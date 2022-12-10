Gable Porter wins CB Classic
(KMAland) -- Gable Porter won a title at the Council Bluffs Classic while Creston and Nodaway Valley had strong days in Oakland and Lenox on Saturday.

Check out the full KMAland wrestling rundown below.

COUNCIL BLUFFS WRESTLING CLASSIC

Sergeant Bluff-Luton finished fifth with 294.5 points while Glenwood was 10th in the team race.

Ty Koedam led Sergeant Bluf-Luton’s day with a third-place showing at 145 pounds. Tate Mayberry highlighted Glenwood’s outing with a runner-up finish at 152 pounds while Matt Beem (132) and CJ Carter (195) were third.

Underwood’s Gable Porter was the champion at 132 pounds.

Find the full results from this meet here.

OGDEN DUAL TOURNAMENT

Kuemper Catholic finished third. The Knights went 4-1 on the day. Jake Irlbeck was 5-0 while Caleb Hoffman, Riley Parkis, Will Healy, Will Sanders and Connor Hays went 4-1.

Find the full results here.

Kuemper Catholic 58 Greene County 18

KC Winners: Jake Irlbeck, Nolan Simons, Sam Rotert, Will Healy, Will Sanders, Connor Hays, Hayden Vonnahme, Kade Schwanz, Maguire Hoyt, Jake Hausman

Algona 58 Kuemper Catholic 15

KC Winners: Caleb Hoffman, Riley Parkis, Jake Irlbeck

Kuemper Catholic 49 Woodward Granger 28

KC: Will Healy, Will Sanders, Connor Hays, Hayden Vonnahme, Caleb Hoffman, Owen Nepple, Riley Parkis, Kent Sanders, Jake Irlbeck

Kuemper Catholic 60 East Sac County 24

KC: Sam Rotert, Will Sanders, Connor Hays, Hayden Vonnahme, Caleb Hoffman, Owen Neppe, Riley Parkis, Jake Irlbeck, Nolan Simons, Will Healy

3rd Place: Kuemper Catholic 46 All-Stars 26

KC Winners: Connor Hays, Caleb Hoffman, Owen Nepple, Riley Parkis, Joe Klein, Kent Sanders, Jake Irlbeck, Will Healy, Will Sanders

RIVERSIDE INVITATIONAL

Creston rolled to the team title with 227 points. Christian Ahrens (120) and Brandon Briley (138) were their only champions while Trey Chestnut (132), Chris Aragon (145), William Bolinger (160), Kaden Street (170) and Quinten Fuller (220) were second-place finishers.

Logan-Magnolia was third in the team race. Corbin Reisz (126) and Wyatt Reisz (160) were champions for the Panthers.

Harlan had a solid day, taking fourth. Zane Bendorf was their lone champion.

Shenandoah’s breakthrough season continued with a sixth-place performance. Jayden Dickerson was a runner-up to lead the Mustangs.

Riverside’s Davis Bramman (106), East Mills’ Ryan Stortenbecker (145) and AHSTW’s Henry Lund (220) were also champions.

View the full results here.

LENOX INVITATIONAL

Nodaway Valley won the team title with 185 points. Keyin Steeve (113) and Ashton Honnold (220) were champions for the Wolverines.

Lenox finished third while Southwest Valley was close behind in fourth.

Dylan Stein (132), Leo Wardlow (145) and Jordan Martin-England were champions for the Tigers. Southwest Valley did not have a champion, but did receive four second-place finishes: Brayden Maeder (120), Ian Forsythe (145), Ely Rodriguez (152) and Bradlee Grantz (170).

Southwest Iowa’s Seth Ettleman (120) and Gabe Johnson (126) were champions, along with East Union’s Terrian Islas (182) and Maryville’s Kort Watkins (285).

Find the full results here.

JIM HENRICH WESTERNER INVITATIONAL AT AKRON-WESTFIELD

Bishop Heelan Catholic was third with 153.5 points. Nico Venturi (106) and Sir Brandon Watts (160) were champions for the Crusaders.

Find the full results here.

SIBLEY INVITE AT SIBLEY-OCHEYDAN

Sergeant Bluff-Luton was seventh, led by a runner-up finish from Ayden Larrabee at 113 pounds.

Sioux City West was eighth. Antonio Medina was a champion for the Wolverines at 195 pounds.

Click here for full results.

POLO DUALS

Rock Port went 3-2 on Saturday. Dylan Lair and Caleb Lucas were 5-0 performers for the Blue Jays.

Rock Port 30 Clinton 23

RP Winners: Dylan Lair, Caleb Lucas, Augustus Heintz, Quentin Jackson, Ryder Herron

Rock Port 36 Polo 27

RP Winners: Caleb Lucas, Augustus Heintz, Lane Mason, Quentin Jackson, Ryder Herron, Dylan Lair

Rock Port 42 East Atchison 6

RP Winners: Dylan Lair, Caleb Lucas, Augustus Heintz, Lane Mason, Trenton Wallace, Quentin Jackson, Ryder Herron

EA Winners: Linkin Murray

Lafayette County 54 Rock Port 18

RP Winners: Caleb Lucas, Kendan Melton, Dylan Lair

Lafayette County 42 Rock Port 30

RP Winners: Augustus Heintz, Kendan Melton, Quentin Jackson, Dylan Lair, Caleb Lucas

SABETHA DUAL TOURNAMENT

Auburn finished fifth after a 1-4 performance. Harley Drier went 5-0 for the Bulldogs. View the full results here.

Auburn 36 KC Sumner 30

AUB Winners: Crew Gulizia, Augustine Campbell, Harley Drier, Brant Gulizia, Logan Rowell, Owen Rowell

Topeka Seaman 72 Auburn 12

AUB Winners: Harley Drier, Brant Gulizia

Washburn Rural JV 48 Auburn 24

AUB Winners: Harley Drier, Logan Sierks, Brant Gulizia, Wyatt Rowell

Sabetha 60 Auburn 18

AUB Winners: Riley Dickerson, Harley Drier, Logan Sierks

Silver Lake 48 Auburn 36

AUB Winners: Riley Dickerson, Harley Drier, Logan Sierks, Brant Gulizia, Logan Rowell, Owen Rowell.

BOB OLIVER PIN INVITATIONAL AT MERIDIAN

Palmyra totaled 132.5 points to finish third. Gage Bohaty was a champion for the Panthers at 138 pounds while Evan Bryan-Aldrich (220) and Brandon Steinhoff (285) were runners-up.

Find the full results here.

NORTH BEND CENTRAL INVITE

Johnson County Central was ninth with 74 points while Louisville was 13th. Levi Boardman (132) was the Thunderbirds’ lone champion.

Find the full results here.

CRETE INVITE

Syracuse finished fifth with 110 points. Barret Brandt (145) was the Rockets' only champion. 

Find the full results from that meet here

 

