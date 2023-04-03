(KMAland) -- Kuemper won at South Central Calhoun, CAM ran well at Nodaway Valley, Sioux City North was impressive at SDSU, Johnson County Central took third at home and more from KMAland boys track & field on Monday.
JEROME HOWE RELAYS (AT TREYNOR)
Clarinda was the champion with 116 points while Underwood was next with 88.33 and Treynor took third with 86.33.
Check out the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
RAM RELAYS (AT GLENWOOD)
Glenwood won their home Ram Relays with 145.5 points to edge past Lewis Central’s 124 and Atlantic’s 107.
Check out the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
INK WUNDERLY BOYS INVITATIONAL (AT SOUTH CENTRAL CALHOUN)
Kuemper Catholic had 194 points to win the Ink Wunderly Invitational at South Central Calhoun. Paton-Churdan was also on hand and had six points.
The Knights were dominant with 10 wins, including individual victories for DJ Vonnahme in the 100 (11.20) and 200 (23.57), Jacob Greving in the 800 (2:08.88) and 3200 (10:30.26), Evan Adams in the discus (138-02) and shot put (47-01.00) and Benjamin Gerken in the long jump (20-02.75).
Kuemper also won the 4x100 (46.52), 4x200 (1:45.46) and 4x400 (3:52.90). Vonnahme and Gerken also ran for the 4x100 winner while Greving was on the 4x400 and Christopher Mohr ran for the 4x100 and 4x200.
View the complete results linked here.
NODAWAY VALLEY INVITATIONAL
CAM finished in second place with 116 points at Nodaway Valley. Bedford scored 109 in third, Nodaway Valley had 76 in fifth, Martensdale-St. Marys posted 60 in sixth and Orient-Macksburg finished with 22 in seventh.
The Cougars had big nights from Sam Foreman and Jack Follmann, who won the 110 hurdles (15.40) and 400 hurdles (57.77), respectively. Foreman also ran for both relay winners — the sprint medley (1:43.00) and the shuttle hurdle (1:03.65) while Follmann ran for the latter. Both Collin Bower and Cale Maas also ran for the two relays.
Doug Berg of Nodaway Valley was the champion in the 3200 (10:29.18), and teammate Trenton Warner took the shot put (47-09.00) and the discus (140-11).
Martensdale-St. Marys claimed the distance medley (4:09.26), and Orient-Macksburg’s Tyson Ross won the high jump (6-0.00).
In addition, Bedford’s Eli Johnson won the 100 (22.63), 200 (39.27) and 400 (1:28.50) wheelchair events. He also took the wheelchair shot put (13-08.00). View the complete results from the meet linked here.
SCOTT UNDERWOOD INVITATIONAL (AT SOUTH DAKOTA STATE)
Sioux City North took third with 66.5 points, grabbing three wins at the Scott Underwood Invitational.
Natnael Kifle set a meet record in the 1600 (4:23.40) while Gabe Nash set a meet record of his own in the 400 (49.83). Nash also won the 3200 (9:32.47), narrowly missing breaking the meet record he set last season.
Check out the complete results from the meet linked here.
AT MESKWAKI SETTLEMENT SCHOOL
No results reported.
AT ALBANY
No results reported.
EAST BUCHANAN INVITATIONAL
Savannah had 38 points and finished in eighth plate at East Buchanan. Check out the complete results from the meet linked here.
THUNDERBIRD INVITATIONAL (AT JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL)
Johnson County Central took third with 78 points while Falls City Sacred Heart was fifth with 67. Weeping Water had 35, Humboldt-TRS posted 31, Lourdes Central Catholic had 16 and Johnson-Brock had 13.
The Thunderbirds got a pair of wins in the field event with Cameron Schuster taking the shot put (46-11.00) and Nolan Wellensiek winning the discus (143-03).
Falls City Sacred Heart also had two wins. Alex Madsen won the 3200 (10:55.01), and Sam Dunn picked up a long jump title (19-05.00). Humboldt-TRS’ JJ McQueen won the high jump (5-08.00) and teammate Brandt Leech captured the pole vault (11-00.00).
View the complete results from the meet below.
CADET-TIGER INVITATIONAL (AT WEST POINT BEEMER)
Conestoga was eighth with 33 points at the Cadet-Tiger Invitational.
Check out the complete results from the meet linked below.