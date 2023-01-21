(KMAland) -- Glenwood went 5-0 at DSM Lincoln, Underwood’s Gable Porter won at the Ed Winger, Savannah was third at the MEC & Syracuse claimed the NCC championship on Saturday in KMAland wrestling.
JOHN J. HARRIS INVITATIONAL (AT CORNING)
Trevor Maeder had complete coverage from the tournament over the last two days. Find recaps at KMA’s Local Sports Page or click the link for complete results here.
MCGIVERN/BLENDERMAN DUALS (AT DES MOINES LINCOLN)
Glenwood had a perfect showing at the McGivern/Blenderman Duals at Des Moines Lincoln. The Rams were led by 5-0 performances from Vinny Mayberry, Matt Beem, Tate Mayberry, Gavin Connell, CJ Carter and Trenton Patton. Briten Maxwell and Mason Koehler won four times, and Ian Connell, Thaine Williamson, Kellan Scott and Austin Wear also had multiple wins.
Abraham Lincoln ended up 2-3 on the day with Jaymeson VanderVelde going a perfect 5-0. Parker Herzog, Evan Lang and Matt Long won four times, Aidan Watts, Warren Summers and Luis Avalos picked up three wins and Jonathon Ryan had two for the Lynx.
Sioux City East was 1-4 as a team, but Danny Cleveland was a perfect 5-0. Garrett Walling had three wins, and Luke Brockelsby and Jesus Sanchez won twice. Check out the full rundown from the dual tournament below.
Glenwood 58 Abraham Lincoln 14
Glenwood winners: Vinny Mayberry, Briten Maxwell, Matt Beem, Ian Connell, Tate Mayberry, Kellan Scott, Austin Wear, Gavin Connell, CJ Carter, Mason Koehler, Trent Patton
AL winners: Aidan Watts, Parker Herzog, Jaymeson VanderVelde
Glenwood 45 Marshalltown 36
Glenwood winners: Vinny Mayberry, Briten Maxwell, Matt Beem, Tate Mayberry, Gavin Connell, CJ Carter, Mason Koehler, Trent Patton
Glenwood 45 Ottumwa 32
Glenwood winners: Matt Beem, Tate Mayberry, Austin Wear, Jacob Aust, Gavin Connell, CJ Carter, Trent Patton, Vinny Mayberry
Glenwood 64 Sioux City East 18
Glenwood winners: Ethan West, Vinny Mayberry, Briten Maxwell, Matt Beem, Thaine Williamson, Ian Connell, Tate Mayberry, Gavin Connell, CJ Carter, Mason Koehler, Trent Patton
SCE winners: Danny Cleveland, Jesus Sanchez, Damian Cardenis
Glenwood 66 Des Moines Lincoln 15
Glenwood winners: Hunter Codney, Vinny Mayberry, Briten Maxwell, Matt Beem, Thaine Williamson, Tate Mayberry, Kellan Scott, Gavin Connell, CJ Carter, Mason Koehler, Trent Patton
Abraham Lincoln 45 Des Moines Lincoln 30
AL winners: Evan Lang, Parker Herzog, Yandell Navarrete, Matt Long, Warren Summers, Jaymeson VanderVelde, Aidan Watts, Jonathon Ryan
Marshalltown 42 Abraham Lincoln 34
AL winners: Luis Avalos, Evan Lang, Matt Long, Warren Summers, Jaymeson VanderVelde, Aidan Watts
Ottumwa 40 Abraham Lincoln 32
AL winners: Luis Avalos, Evan Lang, Parker Herzog, Matt Long, Warren Summers, Jaymeson VanderVelde
Abraham Lincoln 66 Sioux City East 15
AL winners: Jaymeson VanderVelde, Luis Avalos, Jonathon Ryan, Evan Lang, Parker Herzog, Kowen Dighton, Ezekiel Leichtner, Matt Long, Jose Avalos, Gregory Jackson, Daniel Sharp
SCE winners: Danny Cleveland, Kade Preston, Garrett Walling
Marshalltown 66 Sioux City East 9
SCE winners: Danny Cleveland, Luke Brockelsby
Ottumwa 56 Sioux City East 24
SCE winners: Danny Cleveland, Garrett Walling, Bradyn Fahrendholz
Sioux City East 41 Des Moines Lincoln 33
SCE winners: Danny Cleveland, Saris Samayoa, Luke Brockelsby, Kade Person, Jesus Sanchez, Juan Cruz, Garrett Walling
ED WINGER CLASSIC (AT URBANDALE)
Underwood scored 63.5 points and took 12th at the Ed Winger Classic in Urbandale. Lewis Central finished 18th with 38.5 points.
All three of Underwood’s wrestlers at the tournament had a top three finish, led by Gable Porter taking the championship at 132 with a 4-3 decision over Carter Freeman of Waukee Northwest. Maddox Nelson finished second at 152, and Blake Allen was third for the Eagles at 138.
Lewis Central was led by a second-place finish from Braylon Kammrad at 182 pounds. Carter Schorsch finished fourth at 113.
Find the complete results from the meet linked here.
BURKE WRESTLING INVITATIONAL
St. Albert scored 78.5 points and finished ninth at Omaha Burke. John Helton claimed the lone championship on the day for the Falcons with a win at 138. David Helton was also a finalist and finished second with 152.
Andrew Crawley added a third-place finish for St. Albert at 160. Mathew Crawley was fifth at 145. View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
RICH GRAY WRESTLING INVITATIONAL (AT I-35)
Kuemper Catholic claimed a sixth place finish at the Rich Gray Wrestling Invitational, posting 108.5 points. Treynor took 10th while Martensdale-St. Marys, Southeast Warren and East Union also competed.
The Knights were led by a championship from Riley Parkis at 132 pounds. Caleb Hoffman (106), Owen Nepple (113) and Connor Hays (220) also finished in the top five for Kuemper Catholic.
East Union’s DJ Islas (126) and Dan Gregory of Treynor (285) were other area finalists, finishing in second. View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
OGDEN TOURNAMENT
AHSTW was third and scored 155.5 points while Coon Rapids-Bayard took fifth with 100 at the Ogden Tournament on Saturday.
Dayden Moertl (152) and Kayden Baxter (160) were both champions for the Vikings in Ogden. Both Logan Heller (195) and Henry Lund (220) were runners-up on the day. Tucker Osbahr (120), Gatlin Gettler (126), Eli Collins (132), Cash Freeman (152), Isaac Stamp (170), Kolby Weihs (182) and Sawyer Kiesel (285) were also top-five finishers.
Coon Rapids-Bayard was led by Tyler Mohr, who placed second at 285. View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
DOUG TREES BEARCAT INVITATIONAL
Logan-Magnolia was fourth with 139 points at the Doug Trees Bearcat Invitational, hosted by North Butler.
Wyatt Reisz was the only champion for Logan-Magnolia at 160, but brother Corbin Reisz was second at 126. Gavin Kiger (113) and Grant Brix (285) took third for the Panthers.
View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
HERB IRGENS INVITATIONAL (AT OABCIG)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton was second with 216.5 points at OABCIG while Audubon took 23rd and Woodbine was 25th.
The Warriors had a championship win from Garrett McHugh at 182 while Ethan Skoglund (120), Bo Koedam (132) and Ty Koedam (145) were runners-up.
Lane Elmquist had the top finish for Audubon, finishing seventh at 106. Check out the complete results from the tournament linked here.
DAVE EWING ANKENY DUALS
Sioux City North went 0-4 at the Dave Ewing Ankeny Duals. The Stars were led by Noah Reed, who had two wins on the day.
Independence 73 Sioux City North 3
SCN winners: Noah Reed
Bondurant-Farrar 75 Sioux City North 6
SCN winners: Reise Davis
Ankeny 84 Sioux City North 0
No SCN winners.
Spencer 61 Sioux City North 18
SCN winners: Noah Reed, Chris Klein, Kevin Klein
BISHOP HEELAN CATHOLIC INVITATIONAL
Heelan took third with 137 points at their home tournament. LeMars finished in fifth with 124.5 and Harlan was ninth with 88
Ethan DeLeon won an individual championship fro the Crusaders at 170 pounds. Ethan Lamson (126) and Jackson Kinnetz (132) were also finalists.
Ayden Hoag of LeMars won at 220, and Harlan’s Zane Bendorf was a champion at 195. Harlan’s Jesse Jens took second at 106.
View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
LATHROP INVITATIONAL
Albany finished ninth and Rock Port was 10th with 72 and 65 points, respectively, at Lathrop. East Atchison was also on hand for the tournament.
Zane Rippey and Kyle Burke were both finalists for Albany, finishing second at 150 and 165, respectively. Andrew Wiles took fifth at 175.
Augustus Heintz led Rock Port with a third-place finish at 126. View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Savannah had 233 points and finished third while Maryville was fifth with 204 points at the Midland Empire Conference Tournament.
Savannah’s Gage Schottel (126) and Cooper Burnsides (190) were both conference champions. Chance Phillips was also a finalist at 165, and Creighton Cook (120), Lincoln LaFave (144) and Braylon Ellis (157) all placed third.
Maryville did not have any conference champions, but Tanner Turner (126) and Kort Watkins (285) were finalists. Cash Dew (113), Tucker Turner (132) and Grayson Hess (138) ended up third.
View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
PLATTSMOUTH INVITATIONAL
Falls City led area schools in fifth place with 90 points at Plattsmouth on Saturday. Nebraska City was sixth with 87.5, Plattsmouth had 78 in seventh and Auburn had 22 points in 15th.
Wyatt Olberding (145) was the lone champion for Falls City while Robert Gilkerson (160) was a finalist. Bailey Thimmes (106) claimed third for the Tigers.
Nebraska City’s Dominick Sterling (113), Drew Weddle (126), Gabe Hartman (132) and Bayler Poston (152) all finished third while Plattsmouth’s Caleb Adkins captured a championship at 220. Orion Parker, also of Plattsmouth, was second at 285.
Owen Rowell led Auburn in fourth at 285. View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
NEBRASKA CAPITOL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Syracuse edged past Raymond Central for the Nebraska Capitol Conference championship, finishing with 149.5 points to Raymond Central’s 148.5. Ashland-Greenwood was third with 111.5, Conestoga came in fourth with 107 and Louisville finished 10th with 27.5.
The Rockets had five finalists with championships coming from Carter Wander (106), Barret Brandt (145) and Cy Petersen (160). Jackson Nordhues (220) and Chance Buchanan (285) were second.
Ashland-Greenwood’s Treyton Tweton won at 170 while Blaine Christo (145) and Carter Konzem (182) were runners-up at their respective weights.
Conestoga had a pair of champions in Carter Plowman and Gage Totilas at 152 and 220, respectively. Louisville’s Peyton Welsh led the Lions with a runner-up finish at 106.
View the complete results from the tournament linked here.