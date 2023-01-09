KMAland Wrestling
(KMAland) -- South Sioux City rolled past Sioux City West in a light night of KMAland boys wrestling action. 

AT SOUTH SIOUX CITY 

South Sioux City 64 Sioux City West 9 

SCW winners: Colton McCabe, Antonio Medina

