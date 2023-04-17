(KMAland) -- Lenox won their home meet while LeMars did the same in Orange City Monday night.
LENOX CO-ED
Lenox won their home meet with 127 points. Shenandoah finished second (123). Riverside was third (103). Shenandoah's Brody Cullin won the 100 (11.43), 200 (23.27) and anchored the winning 4x100 (45.19). Hunter Dukes was the lead leg on the 4x100 and won the long jump (19-05.00). Alex Razee won the 400 (52.53) and was the second leg of the 4x100. Tyler Laughlin had another dominant day in the throws. He swept the shot put (47-09.00) and discus (154-01).
Lenox's Gabe Funk won the 400 hurdles (55.68) and 110 hurdles (15.53). Funk also anchored their winning shuttle hurdle (1:03.41). Samson Adams was on that foursome and won the high jump (5-08.00).
Riverside's Brody Henderson won the 1600 (5:03.11) and 3200 (10:57.90). Landyn Schoenrock won the 800 (2:13.79) and served as the second leg of the Bulldogs' champion 4x800 (9:00.35).
Mount Ayr won the 4x200 (1:32.26), 4x400 (3:30.77) and sprint medley (1:34.89). Preston Fleharty, Jaydon Knight, Braydon Pierson and Ryce Reynolds were on the winning 4x200 and sprint medley. Pierson and Reynolds were also on the winning 4x400. The Raiders also won the distance medley (4:00.42). Jackson Ruggles was on that team and the champion 4x400.
Bedford's Eli Johnson had a big night in the wheelchair events. He won the 100 (21.07), 200 (40.27), 400 (1:18.10) and 800. Shenandoah's Titus Steng won the wheelchair shot put (8-01.00).
ACE NELSON RELAYS AT DENISON-SCHLESWIG
IKM-Manning was the highest-finishing KMAland team with a runner-up finish (111.50). Treynor (111) finished third.
Ross Kusel won the high jump (6-00.00) to lead IKM-Manning in individual events. The Wolves also won the 4x800 (8:49.15).
Treynor’s Karson Elwood had a big day. He won the 400 hurdles with a time of 54.73. Elwood’s time met the Drake Relays Blue Standard. He was also the third leg of the winning 4x200 (1:32.09) and the first part of the winning shuttle hurdle relay (1:03.07). Kayden Dirks and Jaxon Schumacher were on both relays.
Boyer Valley’s Patrick Heffernan pulled the distance trifecta with titles in the 800 (2:03.32), 1600 (4:42.13) and 3200 (10:08.89). Tri-Center’s Carter Kunze won the long jump (20-01.75) and AHSTW’s Jett Peterson claimed the shot put (44-10.50).
Denison-Schleswig won the distance medley (3:43.22) and sprint medley (1:38.79). David Cardenas, Luke Wiebers and Ethan Perrien were on both squads.
RAM RELAYS AT GREENE COUNTY
Kuemper Catholic dropped a tight team battle to ADM. The Tigers scored 124 points while the Knights had 121.
Jacob Greving won the 800 (2:06.53) and 3200 (10:23.61), DJ Vonnahme was the 200 champion (23.34), Benjamin Gerken won the long jump (19-08.50) and Evan Adams won the shot put (46-08.00) and discus (147-04.00). The Knights also won the 4x800 Check out the full results below.
BILL MILLER INVITATIONAL AT VAN METER
Underwood finished second with 113 points to pace KMAland squads. Mason Boothby won the 110 hurdles (15.69), and Thomas Huneke won the shot put (52-01.00).
The Eagles also won the 4x200 (1:35.22), 4x400 (3:33.45) and shuttle hurdle (1:03.86).
SOUTHEAST VALLEY CO-ED
Coon Rapids-Bayard was fifth with 63 points. Omarion Floyd was the 200 champion (23.34) while the Crusaders also won the shuttle hurdle (1:07.07). Their sprint medley finished second (1:40.03). Cal Heydon also notched a runner-up finish for CRB, doing so in the 110 hurdles (17.24).
KNIGHT RELAYS AT UNITY CHRISTIAN
LeMars scored 125 points to win their class while Bishop Heelan was second with 105.
Trace Obbink won the 800 (2:06.46) and 3200 (10:42.68) for LeMars, Sione Fifita took the 200 (23.20) and high jump (6-07.00). The Bulldogs also won the 4x400 (3:33.56).
Bishop Heelan’s Sean Schaefer won the 100 (11.49) and Hunter Wauhob won the 110 hurdles (15.92). The Crusaders also claimed the 4x100 (43.98), 4x200 (1:33.56), sprint medley (1:37.51) and shuttle hurdle (1:04.52).
HAWK RELAYS AT CENTRAL LEE
Seymour tallied 52 points to finish fourth.
Dylan Brennecke won the 200 (23.14) to lead the Warriors’ day. He also finished second in the 100 (11.45) and anchored their runner-up 4x200 (1:36.11). Seymour also finished second in the distance medley (4:43.66).
