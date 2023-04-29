(KMAland) -- Palmyra, Syracuse and Sacred Heart all finished second and Plattsmouth took third in their respective conference meets on Saturday in KMAland boys track.
TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE MEET (AT BEATRICE)
Plattsmouth finished in third with 98 points at the Trailblazer Conference Meet. Nebraska City placed seventh with 27.
The only area winner of the day was Nebraska City’s Kalan Fritch, who picked up a win in the long jump (20-07.00). View the complete results from the meet linked here.
EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA CONFERENCE MEET (AT AUBURN)
Palmyra finished in second with 105 points as Freeman claimed the championship with 143. Elmwood-Murdock was third with 99, Johnson County Central came in fourth with 84 and Auburn had 33 in fifth.
Palmyra’s runner-up was led by a pair of individual wins from Drew Erhart, who took the 100 (11.10) and the 200 (22.95). Erhart also ran anchor for the winning 4x400 (3:44.77).
Elmwood-Murdock’s Riley Wilson was a three-time winner in the 400 (52.21), the 100 hurdles (15.31) and the 300 hurdles (40.96). Cade Hosier also added two wins for the Knights in the long jump (21-00.50) and the triple jump (43-07.50). Samual Clements added a win in the discus (148-10).
Johnson County Central’s Hayden Huskey added a couple of golds with an individual championship in the 1600 (5:03.81) and as a member of the winning 4x800 (5:03.81).
Auburn’s Triston Perry was the other area winner with a victory in the pole vault (12-08.00).
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
NEBRASKA CAPITOL CONFERENCE MEET (AT ARLINGTON)
Syracuse had 103 points and finished in second place behind Arlington, which had 112. Ashland-Greenwood ended up in third with 83 points.
The Rockets got another strong day from Jase Voorhees, who won the 110 hurdles (15.74) and the discus (167-01). Teammate Samuel Bennett added a win in the 300 hurdles (42.57), and the 4x800 meter relay team (8:44.87) also picked up a win.
Ashland-Greenwood’s Nathan Upton won both the 100 (11.38) and the 200 (23.08). Ty Beetison nabbed a win in the pole vault (12-04.00) and Tobin Engelhard took the shot put (50-08.50).
PIONEER CONFERENCE MEET (AT PAWNEE CITY)
Falls City Sacred Heart was the highest area finishing team in second with 83.5 points at the Pioneer Conference Meet. Sterling added 72 in third and Johnson-Brock ended up fifth with 35.
The Irish had one win from San Dunn in the long jump (11.50). Sterling’s Andrew Harms had a tremendous performance with victories in the high jump (5-08.00), 110 hurdles (15.87) and 300 hurdles (41.15). The Jets also won the 4x400 (3:43.04).
Johnson-Brock picked up a relay win of their own in the 4x100 (45.96). Brandt Leech of Humboldt-TRS was a pole vault winner (12-00.00).
Check out the complete results from the meet linked here.