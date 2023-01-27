(KMAland) -- Plattsmouth finished second at the Trailblazer Conference Tournament while Johnson County Central, Louisville and Palmyra each cracked the top five in Freeman.
TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Plattsmouth finished second with 201 points. The Blue Devils got championship performances from Logan Wooten (145), Mathew Zitek (160), Caleb Adkins (220) and Orion Parker (285) while Logan Betts (195) was a runner-up. Bryce Neuin (195) finished third, and William Milczski (113) and Evan Kendelin (132) had fourth-place days.
Nebraska City's Gabe Hartman (132) was a champion while Bayler Poston (145) and Clay Duvall (220) finished second in their respective brackets.
View the full results here.
FREEMAN INVITE
Johnson County Central was third with 108 points while Louisville (75) and Palmyra (71) completed the top five.
Levi Boardman (138) was the Thundebirds' only champion, but Logan Topp (120), Terry Trew (152), Tucker Thomas (195) and Christian Harrifeld (285) were runners-up. Austin Goracke (132) and Cameron Werner (160) had fourth-place days.
Louisville's Tucker McCarthy (126), Palmyra's Evan Bryan-Aldrich (220) and Auburn's Owen Rowell (285) were also champions.
Click here for full results.