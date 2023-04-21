(KMAland) -- Maryville won a team title in Excelsior Springs Friday.
Check out the full KMAland boys track & field rundown below.
INDIAN RELAYS (AT EAST ATCHISON)
No Results Reported
MINERAL WATER CLASSIC AT EXCELSIOR SPRINGS
Maryville won the team race with 162 points. Dylan Meyer own the 400 (52.03), Dylan Masters won the 800 (2:08.22),Bradley Deering won the 3200 (9:52.20), Jesus Flores-Hernandez won the high jump (1.90 meters), Keaton Stone won the long jump (6.31 meters) and triple jump (13.48 meters)
Meyer and Masters were part of the winning 4x400 (3:36.20).
Find full results here.