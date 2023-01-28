(KMAland) -- Logan-Magnolia grabbed a tourney title at East Mills, Conestoga was second at Doniphan-Trumbull & Missouri Valley, Maryville, Albany, Syracuse & Ashland-Greenwood posted top-fives in KMAland boys wrestling on Saturday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT (AT CLARINDA)
Find the complete recap from Trevor Maeder linked here.
EAST MILLS INVITATIONAL
Logan-Magnolia scored 244 points to win the East Mills Invitational. Abraham Lincoln had 161.5 in second while Treynor had 158.5. Southwest Iowa (127.5 points) and Lenox (11.5) rounded out the top five while Southwest Valley, East Union, Tri-Center, Woodbine, East Mills and Griswold also competed.
Corbin Reisz (126), Layne Brenden (152) and Wyatt Reisz (160) all won individual championships, and Kalab Kuhl (106), Lyrick Stueve (120) and Kai Carritt (132) were also finalists for the Panthers.
AL’s Jaymeson VanderVelde (106), Parker Herzog (138) and Carlos Andrade (182) led the second place finish for the Lynx. Treynor’s Dan Gregory was a champion for the Cardinals at 285.
Southwest Iowa’s Seth Ettleman won at 120, Dylan Stein, Jordan Martin-England and Jake Cox won at 132, 170 and 195, respectively, for Lenox and Brayden Maeder of Southwest Valley took the 113-pound bracket. The other individual title came from East Mills’ 145-pounder Ryan Stortenbecker.
Find the complete results from the tournament linked here.
AUDUBON WHEELER INVITATIONAL
Missouri Valley was the high area finisher with 124.5 points in third place at the Audubon Wheeler Invitational.
Creston JV had 109.5 points to take fourth, and CAM, Thomas Jefferson, Atlantic JV, Audubon and Wayne finished sixth through 10th.
Missouri Valley’s Eli Becerra won at 113, Riley Radke took a championship at 145 and Ben Hansen was the champion at 160 for the Big Reds. Vinny Zappia ended up third at 285.
Creston JV had a pair of champions in Brodrick Phelps and Jackson Pettegrew at 126 and 132, respectively, and CAM’s Owen Hoover won at 170. Atlantic JV’s Taye Jordan was the champion at 106.
View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
QUAD STATE CLASSIC (AT MARYVILLE)
Maryville was the high finisher from the area in fifth place at the Quad State Classic. The Spoofhounds scored 127 points. Rock Port was not far behind in sixth place with 118 points. East Atchison and Mount Ayr also had top nine finishes.
Other area teams at the tournament included Bedford, Maryville JV and Bedford JV.
Maryville finished with five second-place medals: Cash Dew (113), Dayn Henderson (120), Tanner Turner (126), Sadler Viau (165) and Kort Watkins (285).
Rock Port had a trio of individual championships right in a row with wins from Dylan Lair, Caleb Lucas and Augustus Heintz at 113, 120 and 126, respectively. Mount Ayr’s Brock Shaha was also a champion at 106.
View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
GRAND RIVER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT (AT BETHANY)
Albany finished in fifth place with 73 points at the Grand River Conference Tournament. Stanberry had 35 points in seventh, and North Andrew finished eighth with nine points.
Albany’s Kyle Burke won the conference championship at 165 pounds while teammate Zane Rippy was a finalist at 150. Stanberry’s Vincent Smithson was also a runner-up at 106.
View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
BENTON TOURNAMENT
Savannah’s Creighton Cook and Cooper Burnsides won individual championships at the Benton Tournament, taking the brackets 120 and 190, respectively.
The Savages also got runner-up finishes from finalists Gage Schottel (126) and Chance Phillips (165).
View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
RAYMOND CENTRAL INVITATIONAL
Syracuse had a strong showing at Raymond Central with a third-place finish and 168.5 points. Falls City took seventh with 99 points. Auburn was also on hand and had 29 points in 13th.
The Rockets had a trio of championships with Carter Wander (106), Barret Brandt (145) and Cy Petersen (160) taking their respective brackets. Tieran Cox finished third at 138.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
DALE BONGE INVITATIONAL (AT BOONE CENTRAL)
Ashland-Greenwood had a solid fifth-place finish with 106 points at the Dale Bonde Invitational.
Blaine Christo (145), Treyton Tweton (170) and Carver Konzem (182) all won their brackets for the Bluejays. Ty Beetison was also a finalist at 160.
View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
DONIPHAN TRUMBULL INVITATIONAL
Conestoga was the runner-up at Doniphan-Trumbull, finishing with 122 points.
Carter Plowman was the champion at 152 pounds for the Cougars while Calum Jeys (106) and Gage Totilas (220) were both finalists. Jace Thomas (106) and James Kansteiner (132) ended up third for Conestoga.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.