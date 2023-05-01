(KMAland) -- Mount Ayr and Woodbine won conference championships, Atlantic took the Bruce Henderson Invitational and Syracuse claimed second at Louisville in KMAland boys track on Monday.
BRUCE HENDERSON INVITATIONAL (AT ATLANTIC)
Atlantic had 135 points to win the home meet. Glenwood was next with 122.5 while Harlan had 78, Lewis Central 76 and Clarinda 68.
The Trojans won the 4x400 (3:34.86), 4x800 (8:27.13), shuttle hurdle (1:03.11) and distance medley (3:50.36). Colton Rasmussen (4x4, SHR), Caden Andersen (4x4, 4x8), Bennett Whetstone (4x4, 4x8) and Easton O’Brien (SHR, 4x8) all ran for two relays each while Jayden Proehl was an individual winner in the high jump (5-10.00).
Glenwood’s Bryant Keller was a champion in the 800 (2:03.28), Anthony Driscoll-Lee took the 110 hurdles (15.51) and the Rams won the distance medley (3:50.36).
Harlan won the 4x100 (43.33) and the 4x200 (1:31.20) with Jacob Birch, Cade Sears and Wil Neuharth running for both. Brehden Eggers was on the 4x100 and won the long jump (20-02.50).
Clarinda’s Tadyn Brown was also a winner in the 100 (11.22) while Brody Cullin took the 400 hurdles (58.74) and ran for the winning sprint medley (1:35.89). Tyler Laughlin was also a winner for Shenandoah in the shot put (48-03.00). Titus Steng was another Mustangs winner in the 100 (21.18), 200 (44.24) and 400 (1:45.06) wheelchair events.
Red Oak’s Jack Kling won twice in the 200 (23.01) and the 400 (51.93), Colin Lillie of St. Albert won the 1600 (4:37.82) and AL’s Cody Smith and Aidan Perez took the 3200 (11:12.18) and the discus (159-06), respectively.
View the complete results from the meet below.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE (AT MARTENSDALE-ST. MARYS)
Mount Ayr had 152 points and won the Pride of Iowa championship. Central Decatur posted 127 in second while Lenox was third with 110.
Find the complete recap from Trevor Maeder at KMA’s Local Sports News Page and full results below.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE (AT WEST HARRISON)
Woodbine claimed the team championship with 146 points while CAM was second with 103 and Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton came in third with 92. Coon Rapids-Bayard posted 83 and Boyer Valley had 82 to round out the top five.
Woodbine’s Landon Bendgen had another big night with wins in the 3200 (10:18.12) and 1600 (4:41.55) and anchored the winning distance medley relay (3:57.23). Andrew Thoreson was also an individual conference champion in the long jump (19-04.50). The Tigers added a victory in the 4x800 (9:11.80).
CAM’s Sam Foreman and Cale Maas both won four golds. Maas took the 400 (52.59) and Foreman won the 110 hurdles (15.35), and both ran for the winning sprint medley (1:40.90), shuttle hurdle (1:01.49) and 4x400 (3:41.43). Jack Follmann was on the 4x400 and shuttle hurdle and won the 400 hurdles (57.30).
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton’s Cash Emgarten was a two-time individual winners in the 100 (11.43) and the 200 (23.13), and Coon Rapids-Bayard used the same foursome of Wyatt Oswald, Raiden Doty, Kolby Culbertson and Omarion Floyd to win the 4x100 (47.07) and 4x200 (1:35.86). Culbertson also won the high jump, and West Harrison’s Koleson Evans took both the discus (155-05.00) and shot put (44-06.75). Boyer Valley’s Patrick Heffernan was a conference champion, too, in the 800 (2:11.00).
View the complete results from the meet below.
TORNADO RELAYS (AT STORM LAKE)
LeMars had 127 points and finished in third place at the Tornado Relays in Storm Lake.
Sione Fifita won the 100 (10.89), Jude Dougherty took the 400 (56.92), Wanding Hosnyang was the high jump champ (6-04.00) and Alex Allen ran for both the winning 4x400 (3:35.97) and the 4x800 (9:05.27).
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
LOUISVILLE INVITATIONAL
Syracuse placed second with 90 points while Louisville, Conestoga and Weeping Water rounded out the top five with 80, 78 and 48 points, respectively.
Grayson May led the way for the Rockets with wins in the 110 hurdles (16.92) and 300 hurdles (45.68). Jase Voorhees took the discus (154-05), and Kaleb Swanson was the victor in the shot put (44-04.00).
Louisville’s Cody Hrdy won both the 100 (11.86) and the 200 (24.01), and Conestoga’s Jaren Asuncion won the triple jump (38-01.50) on his own while also running for the winning 4x100 (47.88) and 4x400 (3:56.62). Joe Vrtiska added a 400 win (54.03) for the Cougars, which had Mickey Turner-Hickey on both winning relays.
Weeping Water’s Austin Patton won the 800 (2:14.47) and anchored the winning 4x800 (8:54.15). Finally, Plattsmouth’s Hayden Coleman was a champion in the pole vault (11-06.00).
View the complete results from the meet below.