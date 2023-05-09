(KMAland) -- Plattsmouth automatically qualified seven for the Class B state track meet while Ashland-Greenwood, Auburn and Nebraska City also sent on events on the boy’s side Tuesday.
AT BENTON
Nothing reported.
NEBRASKA CLASS B DISTRICT 1 (AT PLATTEVIEW)
Plattsmouth’s boys were third with 83.5 points while Auburn had 16, Nebraska City 13 and Falls City 2.5.
Plattsmouth sent seven automatic qualifiers on to state while Auburn had two and Nebraska City tallied one.
Here’s a look at the area automatic qualifiers:
400: 3. Lincoln Bradney, Plattsmouth (52.70)
110h: 3. Cameron Shriver, Auburn (15.34)
Shot put: 3. Caleb Adkins, Plattsmouth (43-04.50)
Discus: 1. Orion Parker, Plattsmouth (148-09); 3. Caleb Adkins, Plattsmouth (129-01)
Pole vault: 1. Triston Perry, Auburn (13-00.00); 3. Hayden Coleman, Plattsmouth (11-06.00)
Long jump: 1. Louis Ingram, Plattsmouth (21-01.00); 3. Kalan Fritch, Nebraska City (20-10.50)
Triple jump: 1. Louis Ingram, Plattsmouth (41-05.25)
Click here to view the complete results from the link.
NEBRASKA CLASS B DISTRICT 3 (AT WAVERLY)
Ashland-Greenwood put up 35 points and finished in sixth place. The Bluejays finished with four automatic qualifying events for the state meet.
Here’s a look at the area automatic qualifiers:
Shot put: 2. Tobin Engelhard, Ashland-Greenwood (51-00.75); 3. Luke Lambert, Ashland-Greenwood (50-08.50)
High jump: 3. Ty Beetison, Ashland-Greenwood (6-01.00)
Pole vault: 3. Ty Beetison, Ashland-Gerenwood (13-00.00)
Click here for the complete results from the meet.