(KMAland) -- Glenwood and Underwood have five total finalists at the Bobcat Classic in Kansas, Shenandoah, SW Valley & Harlan showed well at the Ron Scott Duals, Syracuse won their home dual tournament & Conestoga was a winner at Superior in KMAland boys wrestling on Friday.
BOBCAT CLASSIC (AT BASEHOR-LINWOOD)
Glenwood has 127 points and are in fifth place through he opening day of the Bobcat Classic. Underwood is in 12th with 71.5.
The Rams have three finalists in Vinny Mayberry (120), Tate Mayberry (157) and CJ Carter (215) while Underwood has two with Gable Porter (132) and Blake Allen (138).
View the complete tournament linked here. KMA Sports will have a full recap from the tournament following its completion on Saturday.
RON SCOTT DUALS (AT MOUNT AYR)
Shenandoah and Southwest Valley went 3-1, Harlan was 2-1 and Martensdale-St. Marys also picked up two dual wins at the Ron Scott Duals in Mount Ayr on Friday. Check out the full rundown of results from KMAland conference schools at the dual tournament below.
Shenandoah 63 Central Decatur 12
Shenandoah winners: Davin Holste, Ethan Laughlin, Cole Scamman, Jacob McGargill, Owen Laughlin, Mark Hardy, Jayden Dickerson, Jacob Rystrom, Owen Nokes, Ethan Richardson, Steven Perkins
Central Decatur winners: Cord Hamilton, Kacyn Watson
Shenandoah 59 East Union 12
Shenandoah winners: Cole Scamman, Jacob McGargill, Owen Laughlin, Mark Hardy, Jayden Dickerson, Jacob Restroom, Ethan Richardson, Steven Perkins, Tyler Babe, Davin Holste
East Union winners: DJ Islas, Ty Tallmon
Harlan 45 Shenandoah 30
Harlan winners: Brody McKinley, Reese Koch, Brett Van Baale, Zane Bendorf, Matt Schwery, Jesse Jens, Spencer Fink, Shane Note
Shenandoah winners: Ethan Laughlin, Jacob McGargill, Trey Thompson, Jayden Dickerson, Steven Perkins
Shenandoah 45 Martensdale-St. Marys 27
Shenandoah winners: Cole Scamman, Owen Laughlin, Jayden Dickerson, Jacob Rystrom, Ethan Richardson, Owen Notes, Steven Perkins, Tyler Babe
MSTM winners: Conor Cassady, Johnnie Cassady, Levi Webb, Elijah Wheeldon, Ben Brenizer
Harlan 48 Mount Ayr 12
Harlan winners: Spencer Fink, Brody McKinley, Nolan Schwery, Reese Koch, Bryce Van Baale, Brett Van Baale, Zane Bendorf, Matt Schwery
Mount Ayr winners: Brock Shaha, Tate Schaefer
Southwest Valley 45 Harlan 30
Southwest Valley winners: Ian Forsythe, Ely Rodriguez, Gavin Wetzel, Bradlee Grantz, Tate Haffner, Sawyer Wilkinson, Brayden Maeder, Brody Sparks
Harlan winners: Brody McKinley, Zane Bendorf, Matt Schwery, Jesse Jens, Spencer Fink
Southwest Valley 54 East Union 18
Southwest Valley winners: Ian Forsythe, Ely Rodriguez, Bradlee Grantz, Tate Haffner, Colin Jacobs, Dillon Inman, Sawyer Wilkinson, Brayden Maeder, Ashton Boswell
East Union winners: Fischer Buffington, Ty Tallmon, DJ Islas
Cameron 51 Southwest Valley 26
Southwest Valley winners: Ian Forsythe, Ely Rodriguez, Bradlee Grantz, Tate Haffner, Colin Jacobs
Southwest Valley 40 Durant 36
Southwest Valley winners: Brayden Maeder, Ian Forsythe, Ely Rodriguez, Bradlee Grant, Tate Haffner, Dillon Inman, Sawyer Wilkinson
Durant 51 Mount Ayr 12
Mount Ayr winners: Allen Jennings, Brock Shaha
Martensdale-St. Marys 54 Mount Ayr 6
MSTM winners: Levi Webb, Elijah Wheeldon, Ben Brenizer, Christian Choate, Conor Cassady, Samspon Henson, Johnnie Cassady, Logan Wearmouth, Gunner Hommer
Mount Ayr winner: Brock Shaha
Cameron 72 Central Decatur 4
CD winner: Mason Allen
Durant 37 Central Decatur 36
CD winners: Cody Morgan, Mason Allen, Ethan Morgan, Cutter Frisbie, Kacyn Watson, Cord Hamilton
Martensdale-St. Marys 50 East Union 10
MSTM winners: Elijah Wheeldon, Christian Choate, Conor Cassady, Sampson Henson, Johnnie Cassady, Logan Wearmouth, Gunner Hommer, Levi Webb, Reese Nichols
East Union winners: DJ Islas, Terrian Islas
Cameron 71 East Union 9
East Union winners: Fischer Buffington, Terrian Islas
WEEPING WATER TOURNAMENT
Johnson County Central finished sixth with 95 points to lead KMALand teams. Weeping Water had 75 in seventh, and Palmyra scored 46 in 11th.
Christian Harrifeld won the 285-pound weight class to lead Johnson County Central, which also had top five finishes from Logan Topp (3rd at 120), Charlie Rinne (5th at 126), Levi Boardman (2nd at 132), Terry Trew (2nd at 160) and Tucker Thomas (4th at 195).
Weeping Water’s Caelen Wipf took second at 113 pounds to lead the Indians, and Palmyra’s Evan Bryan-Aldrich won the 220-pound bracket.
View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
SYRACUSE DUAL TOURNAMENT
Syracuse won their home dual tournament while Ashland-Greenwood took second, Auburn was fourth and Louisville came in fifth.
Syracuse’s Caleb Caudill, barrel Brandt and Carter Wander and Ashland-Greenwood’s Treyton Tweton and Isaac Christo all had 30 team points. Louisville’s Nicholas McCaul and Auburn’s Owen Rowell led their respective teams with 24 points.
Check out the full dual results below or click the link for the complete results.
Syracuse 42 Ashland-Greenwood 32
Syracuse winners: Carter Wander, Caleb Caudill, Colton Sprague, Kaden Knake, Barret Brandt, Cy Petersen, Marcos Barron, Chance Buchanan
Ashland-Greenwood winners: Cael Smith, Isaac Christo, Jackson Myers, Treyton Tweton, Carver Konzem, Jaden Wilsey
Syracuse 73 Auburn 2
Syracuse winners: Caleb Caudill, Colton Sprague, Kaden Knake, Peyton DeMello, Ayden Swift, Barret Brandt, Tieran Cox, Cy Petersen, Joe Clark, Brody Brandt, Hunter Holle, Chance Buchanan, Carter Wander
Auburn winner: Logan Rowell
Syracuse 63 Louisville 15
Syracuse winners: Colton Sprague, Kaden Knake, Barret Brandt, Tieran Cox, Cy Petersen, Brody Brandt, Marcos Barron, Jackson Nordhues, Chance Buchanan, Carter Wander, Caleb Caudill
Louisville winners: Nicholas McCaul, Easton Kozeny, Quincy Trent
Syracuse 66 Gross Catholic 15
Syracuse winners: Ayden Swift, Barret Brandt, Tieran Cox, Cy Petersen, Joe Clark, Hunter Holle, Jackson Nordhues, Chance Buchanan, Carter Wander, Caleb Caudill, Colton Sprague
Syracuse 48 Tri County 36
Syracuse winners: Ayden Swift, Barret Brandt, Tieran Cox, Cy Petersen, Chance Buchanan, Carter Wander, Caleb Caudill, Kaden Knake
Ashland-Greenwood 48 Gross Catholic 21
Ashland-Greenwood winners: Isaac Christo, Blaine Christo, Jackson Myers, Ty Beetison, Treyton Tweton, Jaden Wilsey, Luke Lambert, Walker Terry
Ashland-Greenwood 49 Tri County 24
Ashland-Greenwood winners: Matthew McConnell, Cael Smith, Isaac Christo, Blaine Christo, Jackson Myers, Ty Beetison, Treyton Tweton, Carver Konzem, Walker Terry
Ashland-Greenwood 60 Louisville 12
Ashland-Greenwood winners: Matthew McConnell, Isaac Christo, Blaine Christo, Jackson Myers, Ty Beetison, Treyton Tweton, Carver Konzem, Jaden Wilsey, Luke Lambert, Davis Brady
Louisville winners: Nicholas McCaul, Peyton Welsh
Ashland-Greenwood 55 Auburn 18
Ashland-Greenwood winners: Cael Smith, Isaac Christo, Coy Beetison, Jackson Myers, Ty Beetison, Treyton Tweton, Carver Konzem, Walker Terry, Davis Brady, Matthew McConnell
Auburn winners: Logan Rowell, Spencer Huey, Owen Rowell
Auburn 42 Louisville 36
Auburn winners: Crew Gulizia, Logan Sierks, Owen Hall, Brant Gulizia, Logan Rowell, Spencer Huey, Owen Rowell
Louisville winners: Peyton Welsh, Tucker McCarthy, Nicholas McCaul, Easton Kozeny, Niklas Sorensen, Quincy Trent
Auburn 36 Gross Catholic 34
Auburn winners: Logan Sierks, Owen Hall, Brant Gulizia, Logan Rowell, Spencer Huey, Owen Rowell
Tri County 60 Auburn 18
Auburn winners: Isaiah Morrow, Logan Sierks, Owen Rowell
Tri County 42 Louisville 36
Louisville winners: Tucker McCarthy, Nicholas McCaul, Easton Kozeny, Niklas Sorensen, Nathan Monahan, Peyton Welsh
Gross Catholic 33 Louisville 30
Louisville winners: Easton Kozeny, Niklas Sorensen, Nathan Monahan, Quincy Trent, Peyton Welsh
SUPERIOR INVITATIONAL
Conestoga scored 183.5 points to win the Superior Invitational. The Cougars got championships from Asher Koehnen (113) and Lucas Anderson (160) while Evan Morrical (106), James Kansteiner (132), Carter Plowman (152), Mason Serkiz (170) and Gage Totilas (220) were also finalists.
Check out the complete results from the tournament linked here.