(KMAland) -- Gable Porter won a title at the Council Bluffs Classic while Creston and Nodaway Valley had strong days in Oakland and Lenox on Saturday.
Check out the full KMAland wrestling rundown below.
COUNCIL BLUFFS WRESTLING CLASSIC
Sergeant Bluff-Luton finished fifth with 294.5 points while Glenwood was 10th in the team race.
Ty Koedam led Sergeant Bluf-Luton’s day with a third-place showing at 145 pounds. Tate Mayberry highlighted Glenwood’s outing with a runner-up finish at 152 pounds while Matt Beem (132) and CJ Carter (195) were third.
Underwood’s Gable Porter was the champion at 132 pounds.
Find the full results from this meet here.
OGDEN DUAL TOURNAMENT
Kuemper Catholic finished third. The Knights went 4-1 on the day. Jake Irlbeck was 5-0 while Caleb Hoffman, Riley Parkis, Will Healy, Will Sanders and Connor Hays went 4-1.
Find the full results here.
Kuemper Catholic 58 Greene County 18
KC Winners: Jake Irlbeck, Nolan Simons, Sam Rotert, Will Healy, Will Sanders, Connor Hays, Hayden Vonnahme, Kade Schwanz, Maguire Hoyt, Jake Hausman
Algona 58 Kuemper Catholic 15
KC Winners: Caleb Hoffman, Riley Parkis, Jake Irlbeck
Kuemper Catholic 49 Woodward Granger 28
KC: Will Healy, Will Sanders, Connor Hays, Hayden Vonnahme, Caleb Hoffman, Owen Nepple, Riley Parkis, Kent Sanders, Jake Irlbeck
Kuemper Catholic 60 East Sac County 24
KC: Sam Rotert, Will Sanders, Connor Hays, Hayden Vonnahme, Caleb Hoffman, Owen Neppe, Riley Parkis, Jake Irlbeck, Nolan Simons, Will Healy
3rd Place: Kuemper Catholic 46 All-Stars 26
KC Winners: Connor Hays, Caleb Hoffman, Owen Nepple, Riley Parkis, Joe Klein, Kent Sanders, Jake Irlbeck, Will Healy, Will Sanders
RIVERSIDE INVITATIONAL
Creston rolled to the team title with 227 points. Christian Ahrens (120) and Brandon Briley (138) were their only champions while Trey Chestnut (132), Chris Aragon (145), William Bolinger (160), Kaden Street (170) and Quinten Fuller (220) were second-place finishers.
Logan-Magnolia was third in the team race. Corbin Reisz (126) and Wyatt Reisz (160) were champions for the Panthers.
Harlan had a solid day, taking fourth. Zane Bendorf was their lone champion.
Shenandoah’s breakthrough season continued with a sixth-place performance. Jayden Dickerson was a runner-up to lead the Mustangs.
Riverside’s Davis Bramman (106), East Mills’ Ryan Stortenbecker (145) and AHSTW’s Henry Lund (220) were also champions.
View the full results here.
LENOX INVITATIONAL
Nodaway Valley won the team title with 185 points. Keyin Steeve (113) and Ashton Honnold (220) were champions for the Wolverines.
Lenox finished third while Southwest Valley was close behind in fourth.
Dylan Stein (132), Leo Wardlow (145) and Jordan Martin-England were champions for the Tigers. Southwest Valley did not have a champion, but did receive four second-place finishes: Brayden Maeder (120), Ian Forsythe (145), Ely Rodriguez (152) and Bradlee Grantz (170).
Southwest Iowa’s Seth Ettleman (120) and Gabe Johnson (126) were champions, along with East Union’s Terrian Islas (182) and Maryville’s Kort Watkins (285).
Find the full results here.
JIM HENRICH WESTERNER INVITATIONAL AT AKRON-WESTFIELD
Bishop Heelan Catholic was third with 153.5 points. Nico Venturi (106) and Sir Brandon Watts (160) were champions for the Crusaders.
Find the full results here.
SIBLEY INVITE AT SIBLEY-OCHEYDAN
Sergeant Bluff-Luton was seventh, led by a runner-up finish from Ayden Larrabee at 113 pounds.
Sioux City West was eighth. Antonio Medina was a champion for the Wolverines at 195 pounds.
Click here for full results.
POLO DUALS
Rock Port went 3-2 on Saturday. Dylan Lair and Caleb Lucas were 5-0 performers for the Blue Jays.
Rock Port 30 Clinton 23
RP Winners: Dylan Lair, Caleb Lucas, Augustus Heintz, Quentin Jackson, Ryder Herron
Rock Port 36 Polo 27
RP Winners: Caleb Lucas, Augustus Heintz, Lane Mason, Quentin Jackson, Ryder Herron, Dylan Lair
Rock Port 42 East Atchison 6
RP Winners: Dylan Lair, Caleb Lucas, Augustus Heintz, Lane Mason, Trenton Wallace, Quentin Jackson, Ryder Herron
EA Winners: Linkin Murray
Lafayette County 54 Rock Port 18
RP Winners: Caleb Lucas, Kendan Melton, Dylan Lair
Lafayette County 42 Rock Port 30
RP Winners: Augustus Heintz, Kendan Melton, Quentin Jackson, Dylan Lair, Caleb Lucas
SABETHA DUAL TOURNAMENT
Auburn finished fifth after a 1-4 performance. Harley Drier went 5-0 for the Bulldogs. View the full results here.
Auburn 36 KC Sumner 30
AUB Winners: Crew Gulizia, Augustine Campbell, Harley Drier, Brant Gulizia, Logan Rowell, Owen Rowell
Topeka Seaman 72 Auburn 12
AUB Winners: Harley Drier, Brant Gulizia
Washburn Rural JV 48 Auburn 24
AUB Winners: Harley Drier, Logan Sierks, Brant Gulizia, Wyatt Rowell
Sabetha 60 Auburn 18
AUB Winners: Riley Dickerson, Harley Drier, Logan Sierks
Silver Lake 48 Auburn 36
AUB Winners: Riley Dickerson, Harley Drier, Logan Sierks, Brant Gulizia, Logan Rowell, Owen Rowell.
BOB OLIVER PIN INVITATIONAL AT MERIDIAN
Palmyra totaled 132.5 points to finish third. Gage Bohaty was a champion for the Panthers at 138 pounds while Evan Bryan-Aldrich (220) and Brandon Steinhoff (285) were runners-up.
Find the full results here.
NORTH BEND CENTRAL INVITE
Johnson County Central was ninth with 74 points while Louisville was 13th. Levi Boardman (132) was the Thunderbirds’ lone champion.
Find the full results here.
CRETE INVITE
Syracuse finished fifth with 110 points. Barret Brandt (145) was the Rockets' only champion.
Find the full results from that meet here.