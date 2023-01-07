(KMAland) -- Creston won in Ottumwa while Shenandoah, Harlan, Riverside, Coon Rapids-Bayard, TJ, Heelan, Savannah, Falls City and Conestoga all had top-five finishes on Saturday in KMAland wrestling.
MID-BUCHANAN TOURNAMENT
Shenandoah had 323 points and finished in fifth place at the Mid-Buchanan Invitational. Maryville was sixth with 260 while Rock Port, East Atchison, Stanberry and North Andrew competed.
Shenandoah was led by Owen Laughlin and Jayden Dickerson, which won at 157 and 175, respectively. Tyler Babe (5th), Ethan Laughlin (5th), Cole Scamman (3rd), Jacob McGargill (144) and Jacob Rystrom (3rd) also had top-five finishes for the Mustangs.
Augustus Heintz was a champion for Rock Port at 126 pounds.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
OTTUMWA INVITATIONAL
Creston scored 197.5 points and won the Ottumwa Invitational. Moravia and Wayne were also on hand at the tournament.
The Panthers had six finalists with Christian Ahrens winning at 120 and William Bolinger taking the 160-pound bracket. Austin Evans (138), Chris Aragon (145), Kaden Street (170) and Max Chapman (285) all took second, and Trey Chesnut (132) and Milo Staver (152) were also in the top five.
View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
GARY CHRISTENSEN INVITATIONAL (AT WINTERSET)
Bishop Heelan Catholic was the highest area finisher in third place with 181.5 points. Clarinda took seventh with 99, and Martensdale-St. Marys finished in 10th with 77. Southwest Iowa, Clarke/Murray and East Union also had wrestlers at the meet.
Heelan’s Nico Venturi and Ethan DeLeon won championships at 106 and 170, respectively, while Clarinda’s Karson Downey was a champ at 182.
Clarinda’s Jase Wilmes (220) and Bryson Harris (285) were also finalists, and Dominick Polsley (170) and Mason Nally (195) were fifth-place finishers.
View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
TRI-CENTER INVITATIONAL
Harlan accumulated 152 points and finished in third place at Tri-Center on Saturday. Nodaway Valley was fourth with 129 while Missouri Valley took eighth with 89, Treynor had 89 in ninth and Southwest Valley scored 76 in 10th. Kuemper, St. Albert, East Mills, Tri-Center, Woodbine and West Harrison ere also participants.
Harlan had four finalists and three champions with Jesse Jens, Bret Van Baale and Matt Schwery winning at 106, 170 and 220, respectively. Zane Bendorf was the runner-up at 195. Spencer Fink and Brody McKinley were both fourth at 113 and 138.
Other area champions were St. Albert’s David Helton (152), East Mills’ Ryan Stortenbecker (145), Treynor’s Dan Gregory (285), Missouri Valley’s Eli Becerra (120) and Southwest Valley’s Brayden Maeder (113).
Find the complete results from the tournament linked here.
ROLLIN DYER INVITATIONAL (AT ATLANTIC)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Glenwood both finished within the top three of the Rollin Dyer Invitational in Atlantic. KMA Sports had full coverage from the tournament on Saturday. Check out the complete recap from Trevor Maeder at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
62ND ANNUAL JOE CROUTHERS INVITATIONAL (AT NORTH KANSAS CITY)
Riverside finished out a strong two days in North Kansas City with 180 points in second place.
The Bulldogs had four finalists, and Davis Bramman (106), Kellen Oliver (120), Taven Moore (150), and Caden Forristall (190) finished as runners-up. Jaxon Gordon (144) placed third, and Bradyn Comstock (113), A.C. Roller (165) and Kaeden Pleas (175) came in fourth.
In addition, Jett Rose (144) and Jonatan Gonzalez (157) came in fifth place. View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
CRUSADER INVITATIONAL (AT COON RAPIDS-BAYARD)
Coon Rapids-Bayard took third with 254 points at their home tournament on Saturday. Lenox was fourth with 204 and Creston had 191 in fifth. CAM and Bedford were also on hand.
The Crusaders were led by Johnny Cortez and Tyler Mohr, which won championships at 126 and 285, respectively. Others that finished in the top three for CR-B were Cole Cretsinger (106), Treynor Coe (152), Raiden Doty (182) and Jacob Meshek (195).
Area champions also came from Creston in Brandon Briley at 138, Lenox in Jake Cox at 195 and CAM in Brian South at 160 and Owen Hoover at 170. In addition to winning his bracket, South reached 100 career wins.
View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
PHIL AND PAT PISALE WRESTLING INVITATIONAL (AT OMAHA NORTHWEST)
Thomas Jefferson came in fourth place at Omaha Northwest, beating Omaha Northwest and Roncalli Catholic and falling to Omaha Central, Omaha Benson and Fort Calhoun.
Hayden Kramer, Jadon Eloe and Max Avalos all had four wins for Thomas Jefferson while Richard Webb won three times. Rylie Quicke Milligan, Dylan Janik, Anthony Shepard, Mayson Kramer and Isaac Carpenter had two wins apiece. Check out the dual results below or the complete results linked here.
Thomas Jefferson 42 Omaha Northwest 42 **TJ won via criteria
TJ winners: Hayden Kramer, Mayson Kramer, Isaac Carpenter, Rylie Quicke Milligan, Dylan Janik, Jadon Eloe, Max Avalos
Omaha Central 57 Thomas Jefferson 15
TJ winners: Hayden Kramer, Jadon Eloe, Max Avalos
Omaha Benson 45 Thomas Jefferson 30
TJ winners: Richard Webb, Max Avalos, Devon Smith, Anthony Shepard, Hayden Kramer
Fort Calhoun 58 Thomas Jefferson 15
TJ winners: Jadon Eloe, Richard Webb, Max Avalos
Thomas Jefferson 48 Roncalli Catholic 24
TJ winners: Rylie Quicke Milligan, Dylan Janik, Jadon Eloe, Richard Webb, Anthony Shepard, Hayden Kramer, Mayson Kramer, Isaac Carpenter
SUMMERLAND BOBCATS INVITE
Sioux City West scored 47 points and finished in 11th place at Summerland.
Antonio Medina and Kaden Buss led the way for the Wolverines with third-place finishes at 182 and 285, respectively.
View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
CAMERON CROSSROAD DUALS
Savannah went 3-2 on the day at the Cameron Crossroad Duals. The Savages beat Owensville, Trenton and Mexico with losses to Odessa and Sullivan.
Chance Phillips had a perfect day for Savannah with five wins while Creighton Cook, Gage Schottel, Cooper Burnsides and Braylon Ellis won four times each. Lincoln LaFave had three victories, and Deagen Pasley and Nic Scheib nabbed two wins.
View the complete results linked here or the dual results below.
Sullivan 47 Savannah 30
Savannah winners: Creighton Cook, Gage Schottel, Lincoln LaFave, Chance Phillips, Cooper Burnsides
Savannah 48 Owensville 21
Savannah winners: Crieghton Cook, Gage Schottel, Bryson Jeffers, Deagen Pasley, Lincoln LaFave, Braylon Ellis, Chance Philips, Cooper Burnsides
Odessa 48 Savannah 30
Savannah winners: Lincoln LaFave, Nic Scheib, Braylon Ellis, Chance Phillips, Robert Ragland
Savannah 34 Trenton 27
Savannah winners: Gage Schottel, Braylon Ellis, Chance Phillips, Cooper Burnsides, Trystan Chadwick, Creighton Cook
Savannah 45 Mexico 25
Savannah winners: Deagen Pasley, Nic Scheib, Braylon Ellis, Chance Phillips, Cooper Burnsides, Joel Noellsch, Creighton Cook, Gage Schottel
TRI COUNTY DUALS
Falls City took fourth, Weeping Water was sixth, Auburn finished seventh and Albany ended up eighth at the Tri County Duals that were contested between Friday and Saturday.
Auburn’s Owen Rowell led the tournament with seven pins while Brayden Harms of Weeping Water had six. Falls City’s Wyatt Olberding and Bailey Thimmes and Auburn’s Rowell were all worth 48 total points on the weekend. Weeping Water’s Caelen Wipf had 43.
Find the complete results linked here.
Weeping Water 66 Auburn 18
Weeping Water winners: Myles Dowling, Caelen Wipf, Lukas Gage, James Dean, Matthew Cover, Luke Harms, Levi Lindsey, John Ridge, Jeremiah Keene, Brennan Demike, Brayden Harms
Auburn winners: Crew Gulizia, Brant Gulizia, Owen Rowell
Tri County 51 Auburn 24
Auburn winners: Riley Dickerson, Isaiah Morrow, Owen Hall, Owen Rowell
Fillmore Central 54 Auburn 16
Auburn winners: Crew Gulizia, Brant Gulizia, Owen Rowell
Columbus Lakeview 66 Auburn 6
Auburn winner: Crew Gulizia
Auburn 48 Albany 30
Auburn winners: Augustine Campbell, Isaiah Morrow, Logan Sierks, Logan Rowell, Spencer Huey, Owen Rowell, Crew Gulizia, Riley Dickerson
Albany winners: Jerrid Bunten, Kyle Burke, Bryce Martin, Remington Miller, Trevor Akins
Falls City 66 Auburn 18
Falls City winners: Wyatt Oberding, Robert Gilkerson, Vaden Leyden, Kadyn Strecker, Mason Collier, Ashton Martin, Bailey Thimmes, Cade Caudle, Kaleb Zulkoski, Orion Cattrell, Preston Buckminster
Auburn winners: Owen Rowell, Spencer Huey, Crew Gulizia
Republic County 69 Auburn 6
Auburn winner: Owen Rowell
Auburn 60 Centura 6
Auburn winners: Owen Hall, Brant Gulizia, Christian Sharp, Owen Rowell, Spencer Huey, Crew Gulizia, Riley Dickerson, Isaiah Morrow, Logan Sierks
Falls City 60 Albany 18
Falls City winners: Bailey Thimmes, Cade Caudle, Kaleb Zulkoski, Orion Cattrell, Preston Buckminster, Wyatt Olberding, Robert Gilkerson, Mason Collier, Zane Ebel, Caleb Zimmerman
Albany winners: Jerrid Bunten, Kyle Burke, Bryce Martin
Republic County 84 Albany 6
Albany winner: Remington Miller
Albany 36 Centura 23
Albany winners: Trevor Akins, Zane Rippy, Jerrid Bunten, Kyle Burke, Bryce Martin, Remington Miller
Weeping Water 54 Albany 30
Weeping Water winners: Caelen Wipf, Austin Patton, Lukas Gage, Matthew Cover, Luke Harms, Brennan Demike, Brayden Harms, Nathaniel Keene, Jaden Nutter
Albany winners: Remington Miller, Trevor Akins, Zane Rippy, Jerrid Bunten, Kyle Burke
Tri County 55 Albany 9
Albany winners: Zane Rippy, Jerrid Bunten
Auburn 48 Albany 30
Auburn winners: Augustine Campbell, Isaiah Morrow, Logan Sierks, Logan Rowell, Spencer Huey, Owen Rowell, Crew Gulizia, Riley Dickerson
Albany winners: Jerrid Bunten, Kyle Burke, Bryce Martin, Remington Miller, Trevor Akins
Fillmore Central 72 Albany 6
Albany winner: Remington Miller
Lakeview 60 Albany 12
Albany winners: Bryce Martin, Remington Miller
Republic County 64 Falls City 24
Falls City winners: Bailey Thimmes, Wyatt Olberding, Robert Gilkerson, Kadyn Strecker
Falls City 64 Centura 15
Falls City winners: Kaleb Zulkoski, Orion Cattrell, Preston Buckminster, Wyatt Olberding, Robert Gilkerson, Vaden Leyden, Kadyn Strecker, Mason Collier, Zane Ebel, Bailey Thiemes, Cade Caudle
Tri County 45 Falls City 30
Falls City winners: Wyatt Olberding, Robert Gilkerson, Bailey Thimmes, Cade Caudle, Orion Cattrell
Fillmore Central 57 Falls City 24
Falls City winners: Kadyn Strecker, Bailey Thimmes, Cade Caudle, Wyatt Olberding
Lakeview 46 Falls City 24
Falls City winners: Bailey Thimmes, Cade Caudle, Orion Cattrell, Wyatt Olberding
Fillmore Central 54 Weeping Water 25
Weeping Water winners: Myles Dowling, Jacob Cover, Caelen Wipf, Brayden Harms, Nathaniel Keene
Lakeview 52 Weeping Water 30
Weeping Water winners: Austin Patton, Brayden Harms, Nathaniel Keene, Myles Dowling, Caelen Wipf
Republic County 72 Weeping Water 12
Weeping Water winners: Myles Dowling, Caelen Wipf
Weeping Water 66 Centura 18
Weeping Water winners: Luke Harms, Levi Lindsey, John Ridge, Brennan Demike, Brayden Harms, Nathaniel Keene, Myles Dowling, Caelen Wipf, Austin Patton, Lukas Gage, Matthew Cover
Weeping Water 45 Tri County 36
Weeping Water winners: Brennan Demike, Nathaniel Keene, Myles Dowling, Caelen Wipf, Lukas Gage, Matthew Cover, Luke Harms, Levi Lindsey
MALCOLM INVITATIONAL
Palmyra had 56 points and finished in 12th place at the Malcolm Invitational.
Evan Bryan-Aldrich won an individual championship at 220 pounds for Palmyra, which also had fourth place finishes from Levi Tramp (106) and Lincoln Johnson (220).
View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
AQUINAS INVITATIONAL
Conestoga scored 124.5 points and finished in third place at the Aquinas Invitational on Saturday.
The Cougars had three finalists, although Scott Dufault (145), Carter Plowman (152) and Lucas Anderson (160) took runner-up finishes.
View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
NORM MANSTEDT INVITATIONAL (AT COLUMBUS)
Syracuse had 71.5 points and finished in ninth place at the Norm Manstedt Invitational in Columbus.
Barret Brandt finished the two-day tournament with a championship for the Rockets at 145 pounds. Cy Petersen also was a finalist at 160 pounds.
View the complete results from the tournament linked here.