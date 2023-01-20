(KMAland) -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton leads after the first day at the Herb Irgens Invitational, Johnson County Central led KMAland teams in Louisville and Ashland-Greenwood had two individual champions in David City Friday night.
68TH ANNUAL JOHN J. HARRIS INVITATIONAL AT CORNING
Creston leads after the first day while Shenandoah had a respectable start with three semifinalists. Trevor Maeder has the full rundown at our Local Sports News Page.
HERB IRGENS INVITATIONAL AT OABCIG
Sergeant Bluff-Luton currently leads the team race with 58 points. Jayce Curry (106), Cam Keokenchahn (113), Ethan Skoglund (120), Dalton VanWyhe (126), Bo Koedam (132), Ty Koedam (138), Zayvion Ellington (160), Garrett McHugh (182), Mason Streck (195) and Sean Zimmerman (285) are still on the front side of the bracket for the Warriors.
Audubon's Lane Elmquist (106) is also still in play for a title.
View the full results here.
LOUISVILLE INVITATIONAL
Johnson County Central finished third with 129.5 points while Weeping Water, Louisville and Palmyra were fourth, fifth and sixth.
Logan Topp (120) was the Thunderbirds' lone champ while Levi Boardman (132) and Terry Trew (160) were second. Cameron Lowther (182), Tucker Thomas (195) and Christian Harrifeld (285) were third.
Caelen Wipf (113) won a title for Weeping Water while Brennan Demike (182) and Lukas Gage (126) were second.
Peyton Welsh (106) was a champion for Louisville, and Niklas Sorensen (145) and Aiden Wedekind (113) were runners-up.
Palmyra's Evan Bryan-Aldrich was the 220-pound champion, and Harvey Warner was the runner-up at 285.
Check out the full results here.
DAVID CITY INVITE
Ashland-Greenwood claimed sixth with 92 points. Blaine Christo (145) and Treyton Tweton (170) won titles while Carver Konzem (182) was second and Ty Beetison (160) finished third.
Get the full results here.