(KMAland) – Lenox cruised to a team title in Afton while Kuemper Catholic held off IKM-Manning to win the Carroll Co-Ed on Monday.
CARROLL CO-ED
Kuemper Catholic (107) edged IKM-Manning (106) to win the team title. Kuemper Catholic received individual titles from Benjamin Gerken in the high jump (6-04.00), Evan Adams in the discus (142-04) and shot put (47-01.50) and DJ Vonnahme in the 100 (11.52) and 200 (23.39).
IKM-Manning’s Caden Keller won the 3200 (10:19.90) and 800 (2:05.53), and Reed Hinners won the 1600 (4:45.47). Keller also anchored the champion 4x800 (8:26.68).
Audubon won the shuttle hurdle relay (1:07.22).
Find the full results below.
AT CRESTON
No Results Reported
EAST UNION CO-ED
Lenox rolled to a team title with 160 points while Bedford (123) and CAM (107) were second and third.
Donald Bashor, Gabe Funk and Samson Adams were individual champs for the Tigers. Bashor won the 100 (11.80), Funk won the 110 hurdles (15.39) and Adams claimed the high jump (6-00.00). Bashor was on the winning 4x100 (46.62) while Adams contributed to the champion 4x200 (1:38.22) and Funk was on the winning sprint medley (1:38.96). Keigan Kitzman was on the winning sprint medley, 4x100 and 4x200. Caeden David played a role in the winning sprint medley and 4x200 teams, and Isaac Grundman helped the 4x100 and 4x200 foursomes.
Bedford’s Garrison Motsinger won the 200 (24.04) while Randy Howard threw 44-08.50 to win the shot put. Bedford also won the 4x800 (9:38.63).
CAM’s Cale Maas and Jack Follmann played a role in two titles apiece. Maas won the 400 (52.87), Follmann won the 400 hurdles (55.31) and both helped the winning shuttle hurdle relay (1:01.92). Teammate Corbin Peach was the discus champion with a throw of 136-06.
East Union’s Jacob Driskill won the 800 (2:12.96) and anchored the winning distance medley (4:01.97). Pheolan Kelley and Emmet Long were on that relay, along with the winning 4x400 (3:55.53).
Mormon Trail’s Gavin Dixson had a big night in the distance events with wins in the 1600 (5:14.12) and 3200 (11:23.66).
Melcher-Dallas’ Logan Godfrey claimed the long jump with a leap of 19-09.00.
Orient-Macksburg’s Tyson Ross cleared 6-00.00 to win the high jump.
Check out the full results here.
BAXTER CO-ED
Southeast Warren took fifth with 56 points while Ankeny Christian was sixth with 50 points.
Tate Dierking led the Warhawks’ day with a win in the discus (121-09.00). Southeast Warren also won the distance medley in 3:49.80.
Ankeny Christian’s Daniel Schoening won the 800 (2:07.98) and 1600 (4:52.72). Teammate Alex Davis was the 3200 champion in 10:55.68.
Find the full results here.
AT LEMARS
No Results Reported