31).
Kuemper Catholic’s Benjamin Gerken had a standout day with wins in the high jump (5-11) and long jump (20-01.00). Teammate Evan Adams took the discus (152-07). Denison-Schleswig’s Chandler Perrien won the 400 (55.54).
Parker Heisterkamp of St. Albert was the 800 champ (2:06.41) and ran for the winning 4x800 (8:55.61).
View the complete results from the meet below.
STANTON CO-ED (AT GRISWOLD)
Riverside edged past ACGC for the win, scoring 120 to ACGC’s 119. AHSTW was third with 94, Fremont-Mills had 67 in fourth and East Mills posted 65.5 in fifth.
Ayden Salais had a big night for the Bulldogs with wins in the 400 (50.88) and 800 (2:12.36). He also anchored the 4x400 (3:43.58) to a win while Grady Jeppesen and Mason McCready were on the 4x400 and the winning sprint medley relay (1:46.46).
AHSTW’s Luke Sternberg won the 200 (24.30) and Gavin Newcomb ran to a win in the 110 hurdles (16.66). The Vikings were also victorious in the distance medley (4:03.69) and shuttle hurdle relay (1:09.35). Newcomb, Seth Pope and Nick Denning ran for both winning relays, and Sternberg was on the shuttle hurdle relay.
Fremont-Mills got a win from Cooper Marvel in the shot put (51-02.75), and East Mills was a winner in the 4x100 (46.53).
Stanton’s Nolan Grebin won the 400 hurdles (1:00.62), Peyton Cook of Griswold sprinted to the 100 win (12.33), Marshall Knapp of Southwest Valley nabbed the high jump (6-04.00) and Carter Kunze of Tri-Center was the long jump winner (20-01.50). Kunze also anchored the 4x800 meter relay (9:15.58) to a win, and Koleson Evans of West Harrison won the discus (153-05.50).
View the complete results from the meet below.
WILDKAT RELAYS (AT KING CITY)
Worth County scored 103 points to win the Wildkat Relays at King City. Platte Valley was third with 83 points, Albany had 78 in fourth and Stanberry rounded out the top five with 65.
Worth County’s team win came behind individual victories from Levi Cassavaugh in the 400 (53.84), Jase Latham in the shot put (14.11m) and Tyler New in the javelin (40.94m).
Platte Valley’s Justin Miller won the long jump (5.84m) while Albany’s Porter Davis took the high jump (1.70m). Albany also added a win in the 4x100 (45.30) and the 4x200 (1:38.14).
Stanberry’s Nathaniel Giffin took a pole vault victory (2.90m), Ty Mooney of King City won the 100 (11.91) and the 200 (23.42) and North Andrew’s Tanner Russo won the 110 hurdles (17.90) and 300 hurdles (46.02). Russo’s teammate Jacob Chittum took the discus (32.92m).
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
TITAN INVITATIONAL (AT NORRIS)
Ashland-Greenwood had 14 points and finished in 11th place at the Titan Invitational.
Find the complete results from the meet below.