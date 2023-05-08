(KMAland) -- Woodbine, Central Decatur and Lamoni won team titles, East Mills, Riverside, Mount Ayr and Moravia were runners-up and IKM-Manning, Underwood and Seymour were in the top three in KMAland boys track on Monday.
FREMONT-MILLS LAST CHANCE
Woodbine had 126 points to win the Fremont-Mills Last Chance Meet. East Mills finished in second with 107, Shenandoah had 94 in third, Fremont-Mills put up 73 in fourth and Stanton rounded out the top five with 62.
The Tigers had four individual wins — Thomas Tremel won the 800 (2:10.03), Lane Vennink took the 1600 (4:52.44), Gunner Wager ran to a 3200 win (10:48.25) and Andrew Thoreson picked up the long jump (18-07.75). Woodbine also had a distance medley relay win (4:03.96).
East Mills had a huge night of wins, including victories in the 4x200 (1:35.53), 4x400 (3:36.21), 4x800 (9:14.20), sprint medley (1:40.67) and shuttle hurdle (1:05.23). Zach Thornburg ran for the 4x200 and sprint medley and won the 100 (11.46), and Peyton Embree was on the 4x400 and shuttle hurdle while also running for the 110 hurdles (15.71). Davis McGrew (4x2, 4x4, SMR, SHR) was on four relay winners, Caleb Urban (4x2, 4x4, 4x8) ran for three and Matthew Haley (4x2, SMR) and Layne Mastin (4x4, 4x8) were on two each.
Shenandoah’s night was led by Tyler Laughlin, who took the shot put (49-03.00) and the discus (169-09.50), and by Alex Razee, who won the 200 (23.20) and ran for the winning 4x100 (45.21). The Mustangs’ Titus Steng also won the 100 (22.43), 200 (42.90) and 400 (1:26.92) wheelchair races.
Stanton’s Nolan Grebin won the 400 hurdles (1:01.28), and Sidney got wins from Will Bryant in the 400 (53.13) and Aiden Stenzel in the high jump (5-08.00).
BOYER VALLEY INVITATIONAL
Riverside had 122 points and finished in second while IKM-Manning had 91 in third. Logan-Magnolia scored 74 in fourth and Boyer Valley was fifth with 68.
Ayden Salais was a part of two wins on the night, winning the 200 (23.37) and running for the winning sprint medley (1:38.18). Teammate Brody Henderson also added a win in the 3200 (11:34.90).
IKM-Manning’s Ben Ramsey won the 800 (2:09.10) and was joined in the winner’s circle by Cooper Irlmeier, who took the long jump (19-09.50).
Boyer Valley’s Owen Garside was a winner in the high jump (5-10.00), Koleson Evans of West Harrison won the discus (153-03.50) and the shot put (48-02.00), Missouri Valley claimed the 4x200 (1:36.19) and Tri-Center won the 4x800 (8:35.19).
HAP MERRITT INVITATIONAL (AT ACGC)
Underwood was the top finishing team from the area, as they scored 93 points to finish in third.
Mason Boothby stayed hot for the Eagles with a win in the 110 hurdles (15.78) and in the long jump (19-09.00). Alex Ravlin took the 100 (11.33), and Thomas Huneke claimed the shot put (53-00.00). Both Ravlin and Boothby were on the winning 4x400 (3:30.04) along with Josh Ravlin and Will Buckholdt, who also ran for the winning distance medley (3:47.73).
Treynor’s Karson Elwood, Kayden Dirks and Jaxon Schumacher were also two-time winners in the 4x100 (43.32) and the shuttle hurdle relays (1:01.90).
CAM’s Jack Follmann was the 400 hurdles champion (56.73), and Corbin Peach was the discus champion (140-04.50). Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton’s Cash Emgarten won the 200 (23.68).
CENTRAL DECATUR INVITATIONAL
Central Decatur won their home meet with 87 points to edge past Mount Ayr’s 81. Southeast Warren scored 76 in fourth place.
Jack Scrivner led the way for the home team with wins in the 110 hurdles (15.45) and the long jump (21-07.00) and ran for the winning shuttle hurdle relay (1:03.90).
Jaydon Knight and Ryce Reynolds both picked up wins for Mount Ayr in the 400 (53.42) and 800 (1:55.52), respectively. The Raiders also grabbed a win in the 4x100 (44.41).
Southeast Warren’s Ronan Jimenez won a pair of championships in the 1600 (4:44.46) and the 3200 (10:37.31), and Brogan Ewing was a champion for the Warhawks in the 200 (23.96).
Lenox was strong in the relays with wins in the 4x200 (1:32.70), 4x400 (3:33.27) and sprint medley (1:37.51). East Union’s Austin Lack won a title of his own in the 400 hurdles (58.11).
PLEASANTVILLE RELAYS
Nodaway Valley had the high finish from the area in fifth place, posting 65 points.
Trenton Warner had the only win of the night for the Wolverines in taking the shot put (44-10.00). Martensdale-St. Marys picked up a win in the 4x400 (3:46.73), and Logan Godfrey of Melcher-Dallas won the high jump (6-01.00).
EAST SAC RELAYS
Glidden-Ralston and Ar-We-Va were both at the East Sac Relays on Monday.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE (AT HEELAN)
Sioux City East had 159 points to win the Missouri River Conference championship. LeMars added 134 in second and Bishop Heelan Catholic put up 132.5 in third. Sioux City North took fourth with 108, and Sergeant Bluff-Luton posted 96 in fifth.
Sioux City East claimed three relays — the sprint medley (1:35.33), 4x200 (1:32.47) and 4x400 (3:25.60) — with Kelynn Jacobsen running for all three. Luke Campbell, who won the 400 (50.62), also ran for the 4x400, and Dalyn Tope was on the sprint medley and 4x200. Destiny Adams was on both the 4x200 and 4x400, and Blake Hogancamp landed a shot put win (52-01.75).
LeMars’ Sione Fifita was a two-time champ in the high jump (6-07.00) and the 100 (11.00). The high jump height broke a meet record. The Bulldogs also had a 4x800 champion (8:37.79).
Bishop Heelan Catholic’s Sean Schaefer was terrific with a win in the long jump (20-11.25) and 200 (22.68) while also running for the winning 4x100 (43.13). Quinn Olson took the 400 hurdles (56.98), and Hunter Wauhob won the 110 hurdles (15.47) and ran for the winning shuttle hurdle relay (1:03.80).
Sioux City North’s Gabe Nash won the 3200 (10:32.14) and set a meet record in the 1600 (4:19.06). Teammate Natnael Kifle was also a winner in the 800 (1:58.33).
Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Tylar Lutgen won the discus (156-06) while the Warriors distance medley relay (3:45.86) also picked up a win.
DEMON RELAYS (AT LAMONI)
Lamoni scored 145 points to win the meet while Moravia had 133 in second and Seymour claimed third with 88. Murray put up 59 in fourth, and Mormon Trail was right behind them with 58 in fifth.
The Demons got a big night from Tyson and Tate McDole, Landon Lindgren and Ambrose Savage. Tyson won the 800 (2:08.85), Tate took the 3200 (11:24.14), Lindgren won the 110 hurdles (17.83) and Savage was a champion in the shot put (41-03.00) and discus (147-04). Tyson McDole and Lindgren were on the winning 4x400 (3:52.70), and Tate McDole and Lindgren both ran for the shuttle hurdle relay winner (1:15.18).
Moravia’s Jackson McDanel picked up the two wins for the Mohawks in the 400 (53.49) and the 400 hurdles (58.63).
Seymour’s Dylan Brennecke had a win in the 100 (11.34), 200 (23.40) and long jump (20-00.00) and ran for the winning sprint medley relay (1:40.72) along with Galen Knott and Kennan Hinners, who were also on the winning 4x200 (1:42.45).
Murray had two relay wins in the 4x100 (51.13) and the distance medley (4:29.42) with Aldo Esteban-Cabrera, Kace Patton and Kendrick Mastin running for both.
Gavin Dixson had a win in the 1600 (5:13.00) for Mormon Trail and ran for the winning 4x800 (5:13.00) group. Finally, Tyson Ross of Orient-Macksburg snagged a high jump championship (5-10.00).
