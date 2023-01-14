(KMAland) – Nebraska City and Kuemper won their respective dual tournaments and multiple KMAland wrestlers achieved milestones on Saturday.
CENTERVILLE BIG RED INVITATIONAL
Clarinda finished fifth with 130 points. Karson Downey (182), Jase Wilmes (220) and Bryson Harris (285) were champions while Leland Woodruff (160) was second. Dominick Polsley (170) and Mason Nally (195) finished third.
Moravia finished seventh, led by a runner-up performance from Aiden Gholston at 126 pounds.
Find the full results here.
ADM TIGER INVITATIONAL
Nodaway Valley was sixth with 94.5 points. The Wolverines didn’t have any champions, but three runners-up: Keyin Steeve (113), Carmine Shaw (145) and Trenton Warner (285).
Ashton Honnold (195) was third, Slade Gettler (195) took fourth and Kasen Hansen (132) finished fifth.
Red Oak finished ninth. Dawson Bond (160) won his bracket and was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler. Joshua LeRette (138) and Sam Fields (220) finished fourth for the Tigers.
Check out the full results from this tournament here.
BILL KANE KUEMPER DUAL TOURNAMENT
Kuemper Catholic won the tournament while Missouri Valley was fourth while Audubon finished sixth.
Owen Nepple, Riley Parkis, Will Healy and Connor Hays went 5-0 for Kuemper.
Riley Radke and Ben Hansen went 5-0 for Missouri Valley while Clay Perry highlighted Auburn’s day with a 4-1 outing.
Find the full results here.
Kuemper Catholic 72 Audubon 12
KC winners: Owen Nepple, Logan Rial, Riley Parkis, Joe Klein, Joey Masching, Sam Rotert, Will Healy, Bryce Wiskus, Coby Pierce, Connor Hays, Hayden Vonnahme, Caleb Hoffman
AUD winners: Jack Stanerson, Clay Perry
Kuemper Catholic 63 Storm Lake 18
KC winners: Maguire Hoyt, Riley Parkis, Joe Klein, Jake Hausman, Kent Sanders, Sam Rotert, Will Healy, Bryce Wiskus, Connor Hays, Caleb Hoffman, Owen Nepple
Kuemper Catholic 51 ACGC 27
KC winners: Riley Parkis, Jake Hausman, Kent Sanders, Sam Rotert, Will Healy, Bryce Wiskus, Coby Pierce, Connor Hays, Owen Nepple
Kuemper Catholic 54 Johnston 12
KC winners: Riley Parkis, Jake Hausman, Kent Sanders, Sam Rotert, Will Healy, Tate Bieret, Connor Hays, Hayden Vonnahme, Caleb Hoffman, Owen Nepple, Maguire Hoyt
Kuemper Catholic 57 Missouri Valley 23
KC winners: Joe Klein, Kent Sanders, Will Healy, Tate Bieret, Coby Pierce, Connor Hays, Caleb Hoffman, Owen Nepple, Logan Rial, Riley Parkis
MV winners: Riley Radke, Ben Hansen, Vinny Zappia, Eli Becerra
Missouri Valley 36 Johnston 34
MV winners: Toben Lasater, Eli Becerra, Riley Radke, Ben Hansen, Lane Schroeder, Vinny Zappia
Missouri Valley 54 Audubon 6
MV winners: Eli Becerra, Quinn Herman, Chris Wonder, Riley Radke, Aidan Vergamini, Ben Hansen, Lane Schroder, Jake Sazama, Vinny Zappia
Storm Lake 54 Missouri Valley 30
MV winners: Eli Becerra, Chris Wonder, Riley Radke, Aidan Vergamini, Ben Hansen
Johnston 48 Audubon 9
AUD winners: Clay Perry, Lane Elmquist
ACGC 56 Audubon 12
AUD winners: Clay Perry, Carson Perdew
Storm Lake 60 Audubon 24
AUD winners: Clay Perry, Lane Elmquist, Jack Stanerson, Carson Perdew
CRESTON TOURNAMENT
Creston finished second with 199.5 points. Christian Ahrens (120) and Kaden Street (170) were champions while Austin Evans (138), William Bolinger (160) and Max Chapman (285) took second. Chris Aragon (145), Milo Staver (152) and Jagger Luther (182) were third. Trey Chestnut finished fourth at 132 pounds.
Treynor was fifth. Daniel Gregory had an eventful day as he won the 285-pound bracket and collected his 100th career win. Danny Kinsella (152) and Levi Young (182) were runners-up.
Dylan Stein (132) and Jake Cox (195) were runners-up for Lenox while Riverside’s Davis Bramman (106) also finished second.
Find full results from this tournament here.
BOBCAT CLASSIC AT BASEHOR LINWOOD
Glenwood was eighth with 144 points. Vinny Mayberry (120) and CJ Carter (215) won titles for the Rams. Mayberry collected his 100th career win during the tournament.
Tate Mayberry (157) was second. Trent Patton (285) finished fourth.
Underwood finished 11th. Gable Porter (132) and Blake Allen (138) were champions for the Eagles.
Find full results here.
LOYD SHAFFER MARION INVITATIONAL
Atlantic took third with 163 points. Aiden Smith (113) won a title for the Trojans while Braxton Hass (106), Jarrett Armstrong (170), Nathan Keiser (195), Miles Mundorf (220) and Evan Sorensen (285) finished third.
Tanner O’Brien (152) and Brenden Casey (182) finished fifth.
Check out the full brackets here.
OSAGE DUAL TOURNAMENT
Lewis Central went 0-4 in dual action. Carter Schorsch and Braylon Kammrad went 4-0 for the Titans.
Clear Lake 39 Lewis Central 36
LC winners: Paxton Blanchard, Braylon Kammrad, Daniel Overall, Carter Schorsch, Jaxon Brewer, Derrick Gregory, Jaylen Davis
*This was the only Lewis Central dual reported into TrackWrestling.
GRISWOLD TOURNAMENT
Denison-Schleswig finished first with 166 points while Abraham Lincoln was second with 145.5 points.
The Monarchs had three champions: Jordan Von Tersch (195), Jaxson Hildebrand (220) and Garret Plagge (285). Hildebrand notched his 120th win to become the winningest wrestler in Denison history.
Jayden Bradley (120) and Jackson Graeve (126) were runners-up while Kaiden Krajicek (132) finished third. James Lemon (145) and Ryan Slectha (170) finished fifth.
Braydon Trammer (106) and Luis Avalos (120) were champs for AL in their runner-up outing.
St. Albert was third, led by titles from John Helton (138) and David Helton (152).
CAM had two champions; Brian South (160) and Owen Hoover (170).
Tri-Center’s Brant Freeberg (126), Woodbine’s Connor Murdock (132), East Mills’ Ryan Stortenbecker (145) and Bedford’s Izaak Dukes (182) were also champions.
View the full results here.
RON SCOTT DUALS AT MOUNT AYR
Cameron finished the two-day tournament with an 8-0 record while Southwest Valley and Shenandoah each went 6-2. Harlan was 5-2, Martensdale-St .Marys went 4-4, East Union went 2-6, Central Decatur was 1-6 and Mount Ayr did not win a dual.
Southwest Valley’s Brayden Maeder notched his 100th career win during the day.
Shenandoah: Jayden Dickerson, Jake McGargill
Southwest Valley: Brayden Maeder, Tate Haffner, Dillon Inman, Sawyer Wilkinson
Harlan: Jesse Jens, Spencer Fink, Brody McKinley, Zane Bendorf
East Union: Kason Parker
Central Decatur: Cord Hamilton
Mount Ayr: Brock Shaha
Cameron 57 Harlan 24
HAR winners: Jesse Jens, Brody McKinley, Bryce Van Baale, Zane Bendorf
Cameron 66 Martensdale-St. Marys 7
MSTM winners: Logan Wearmouth, Conor Cassady
Cameron 73 Mount Ayr 6
MA winners: Brock Shaha
Cameron 54 Shenandoah 27
SHEN winners: Jayden Dickerson, Jacob Rystrom, Ethan Richardson, Jacob McGargill, Owen Laughlin
Shenandoah 38 Southwest Valley 27
SHEN winners: Jayden Dickerson, Ethan Richardson, Davin Holste, Ethan Laughlin, Cole Scamman, Jacob McGargill, Owen Laughlin
SWV winners: Gavin Wetzel, Tate Haffner, Dillon Inman, Sawyer Wilkinson, Brayden Maeder
Shenandoah 57 Mount Ayr 12
SHEN winners: Jacob McGargill, Owen Laughlin, Mark Hardy, Jayden Dickerson, Jacob Rystrom, Lucas Sun, Ethan Richardson, Steven Perkins, Davin Holste, Cole Scamman
MA winners: Conlee Stark, Brock Shaha
Shenandoah 48 Durant 21
SHEN winners: Jacob Rystrom, Steven Perkins, Tyler Babe, Davin Holste, Ethan Laughlin, Cole Scamman, Jacob McGargill, Trey Thompson, Jayden Dickerson.
Southwest Valley 57 Central Decatur 18
SWV winners: Tate Haffner, Colin Jacobs, Dillon Inman, Sawyer Wilkinson, Brayden Maeder, Ashton Boswell, Ian Forsythe, Ely Rodriguez, Gavin Wetzel, Bradlee Grantz
CD winners: Cooper Horton, Cord Hamilton, Cody Morgan
Southwest Valley 36 Martensdale-St. Marys 35
SWV winners: Brayden Maeder, Ely Rodriguez, Bradlee Grantz, Tate Haffner, Colin Jacobs, Dillon Inman, Sawyer Wilkinson
MSTM winners: Levi Webb, Reese Nichols, Elijah Wheeldon, Ben Brenizer, Christian Choate, Conor Cassady, Johnnie Cassady
Southwest Valley 66 Mount Ayr 18
SWV winners: Ely Rodriguez, Gavin Wetzel, Bradlee Grantz, Tate Haffner, Colin Jacobs, Dillon Inman, Sawyer Wilkinson, Brayden Maeder, Ashton Boswell, Brody Sparks, Ian Forsythe
MA winners: Brock Shaha, Tegan Hill, Conlee Stark
Harlan 57 Central Decatur 12
HAR winners: Jesse Jens, Spencer Fink, Shane Noeth, Brody McKinley, Nolan Schwery, Reese Koch, Bret Van Baale, Bryce Van Baale, Zane Bendorf, Matt Schwery
CD winners: Cord Hamilton, Mason Allen,
Harlan 42 East Union 15
HAR winners: Jesse Jens, Spencer Fink, Brody McKinley, Reese Koch, Bret Van Baale, Zane Bendorf, Matt Schwery
EU winners: DJ Islas, Noah Driskill, Kason Parker
Harlan 46 Martensdale-St. Marys 36
HAR winners: Bryce Van Baale, Zane Bendorf, Matt Schwery, Jesse Jens, Spencer Fink, Shane Noeth, Brody McKinley, Bret Van Baale
MSTM winners: Gunner Hommer, Reese Nichols, Ben Brenizer, Conor Cassady, Riley Nichols, Johnnie Cassady
Martensdale-St. Marys 48 Durant 18
MSTM winners: Levi Webb, Reese Nichols, Elijah Wheeldon, Christian Choate, Conor Cassady, Riley Nichols, Johnnie Cassady, Logan Wearmouth
Durant 36 East Union 27
EU winners: Ty Tallmon, Erik Allen, Kason Parker, Terrian Islas, Brock Oliver
East Union 42 Central Decatur 24
EU winners: Noah Driskill, Fischer Buffington, Kason Parker, Terrian Islas, Brock Oliver, Ty Tallmon, DJ Islas
CD winners: Mason Allen, Kacyn Watson, Cord Hamilton, Cody Morgan
East Union 42 Mount Ayr 24
EU winners: DJ Islas, Erik Allen, Noah Driskill, Fischer Buffington, Kason Parker, Terrian Islas, Brock Oliver
MA winners: Brock Shaha, Nathan Mederos, Conlee Stark, Allen Jennings
Central Decatur 36 Mount Ayr 12
CD winners: Cutter Frisbie, Cooper Horton, Cord Hamilton, Cody Morgan, Mason Allen, Ethan Morgan
MA winners: Brock Shaha, Bracken Collier
LEMARS INVITE
LeMars finished third with 171 points. Camden Feuerhelm (195) and Ayden Hoag (220) were champions for the Bulldogs. Alex Allen (160) was a runner-up while Conner Petersen (132) and Matthew Vondrak (152) were fourth. Arik Burnett (170) and Michael Murra (138) finished fifth.
AHSTW finished ninth. Dayden Moertl (152) and Henry Lund (220) had third-place days.
Find the full results here.
PERRY TOURNAMENT
Sergeant Bluff-Luton was fourth with 180.5 points while Logan-Magnolia finished ninth with 108 points.
Garrett McHugh (182) was the Warriors’ lone champion (182) while Jayce Curry (106), Bo Koedam (132) and Ty Koedam (145) finished second. Zayvion Ellington (160) was third, Dalton Van Wyhe (126) was fourth and Ethan Skoglund (120) finished fifth.
Corbin Reisz (126) and Wyatt Reisz (160) were champions while Layne Brenden (152) was a runner-up.
View the full results here.
BOB SHARP INVITATIONAL AT ANKENY
Bishop Heelan Catholic was sixth with 129 points. Ethan DeLeon (170) was the Crusaders’ lone champion. Nico Venturi (106) and Sir Brandon Watts (160) were third while Jackson Kinnetz (132) finished fourth.
SAM MARTIN INVITATIONAL AT PLATTSBURG
Rock Port totaled 84 points to finish 13th while East Atchison was 14th with 53 points. Caleb Lucas led Rock Port’s day with a third-place outing at 120 pounds. Dylan Lair (113) was fourth and Augustus Heintz (126) finished fifth.
Shelby McNaughton (120) and Sam Litherbury (175) were fifth for East Atchison
Check out the full results here.
CHILLICOTHE TOURNAMENT
Maryville was eighth with 90 points. Kort Watkins (285) and Cash Dew (113) were runners-up while Tucker Turner (126) was third. Blake Wallace (106) took fourth, and Tanner Turner (126) finished fifth.
Get the full results from this tournament here.
RUMBLE IN RIVER COUNTRY AT NEBRASKA CITY
Nebraska City won their home tournament while Plattsmouth was second and Falls City was third.
Gabe Hartman, Bayler Poston and Jackson Kreifel had flawless outings for Nebraska City. Logan Wooten, Bryce Neuin, Mathew Zitek, Caleb Adkins and Orion Parker were 4-0 and Plattsmouth, and Bailey Thimmes and Wyatt Olberding went 4-0 for Falls City.
Find the full results here.
Pool B: Nebraska City 51 Seward 22
NC winners: Clay DuVall, Dawson Thorne, Dominick Sterling, Amudi Musa, Brock Weddle, Gabe Hartman, Isaac Bruggeman, Daxx Bender, Braedon Watkins
Pool B: Nebraska City 38 Crete 34
NC winners: Dawson Thorne, Brock Weddle, Gabe Hartman, Daxx Bender, Bayler Poston, Jackson Kreifel, Zach Bassinger
Pool B: Nebraska City 43 Falls City 30
NC winners: Dominick Sterling, Amudi Musa, Gabe Hartman, Isaac Bruggeman, Daxx Bender, Bayler Poston, Jackson Kreifel, Dawson Thorne
FC winners: Bailey Thimmes, Kaleb Zulkoski, Wyatt Olberding, Kadyn Strecker, Kellen McAfee, Zane Ebel
Championship: Nebraska City 46 Plattsmouth 29
NC winners: Dominick Sterling, Amudi Musa, Brock Weddle, Gabe Hartman, Isaac Bruggeman, Bayler Poston, Jackson Kreifel, Zach Bassinger
PLATT winners: Bryce Neuin, Logan Wooten, Mathew Zitek, Caleb Adkins, Orion Parker
Pool A: Plattsmouth 36 Mount Michael Benedictine 36 (Plattsmouth wins via criteria)
PLATT winners: Caleb Adkins, Orion Parker, William Milczski, Jackson Eby, Bryce Neuin, Logan Wooten, Mathew Zitek
Pool A: Plattsmouth 40 Fort Calhoun 36
PLATT winners: Orion Parker, William Milczski, Logan Wooten, Bryce Neuin, Mathew Zitek, Dominic Nolde, Caleb Adkins
Pool A: Plattsmouth 51 Platteview 30
PLATT winners: William Milczski, Cameron Neal, Evan Kindelin, Bryce Neuin, Logan Wooten, Mathew Zitek, Dominic Nolde, Caleb Adkins, Orion Parker
Pool B: Falls City 47 Crete 30
FC winners: Caleb Zimmerman, Kaleb Zulkoski, Orion Cattrell, Tegan Alexander, Wyatt Olberding, Robert Gilkerson, Kadyn Strecker, Mason Collier
Pool B: Falls City 42 Seward 33
FC winners: Caleb Zimmerman, Bailey Thimmes, Cade Caudle, Kaleb Zulkoski, Orion Cattrell, Wyatt Olberding, Zane Ebel
3rd Place: Falls City 48 Mount Michael Benedictine 33
FC winners: Cade Caudle, Orion Cattrell, Wyatt Olberding, Robert Gilkerson, Kadyn Strecker, Mason Collier, Caleb Zimmerman, Bailey Thimmes
SHELTON TOURNAMENT
Conestoga won the meet with 227.5 points. Ethan Avidano (138) was their only champion while James Kansteiner (132), Lucas Anderson (160) and Gage Totilas (220) were runners-up. Scott Dufautl (145) was third, and Asher Kohenen (113) and Mason Serkiz (170) were fourth-place finishers. Gavin Harrison (120) and Kaden Simmerman (152) took fifth.
Find the full results here.