(KMAland) -- Martensdale-St. Marys won the Pride of Iowa Tournament, Rock Port put four wrestlers into the championship bracket in Sedalia and Bishop Heelan went 2-1 in Waterloo.
All that and more is inside the KMAland boys wrestling recap.
KANSAS CITY STAMPEDE
Dawson Bond led Red Oak’s efforts with a 2-1 outing. The Tigers totaled 18.5 points on Friday evening and currently sit 59th out of 66 teams.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT AT SOUTHEAST WARREN
Martensdale-St. Marys won the conference title with 187 points while Nodaway Valley was second with 166.5 and Southwest Valley took third with 151.
Conor Cassady (145), Riley Nichols (152) and Johnnie Cassady (160) were champs for the Blue Devils while Levi Webb (106), Elijah Wheeldon (120), Sampson Henson (170) and Aidan Laird (285) provided quality points with runner-up finishes.
Nodaway Valley received titles from Keyin Steeve (113), Ashton Honnold (220) and Trenton Warner (285). Brayden Maeder (120) and Bradlee Grantz (170) were champs for Southwest Valley.
Mount Ayr’s Brock Shaha (106), Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas’ Brayden Scheffers (126), Logan Montgomery (182) and Tate Dierking (220) and Lenox’s Dylan Stein (132), Chase England (138) were also conference champions.
BATTLE OF WATERLOO
Bishop Heelan Catholic went 2-1 to take fifth in their bracket. The Crusaders lost to Indianola (45-28), then rallied to beat Union, LaPorte City (60-24) and Cedar Falls (38-33).
Jackson Kinnetz (132), Radyn Neal (152/160), Sir Brandon Watts (160/170) and Ethan DeLeon (182) were 3-0 performers for Bishop Heelan.
BATTLE ON THE KATY TRAIL AT SEDALIA
Rock Port is 31st in the team standings with 22 points. Four Blue Jays wrestlers advanced to the front side of the bracket: Dylan Lair (113), Caleb Lucas (120), Augustus Heintz (126) and Ryder Herron (215).
PLATTEVIEW INVITATIONAL
Falls City finished seventh with 88 points while Syracuse was eighth with 78.5 and Nebraska City claimed 12th with 59.
Falls City’s Wyatt Olberding (145) and Syracuse’s Cy Petersen (160) were the lone KMAland champions.
