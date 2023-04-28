(KMAland) -- Underwood won in Griswold, LC claimed the Council Bluffs city title, IKM-Manning was dominant at ACGC, Maryville rolled at home and Riverside, TJ, CD & Denison-Schleswig claimed runner-up finishes in KMAland boys track on Thursday.
DRAKE RELAYS
Check out the Day 1 recap from the Drake Relays in Des Moines at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
GRISWOLD TIGER MEET
The Underwood boys claimed the team championship in Griswold with 140 points while Riverside was second with 112 and AHSTW took third with 93. Shenandoah came in fourth with 75, and East Mills was fifth with 59.
The Eagles were led by a four-gold night from Mason Boothby, who won the 110 hurdles (15.71), 400 hurdles (57.28) and high jump (6-02.00) and ran first for the winning shuttle hurdle relay (1:04.14). Josh Ravlin and Alex Ravlin were both on the distance medley (3:46.23) and the 4x100 (45.40) winners.
Riverside’s Ayden Salais also had a four-gold performance in winning the 700 (2:05.68) while also running for the champion 4x200 (1:34.03), 4x400 (3:34.16) and sprint medley (1:37.56) relays. Grady Jeppesen and Mason McCready ran for all three, and Jaxon Gordon was on the 4x2 and SMR.
Luke Sternberg, Collin Harder and Jett Peterson all won individual events in the 200 (23.21), 1600 (5:04.06) and shot put (45-02.75), respectively.
Shenandoah’s night was also led by a trio of individual wins. Brody Cullin took the 100 (11.45), Alex Razee was the champion in the 400 (52.00) and Tyler Laughlin added another victory in the discus (158-06.50).
Nodaway Valley’s Doug Berg ran to a win in the 3200 (10:21.65), and Mason Herman of Missouri Valley took the long jump (19-05.25).
View the complete results from the meet below.
COUNCIL BLUFFS CITY MEET
Lewis Central claimed the city championship with 230 points while Thomas Jefferson was second with 115, St. Albert had 104 in third and Abraham Lincoln finished with 103 in fourth.
The Titans received a four-gold performance from Brody Patlan, who won the 100 (11.61) and 200 (23.57) on his own and ran for the winning 4x100 (44.51) and 4x200 (1:34.18). Curtis Witte added a high jump victory (5-06.00) and was on the 4x1 and 4x2, and Braylon Kammrad pitched in a 400 championship (53.33) and ran for the 4x1 and the winning sprint medley (1:39.46). Jonathan Humpal was another winner for the Titans in the long jump (19-02.00) and was also on the 4x100.
Colin Petersen and Gabriel Watson were also two-time gold medal winners for Lewis Central. Petersen ran for the sprint medley and the champion 4x400 (3:36.76), and Watson was on both the 4x2 and the 4x4.
Thomas Jefferson’s runner-up finish came behind Ethan Bose, who won the 110 hurdles (17.59), and Brandon Bowen, who was the 400 hurdles champion (57.49). Bose was also a member of the winning shuttle hurdle relay (1:08.13).
Colin Lillie and Parker Heisterkamp topped St. Albert with three golds each. Lillie won the 1600 (4:41.36) and was on the distance medley (3:45.20) and 4x800 (8:35.82), and Heisterkamp landed a win in the 800 (2:06.71) while also running for both relays. Owen Wise was on the 4x800 and won the 3200 (10:05.50), and Brandon McCall was the shot put winner (48-04.00).
Abraham Lincoln’s Aidan Perez was the only winner for the Lynx in the discus (148-00). View the complete results from the meet linked here.
DAVE TAPPS INVITATIONAL (AT VAN METER)
Central Decatur took second with 126 points in Van Meter. Mount Ayr was fifth with 51.5 points.
Riley Norman was the top performer for Central Decatur as he grabbed wins in the 200 (24.00) and the 110 hurdles (15.76). Jack Scrivner added a win in the long jump (22-00.00), and the Cardinals were also victorious in the distance medley (3:54.73).
Mount Ayr’s Jaydon Knight ran for the winning 4x100 (44.36) and took the shot put (43-07.00), and Creston’s Brandon Briley won the 3200 (10:10.65).
CAM’s shuttle hurdle relay put together a great performance in winning with a time of 1:00.74. Check out the full results linked below.
MVAOCOU INVITATIONAL
Denison-Schleswig was second with 117 points at the MVAOCOU Invitational. Boyer Valley was also on hand and had 59 points in seventh.
Leo Flores won both the 800 (2:02.34) and ran anchor for the winning distance medley (3:43.63) to lead the Monarchs, which also got a win from Brian Ibarra in the 110 hurdles (16.18). David Cardenas, Anthony Arambula and Ethan Perrien were members of both the winning distance medley and the victorious sprint medley (1:40.19).
Boyer Valley’s Drew Volkman was also an area winner in the high jump (6-01.00).
View the complete results from the meet below.
GONZALES-PARRISH INVITATIONAL (AT GUTHRIE CENTER)
IKM-Manning was a dominant winner at Guthrie Center, posting 191 points. Coon Rapids-Bayard had 96 points in third, Audubon posted 87 in fourth and Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton ended up with 78 in fifth.
Cooper Irlmeier had a big performance for IKM-Mannin with a win in the long jump (19-07.00) while also running for the winning 4x200 (1:33.73) and 4x400 (3:37.25). Reed Hinners added a win in the 3200 (11:10.20) and was on the winning distance medley (3:57.60). The Wolves also won the 4x800 (8:36.78). Eli Dreyer (4x2, 4x4), Ross Kusel (4x2, 4x4) and Lane Sams (4x8, DMR) all ran for two winning relays.
Kolby Culbertson was a three-time winner for Coon Rapids-Bayard. He won the 200 (23.57) and the high jump (6-04.00) and was on the winning 4x100 (46.00) along with Lance Clayburg, who also won the discus (134-03). Cal Heydon was another Crusaders champion in the 110 hurdles (16.38).
Audubon’s Zeke Konkler also won three golds, including the 400 (52.52) and 800 (2:10.73). Konkler and Aaron Olsen, who won the 100 (11.90), also ran for the winning sprint medley relay (1:39.46). The other area winner in Guthrie Center was Exira/EHK’s Jonas LaCanne, who won the 400 hurdles (59.80).
View the complete results from the meet below.
PCM INVITATIONAL
Wayne had 48 points and finished in sixth place while Melcher_Dallas was seventh with 33.
Check out the complete results from the meet linked here.
AT BONDURANT-FARRAR
No results reported.
SOUTH SIOUX CITY INVITATIONAL
Bishop Heelan Catholic had 64 points in fourth place at South Sioux City. Sioux City East took fifth with 34 points.
Hunter Wauhob led the way for Bishop Heelan Catholic in picking up a win in the 110 hurdles (14.91). He also ran for the winning shuttle hurdle relay (1:05.14), and Carson McInerney and Sean Schaefer were additional Heelan winners in the discus (154-00) and long jump (20-10), respectively.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
MARYVILLE RELAYS
Maryville won their home championship with 280 points.
Eight different Spoofhounds won individual events, led by three from Keaton Stone, who took the long jump (6.29m), triple jump (12.79m) and pole vault (3.05m). Jesus Flores-Hernandez won twice in the 300 hurdles (41.33) and the high jump (1.80m). Kort Watkins added a win in the shot put (14.14m), Carson Sterling took the discus (43.58m) and Caden Stoecklein nabbed the javelin (47.63m).
Wyatt Garner was also a winner for Maryville in the 100 (11.54) and was joined in the winner’s circle by Dylan Meyer in the 400 (51.84) and Bradley Deering in the 1600 (4:27.56). The Maryville 4x400 (3:32.01) also won.
Check out the complete results linked here.
AT SOUTH HARRISON
No results reported.
CARDINAL RELAYS (AT NORTH ANDREW)
King City led the area with a fourth-place finish at North Andrew, finishing with 78 points. North Andrew was fifth with 56.
Ty Mooney topped King City with wins in the 100 (11.67) and 200 (23.72) and ran for the winning 4x100 (45.80) and 4x200 (1:35.75). Brodhi Ramirez added a win in the 400 (56.02) while also running for both winning relays, and Levi Hittle took the high jump (1.75m) for the Wildkats.
North Andrew’s Tanner Russo was also a two-time winner in the 110 hurdles (17.23) and 300 hurdles (42.87).
View the complete results from the meet below.