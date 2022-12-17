Creston Panthers Logo2
Steve McDermott

(KMAland) -- Shenandoah won the Mustang Invitational, Creston was the team champion at Central DeWitt and Johnson County Central won their home meet on Saturday.

MUSTANG INVITATIONAL AT SHENANDOAH

Shenandoah won their home meet with 153.5 points. All 12 Mustang wrestlers finished in the top two of their bracket.

 Ethan Laughlin (132), Owen Laughlin (152), Jayden Dickerson (182) and Jacob Rystrom (195) were champions while Tyler Babe (113), Davin Holste (126), Cole Scamman (138), Jacob McGargill (145), Mark Hardy (160), Ethan Richardson (220) and Steven Perkins (285) finished second.

St. Albert finished second. Zach Williams (126), John Helton (138) and Andrew Crawley (160) were champions for the Falcons.

Atlantic’s Braxton Hass (113) and Donovan Hedrington (170), East Mills’ Ryan Stortenbecker (145), Clarinda’s Jaxon Miers (220) and Glenwood’s Devon Nabors (285) also won their respective brackets.

View the full results here.

KANSAS CITY STAMPEDE

Red Oak scored 18.5 points to finish 59th out of 67 teams.

Click here for more information.

AUSTIN ROBERTS MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT AT SPENCER

Sergeant Bluff-Luton was second in the team race with 254 points while LeMars scored 139 to take fifth.

Jayce Curry (106), Ethan Skoglund (120), Bo Koedam (132), Ty Koedam (145) and Zayvion Ellington (160) were champions for the Warriors.

View the full results here.

SABER INVITATIONAL AT CENTRAL DEWITT

Creston won another team title, collecting 258 points to edge Williamsburg by eight points.

The Panthers had championship days from Christian Ahrens (120), Trey Chestnut (132), Chris Aragon (145), Milo Staver (152) and William Bolinger (160).

Quinten Fuller (220) and Max Chapman (285) helped the championship effort with runner-up finishes.

Find full results here.

GLENWOOD TOURNAMENT

Five KMAlanders won individual titles at this tournament. Nick Stavas has the rundown here.

CARROLL INVITATIONAL

Abraham Lincoln finished second with 150 points while Kuemper Catholic was fifth with 100. Aidan Watts (113) and Jonathon Ryan (120) brought home championships for the Lynx.

Kuemper didn’t have a champ, but Riley Parkis (132) and Jake Irlbeck (152) finished second for the Knights.

Denison-Schleswig’s Jaxson Hildebrand was the 220-pound champion.

Find full results from this tournament here.

DON MILLER INVITATIONAL AT FORT DODGE

Lewis Central finished 10th with 50 points. Braylon Kammrad was the Titans’ only champion, doing so at 182 pounds.

Click here for more results from this event.

RED OWENS HOLIDAY CLASSIC AT SOUTHEAST POLK

Atlantic went 1-3 in dual action and finished fourth. Taye Jordan and Brenden Casey were three-time winners for the Trojans on Saturday.

Find full results from the Red Owens Holiday Classic here.

Southeast Polk 78 Atlantic 0

ATL Winners: None

Bettendorf 47 Atlantic 33

ATL Winners: Tanner O’Brien, Jarrett Armstrong, Brenden Casey, Miles Mundorf, Evan Sorensen, Taye Jordan

Dowling Catholic 55 Atlantic 21

ATL Winners: Tanner O’Brien, Brenden Casey, Taye Jordan, Aiden Smith

Atlantic 36 Iowa City, West 22

ATL Winners: Jarrett Armstrong, Brenden Casey, Miles Mundorf, Evan Sorensen, Aiden Smith

WIC TOURNAMENT AT TREYNOR

Logan-Magnolia had five individual champions and won the team title. View Trevor Maeder’s full story from that tournament here.

RIDGE VIEW DUALS

Coon Rapids-Bayard went 1-3 in dual action. Johnny Cortez went 4-0 for the Crusaders.

Coon Rapids-Bayard 46 Alta/Aurelia 36

CRB Winners: Cole Cretsinger, Johnny Cortez, Treynor Cose, Caden Cook, Raiden Doty, Jacob Meshek, Jack Reich, Tyler Mohr

Lawton-Bronson 46 Coon Rapids-Bayard 30

CRB Winners: Braydon Reineke, Johnny Cortez, Raiden Doty, Jacob Meshek, Cole Cretsinger

South Central Calhoun 36 Coon Rapids-Bayard 34

CRB Winners: Johnny Cortez, Logan Kenyon, Treynor Cose, Caden Cook, Jacob Meshek, Tyler Mohr

Ridge View 57 Coon Rapids-Bayard 24

CRB Winners: Johnny Cortez, Tyler Mohr, Cole Cretsinger, Braydon Reineke

BATTLE OF WATERLOO

Bishop Heelan Catholic finished fourth in their pool. The Crusaders went 0-3. Sir Brandon Watts and Ethan DeLeon were flawless performers for the Crusaders.

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 36 Bishop Heelan Catholic 30

BHC Winners: Jackson Kinnetz, Sir Brandon Watts, Ethan DeLeon, Nico Venturi, Ben Walsh, Ethan Lamson

Iowa City, City High 55 Bishop Heelan Catholic 18

BHC Winners: Radyn Neal, Sir Brandon Watts, Ethan DeLeon

Wapsie Valley 42 Bishop Heelan Catholic 29

BHC Winners: Austin Pelster, Sir Brandon Watts, Radyn Neal, Ethan DeLeon, Nico Venturi, Ben Walsh

Find the full results from this loaded field here.

BATTLE ON THE KATY TRAIL AT SEDALIA

Rock Port scored 133 points to finish 29th. Augustus Heintz (126) and Caleb Lucas (120) were eighth-place finishers.

View the full results here.

THUNDERBIRD INVITATIONAL AT JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL

Johnson County Central won their own tournament with 108.5 points, edging Weeping Water (100).

The Thunderbirds didn’t have an individual champion, but got second-place days from Logan Topp (120), Levi Boardman (132), Terry Trew (160) and Christian Harrifeld (285).

Brayden Harms (220) was a runner-up for Weeping Water.

East Atchison’s Keegan Wheeler (113) and Palmyra’s Evan Bryan-Aldrich (220) were also champions.

Get full results here.

WAHOO WARRIOR INVITATIONAL

Plattsmouth finished eighth with 54 points. Wesley Vick (195) and Orion Parker (285) were runners-up for the Blue Devils.

Find full results here.

AUBURN INVITE

Falls City edged Conestoga in the team race, 147 to 145.5.

Wyatt Olberding (138) and Robert Gilkerson (152) were champions for Falls City while James Kansteiner (132) and Gage Totilas (220) won titles for Conestoga. Auburn’s Wyatt Rowell (285) was also a champion.

Find the full results here.

DAN MOWINKEL LOGAN VIEW INVITE

Syracuse finished seventh with 84 points. Cy Petersen highlighted the Rockets’ outing with a runner-up finish at 160 pounds.

Find the full tournament information here.

