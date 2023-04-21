(KMAland) -- Maryville won a team title in Excelsior Springs Friday.
Check out the full KMAland boys track & field rundown below.
INDIAN RELAYS (AT TARKIO)
Mound City had 115 points to win the Indian Relays on Friday. Worth County posted 97, Nodaway Valley had 79 and Albany posted 70 to round out the top four.
Mound City had three wins, including an individual victory from Creston Roup in the pole vault (2.90m) and from their 4x400 (3:53.45) and 4x800 (9:20.99) relays.
Worth County’s Levi Cassavaugh took the 400 (53.21) and Jase Latham was the champion for the Tigers in the shot put (14.52m).
Riley Blay led Nodaway Valley in taking the 800 (2:07.33), 1600 (4:40.75) and 3200 (9:59.32). Reece Walker won the 200 (25.48) and Blake Bohannon snagged the high jump (1.78m) for the Thunder.
Porter Davis won the 100 (11.47) and Kyle Burke took the javelin throw (44.00m) for Albany, which also won the 4x100 (45.54) and 4x200 (1:35.23).
North Andrew’s Tanner Russo won the 110 hurdles (16.54) and 300 hurdles (42.72) while Jacob Chittum also won for the Cardinals in the discus (37.58m).
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
MINERAL WATER CLASSIC AT EXCELSIOR SPRINGS
Maryville won the team race with 162 points. Dylan Meyer own the 400 (52.03), Dylan Masters won the 800 (2:08.22),Bradley Deering won the 3200 (9:52.20), Jesus Flores-Hernandez won the high jump (1.90 meters), Keaton Stone won the long jump (6.31 meters) and triple jump (13.48 meters)
Meyer and Masters were part of the winning 4x400 (3:36.20).
Find full results here.