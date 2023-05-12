(KMAland) -- Check out the KMAland boys track and field rundown of automatic state qualifiers from Lawton-Bronson, OABCIG, Van Meter, Carlisle, Carroll, AL and Syracuse.
IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT 1 AT ACGC
CAM had 102.5 points and finished in second place to lead KMAland teams. Trevor Maeder has the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page. Find the full results linked here.
IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT 3 AT BGM
No results reported.
IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT 5 AT LAWTON-BRONSON
Woodbine finished third with 81 points at Lawton-Bronson. Here’s a look at the area qualifiers.
800: 1. Landon Bendgen, Woodbine (2:03.40)
1600: 1. Landon Bendgen, Woodbine (4:36.26)
3200: 1. Landon Bendgen, Woodbine (9:48.87)
Distance medley: 1. Woodbine — Colton Walsh, Dillon Reed, Brodyn Pryor, Landon Bendgen (3:41.92)
High jump: 1. Drew Volkman, Boyer Valley (6-00)
Find complete results from the meet linked here.
IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT 6 AT MADRID
No results reported.
IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT 9 AT SOUTHWEST VALLEY
St. Albert won the district championship behind a 4-for-4 performance from Colin Lillie. Check out Derek Martin’s complete recap linked here and find complete results here.
IOWA CLASS 2A DISTRICT 1 AT CENTRAL DECATUR
The Clarinda boys won the district championship with 125 points while Central Decatur had 57, Shenandoah posted 56 and Red Oak tallied 52t to finish sixth through eighth, respectively. KMA Sports’ Nick Stavas has the full recap linked here. Check out full results below.
IOWA CLASS 2A DISTRICT 4 AT OABCIG
Kuemper Catholic was the district runner-up with 91 points, finishing just two points shy of champion Southeast Valley. Check out the area qualifiers below:
100: 2. DJ Vonnahme, Kuemper Catholic (11.51)
200: 1. DJ Vonnahme, Kuemper Catholic (22.95)
1600: 1. Jacob Greving, Kuemper Catholic (4:45.20)
3200: 2. Jacob Greving, Kuemper Catholic (10:31.17)
High jump: Benjamin Gerken, Kuemper Catholic (6-02.00)
Long jump: Benjamin Gerken, Kuemper Catholic (20-06.75)
4x800: 2. Kuemper Catholic — Tregan Beiter, Koby Lampman, Trevor Rial, Jacob Greving (8:37.26)
Find complete results below.
IOWA CLASS 2A DISTRICT 8 AT VAN METER
The Underwood boys were runners-up in Van Meter with 109.5 points. Treynor had 77.5 in third. Check out area qualifiers below.
100: 1. Alex Ravlin, Underwood (11.22)
200: 2. Luke Sternberg, AHSTW (22.94)
110 hurdles: Gavin Newcomb, AHSTW (15.45)
400 hurdles: Karson Elwood, Treynor (55.52)
4x100: 1. Treynor — Noah Nelson, Karson Elwood, Kayden Dirks, Jaxon Schumacher (43.85)
4x200: 1. Treynor — Noah Nelson, Drew Meyers, Kayden Dirks, Jaxon Schumacher (1:32.36)
Sprint medley: 2. Treynor — Noah Nelson, Jaxon Schumacher, Kayden Dirks, Karson Elwood (1:35.62)
Shuttle hurdle: 1. Underwood — Mason Boothby, Sam Hulsing, Lucas Bose, Jack Vanfossan (1:02.32)
Long jump: 1. Mason Boothby, Underwood (21-10.00)
Shot put: 1. Thomas Huneke, Underwood (52-03.25); 2. Max Tiarks, Underwood (46-00.75)
Discus: 1. Jett Peterson, AHSTW (137-11)
View complete results from the meet below.
IOWA CLASS 3A DISTRICT 2 AT CARLISLE
Creston had 32 points and finished in a tie for sixth place. Check out the area qualifiers below.
800: 2. Brandon Briley, Creston (2:01.84)
Distance medley: 2. Creston — Tyler Riley, Chris Aragon, Austin Evans, Brandon Briley (3:38.73)
Find complete results linked here.
IOWA CLASS 3A DISTRICT 3 AT CARROLL
It was another Hawkeye Ten kind of race in Carroll with Lewis Central scoring 141 points to win their first district title in school history. Atlantic had 131, Glenwood posted 128 and Harlan scored 105. Here’s a look at the area qualifiers.
100: 1. Wil Neuharth, Harlan (11.08); 2. Cade Sears, Harlan (11.19)
200: 1. Wil Neuharth, Harlan (22.35); 2. Cade Sears, Harlan (22.73)
800: 1. Ethan Eichhorn, Lewis Central (1:59.95); 2. Andrew Smith, Glenwood (2:00.13)
1600: 1. Ethan Eichhorn, Lewis Central (4:29.67); 2. Bryant Keller, Glenwood (4:31.25)
3200: 1. Bryant Keller, Glenwood (10:09.93); 2. Ethan Eichhorn, Lewis Central (10:15.50)
110 hurdles: 1. Anthony Driscoll-Lee, Glenwood (15.62); 2. Jackson McLaren, Atlantic (16.45)
400 hurdles: 1. Jadyn Cox, Atlantic (57.96); 2. Brian Ibarra, Denison-Schleswig (58.00)
High jump: 1. Colton Rasmussen, Atlantic (6-02.00)
Long jump: 1. Brehden Eggers, Harlan (21-06.50); 2. Anthony Driscoll-Lee, Glenwood (21-03.50)
Discus: 1. Parker Matiyow, Lewis Central (153-11); 2. Logyn Eckheart, Glenwood (144-02)
Shot put: 1. Parker Matiyow, Lewis Central (50-11.75); 2. Reagan Skarnulis, Glenwood (49-06.00)
4x100: 1. Harlan — Jacob Birch, Cade Sears, Brehden Eggers, Wil Neuharth (43.09); 2. Lewis Central — Curtis Witte, Jonathan Humpal, Braylon Kammarad, Brody Patlan (43.29)
4x200: 1. Harlan — Jacob Birch, Aidan Hall, Cade Sears, Wil Neuharth (1:28.83); 2. Lewis Central — Curtis Witte, Jonathan Humpal, Braylon Kammrad, Brody Patlan (1:30.16)
4x400: 1. Atlantic — Tyson O’Brien, Bennett Whetstone, Caden Andersen, Carter Pellett (3:29.66)
4x800: 1. Atlantic — Caden Andersen, Bennett Whetstone, Tanner O’Brien, Alex Sonntag (8:18.88)
Shuttle hurdle: 1. Atlantic — Jackson McLaren, Colton Rasmussen, Alex Keiser, Easton O’Brien (1:04.44); 2. Jonathan Humpal, Jaylen Davis, Braeden Dahlheim, Aidan Bergman (1:04.34)
800 Sprint Medley: 1. Harlan — Matthew Sorfonden, Aidan Hall, Brehden Eggers, Jacob Birch (1:36.57); 2. Atlantic — Keelin Rasmussen, Jackson McLaren, Jaice Larson, Carter Pellett (1:36.77)
Distance Medley: 1. Lewis Central — Curtis Witte, Braylon Kammrad, Aidan Bergman, Ethan Eichhorn (3:38.09); 2. Glenwood — Jackson Mulkins, Payton Longmeyer, Cooper DeLashmutt, Andrew Smith (3:38.17)
Find complete results linked here.
IOWA CLASS 3A DISTRICT 5 AT MOC-FLOYD VALLEY
Nothing reported.
IOWA CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1 AT ABRAHAM LINCOLN
Sioux City East took third with 98 points while Sioux City North was also in the top five with a fifth-place finish behind 67 points. Check out the area qualifiers below.
100: 2. Luke Sayonkon, Sioux City East (11.22)
800: 1. Gabe Nash, Sioux City North (1:56.77)
1600: 2. Gabe Nash, Sioux City North (4:22.10)
400 hurdles: 2. Brandon Bowen, Thomas Jefferson (56.07)
Long jump: 2. Dayton Harrell, Sioux City North (21-01.25)
Shot put: 1. Blake Hogancamp, Sioux City East (53-09.50)
4x200: 2. Destiny Adams, Dalyn Tope, Kelynn Jacobsen, Luke Campbell (1:30.23)
800 Sprint Medley: 2. Sioux City East — Destiny Adams, Luke Sayonkon, Dalyn Tope, Luke Campbell (1:33.47)
View full results linked here.
NEBRASKA CLASS C DISTRICT 1 AT SYRACUSE
The Syracuse boys finished with 102 points and took the runner-up position just seven points behind Lincoln Lutheran. Palmyra had 71 in fourth, and Elmwood-Murdock finished with 64 in fifth.
Elmwood-Murdock led the area with six automatic qualifiers, finishing with one more than Syracuse. Palmyra had two and Conestoga tallied one.
Find the complete results linked here and all area automatic qualifiers below.
100: 1. Drew Erhart, Palmyra (11.20); 2. Cade Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock (11.25)
200: 1. Drew Erhart, Palmyra (23.28); 2. Cade Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock (23.60)
110 hurdles: 1. Jase Voorhees, Syracuse (15.44)
300 hurdles: 1. Samuel Bennett, Syracuse (40.62)
Shot put: 1. Samuel Clements, Elmwood-Murdock (48-06.75)
Discus: 1. Jase Voorhees, Syracuse (149-02); 2. Samuel Clements, Elmwood-Murdock (141-02)
Pole vault: 1. Cy Petersen, Syracuse (12-01.00)
Long jump: 1. Barrett Bischoff, Syracuse (20-08.50); 2. Cade Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock (20-05.50)
Triple jump: 1. Cade Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock (42-09.00); 2. Montae Henry, Conestoga (42-04.50)