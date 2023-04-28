(KMAland) -- Atlantic won at the Tiger Relays in Red Oak while several Bluegrass Conference schools were at Cardinal and Putnam County meets in KMAland boys track on Friday.
DRAKE RELAYS
Check out Trevor Maeder's full rundown from the Drake Relays Day 2 at the KMA Local Sports News Page.
TIGER RELAYS (AT RED OAK)
Atlantic scored 193 points to win in Red Oak on Friday. Glenwood added 133 in second, Red Oak posted 101 in third, Tri-Center had 48 in fourth and Lewis Central rounded out the top five with 43.
Atlantic had five individual wins and picked up victories in three relays. Alex Sonntag ran to a win in the 1600 (5:10.18) and was on the winning 4x400 (3:41.55) while Christian Thompson was a champion in the 3200 (11:25.26), Jackson McLaren won the 110 hurdles (15.84) and was on the winning shuttle hurdle relay (1:04.54), Jadyn Cox took the 400 hurdles (1:02.37) and Jayden Proehl posted a win in the high jump (6-00.00). The Trojans also won the 4x800 (11:06.81).
Glenwood’s Reagan Skarnulis won the shot put (48-00.00) and Logyn Eckheart took the discus (132-00). The Rams also won the 4x100 (46.52).
Red Oak’s Brayden Sifford won the 100 (11.43) and was on the winning 4x200 (1:36.96) and sprint medley (1:38.30) alongside Jack Kling, who also won the 200 (22.74) and 400 (54.00). Riley Fouts was also on both relays for the Tigers.
Tri-Center’s Carter Kunze was a champion in the 800 (2:11.59) and the long jump (19-07.75) while the Trojans also took the distance medley (3:56.56). View the complete results from the meet below.
BOB GERARD RELAYS (AT CARDINAL)
Moravia scored 79 points and was fourth, and Moulton-Udell had 32 in sixth.
The Mohawks were led by their 4x200 meter relay team, picking up a win with a time of 1:35.09. View the complete results from the meet below.
MARCUS HOUNSOM RELAYS (AT PUTNAM COUNTY MO)
Seymour had 54.5 points and finished in seventh at Putnam County. Mormon Trail scored 29 in ninth place.
Seymour’s Kennan Hinners was the only winner from the area on the night, finishing with a win in the 300 hurdles (44.37).
Check out the complete results linked here.
AT MOUND CITY
No results reported.