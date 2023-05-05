(KMAland) -- Lenox, IKM-Manning, Maryville and Plattsmouth picked up team championships in KMAland boys track on Thursday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE MEET
Lewis Central won another conference championship with 134 points while Glenwood had 107.5 and Clarinda posted 104 to finish out the top three.
Find Trevor Maeder’s complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page or view the full results below.
SOUTHWEST VALLEY MEET
Lenox scored 102 points and won the Southwest Valley meet, finishing just 5.5 points ahead of second place Interstate 35. AHSTW had 77 in third, East Mills put up 70 in fourth and Central Decatur was fifth with 68.
Gabe Funk led the Tigers with wins in the 110 hurdles (15.25) and 400 hurdles (56.30) and was on the winning sprint medley (1:37.86) and shuttle hurdle (1:02.27). Both Isaac Grundman and Samson Adams were also on both relay winners.
AHSTW’s Luke Sternberg claimed the 200 (23.39) and teammate Caleb Hatch took the 400 (54.80). East Mills won both the 4x200 (1:35.65) and 4x400 (3:40.78) with Davis McGrew and Mason Crouse on both.
Mount Ayr’s foursome of Braydon Pierson, Ryce Reynolds, Preston Fleharty and Jaydon Knight ran for two winning relays — the 4x100 (43.52) and distance medley (3:38.82), and Eli Johnson of Bedford took the 100 (20.29), 200 (39.06) and 400 (1:15.77) wheelchair wins.
The Bulldogs also had a win from Kale Coleman in the long jump (18-08.50) while Nodaway Valley’s Doug Berg took the 3200 (10:31.78), Southwest Valley’s Marshall Knapp won the high jump (6-03.00), Fremont-Mills’ Cooper Marvel took the shot put (45-00.00) and Morgan Cooley of East Union won the discus (136-08).
View the complete results from the meet below.
AT PANORAMA
No results reported.
JIM YUNEK RELAYS (AT SOUTH CENTRAL CALHOUN)
IKM-Manning had 135.33 points and won the Jim Yunek Relays.
Reed Hinners led the way for the Wolves with a win in the 1600 (4:49.79) and ran for the winning 4x800 (8:38.25) and distance medley (3:48.13). Teammate Abe Polzien was also a winner in the 800 (2:11.01) and on the 4x800. IKM-Manning also won the 4x200 (1:33.91) and the 4x400 (3:38.93). Eli Dreyer (4x2, 4x4 DMR) and Ross Kusel (4x2, 4x4 DMR) ran for three relays each while Cooper Irlmeier (4x2, 4x4) and Hunter Smith (4x4, 4x8) were on two each.
Glidden-Ralston’s Emmett Snyder also added a win in the 400 (54.41). View the complete results from the meet linked here.
NEWTON RELAYS
Southeast Warren took fifth place with 71 points at the Newton Relays.
The Warhawks lone win of the night came from their 4x400 meter relay team (3:39.73). View the complete results from the meet linked here.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE MEET (AT HEELAN)
The finish to the Missouri River Conference Meet was wiped out due to lightning. Here are some of the results prior to the postponement.
Bishop Heelan Catholic’s Hunter Wauhob won the final race of the day in taking the 110 hurdles (15.47). He also ran for the winning shuttle hurdle relay. Sean Schaefer was another Heelan winner in the long jump (20-11.25).
Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Tylar Lutgen won the discus (156-06) while the Warriors distance medley relay (3:45.86) also picked up a win.
LeMars’ Sione Fifita was a two-time champ in the high jump (6-07.00) and the 100 (11.00). The high jump height broke a meet record. The Bulldogs also had a 4x800 champion (8:37.79).
Sioux City East’s Blake Hogancamp won the shot put (52-01.75) while teammate Luke Campbell took the 400 (50.62). East also took the sprint medley (1:35.33) and the 4x200 (1:32.47), using both Dalyn Tope and Kelynn Jacobsen to win both.
Sioux City North’s Gabe Nash was also a champion in the 3200 (10:32.14). View the complete results from the meet linked here.
IRISH RELAYS (AT LAFAYETTE)
Maryville scored 174 points and claimed the Irish Relays championship. Savannah was on hand, as well, and scored 40 points in seventh.
The Spoofhounds were led by a strong showing from Kole Zarbano, who won the 110 hurdles (16.76) and the 300 hurdles (43.97), while Jesus Flores-Hernandez won the 400 (52.67) and was on the winning 4x400 (3:40.16). Wyatt Garner won the 100 (11.18) and was on the winning 4x200 1:33.01), and Connor Blackford snagged the 800 (2:03.92). Kort Watkins was another victor for the Spoofhounds in the shot put (14.52m). Dylan Meyer and Delton Davis were also on both winning relays.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
AT RAYMOND CENTRAL (NE)
Plattsmouth and Ashland-Greenwood finished 1-2 at Raymond Central. The Blue Devils scored 133 points while the Bluejays tallied 84.5.
Kevin Sohl won both the 110 hurdles (15.84) and the 300 hurdles (42.39) for the Blue Devils. Elijah Dix added a win in the 1600 (4:47.13), and Hunter Mazzulla ran to a victory in the 3200 (11:14.85). The Blue Devils also won the 4x400 (3:40.76).
Ashland-Greenwood’s Luke Lambert doubled up in the discus (134-07) and the shot put (50-06.50) while Nathan Upton took the 100 (11.08) and Ty Beetison snagged the high jump (6-00.00) and the pole vault (12-06.00). The Bluejays also took the 4x100 (45.50).
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
AT SABETHA KS
No results reported.