(KMAland) -- Shenandoah won the Mustang Invitational, Creston was the team champion at Central DeWitt and Johnson County Central won their home meet on Saturday.
MUSTANG INVITATIONAL AT SHENANDOAH
Shenandoah won their home meet with 153.5 points. All 12 Mustang wrestlers finished in the top two of their bracket.
Ethan Laughlin (132), Owen Laughlin (152), Jayden Dickerson (182) and Jacob Rystrom (195) were champions while Tyler Babe (113), Davin Holste (126), Cole Scamman (138), Jacob McGargill (145), Mark Hardy (160), Ethan Richardson (220) and Steven Perkins (285) finished second.
St. Albert finished second. Zach Williams (126), John Helton (138) and Andrew Crawley (160) were champions for the Falcons.
Atlantic’s Braxton Hass (113) and Donovan Hedrington (170), East Mills’ Ryan Stortenbecker (145), Clarinda’s Jaxon Miers (220) and Glenwood’s Devon Nabors (285) also won their respective brackets.
View the full results here.
KANSAS CITY STAMPEDE
Red Oak scored 18.5 points to finish 59th out of 67 teams.
Click here for more information.
AUSTIN ROBERTS MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT AT SPENCER
Sergeant Bluff-Luton was second in the team race with 254 points while LeMars scored 139 to take fifth.
Jayce Curry (106), Ethan Skoglund (120), Bo Koedam (132), Ty Koedam (145) and Zayvion Ellington (160) were champions for the Warriors.
View the full results here.
SABER INVITATIONAL AT CENTRAL DEWITT
Creston won another team title, collecting 258 points to edge Williamsburg by eight points.
The Panthers had championship days from Christian Ahrens (120), Trey Chestnut (132), Chris Aragon (145), Milo Staver (152) and William Bolinger (160).
Quinten Fuller (220) and Max Chapman (285) helped the championship effort with runner-up finishes.
Find full results here.
GLENWOOD TOURNAMENT
Five KMAlanders won individual titles at this tournament. Nick Stavas has the rundown here.
CARROLL INVITATIONAL
Abraham Lincoln finished second with 150 points while Kuemper Catholic was fifth with 100. Aidan Watts (113) and Jonathon Ryan (120) brought home championships for the Lynx.
Kuemper didn’t have a champ, but Riley Parkis (132) and Jake Irlbeck (152) finished second for the Knights.
Denison-Schleswig’s Jaxson Hildebrand was the 220-pound champion.
Find full results from this tournament here.
DON MILLER INVITATIONAL AT FORT DODGE
Lewis Central finished 10th with 50 points. Braylon Kammrad was the Titans’ only champion, doing so at 182 pounds.
Click here for more results from this event.
RED OWENS HOLIDAY CLASSIC AT SOUTHEAST POLK
Atlantic went 1-3 in dual action and finished fourth. Taye Jordan and Brenden Casey were three-time winners for the Trojans on Saturday.
Find full results from the Red Owens Holiday Classic here.
Southeast Polk 78 Atlantic 0
ATL Winners: None
Bettendorf 47 Atlantic 33
ATL Winners: Tanner O’Brien, Jarrett Armstrong, Brenden Casey, Miles Mundorf, Evan Sorensen, Taye Jordan
Dowling Catholic 55 Atlantic 21
ATL Winners: Tanner O’Brien, Brenden Casey, Taye Jordan, Aiden Smith
Atlantic 36 Iowa City, West 22
ATL Winners: Jarrett Armstrong, Brenden Casey, Miles Mundorf, Evan Sorensen, Aiden Smith
WIC TOURNAMENT AT TREYNOR
Logan-Magnolia had five individual champions and won the team title. View Trevor Maeder’s full story from that tournament here.
RIDGE VIEW DUALS
Coon Rapids-Bayard went 1-3 in dual action. Johnny Cortez went 4-0 for the Crusaders.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 46 Alta/Aurelia 36
CRB Winners: Cole Cretsinger, Johnny Cortez, Treynor Cose, Caden Cook, Raiden Doty, Jacob Meshek, Jack Reich, Tyler Mohr
Lawton-Bronson 46 Coon Rapids-Bayard 30
CRB Winners: Braydon Reineke, Johnny Cortez, Raiden Doty, Jacob Meshek, Cole Cretsinger
South Central Calhoun 36 Coon Rapids-Bayard 34
CRB Winners: Johnny Cortez, Logan Kenyon, Treynor Cose, Caden Cook, Jacob Meshek, Tyler Mohr
Ridge View 57 Coon Rapids-Bayard 24
CRB Winners: Johnny Cortez, Tyler Mohr, Cole Cretsinger, Braydon Reineke
BATTLE OF WATERLOO
Bishop Heelan Catholic finished fourth in their pool. The Crusaders went 0-3. Sir Brandon Watts and Ethan DeLeon were flawless performers for the Crusaders.
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 36 Bishop Heelan Catholic 30
BHC Winners: Jackson Kinnetz, Sir Brandon Watts, Ethan DeLeon, Nico Venturi, Ben Walsh, Ethan Lamson
Iowa City, City High 55 Bishop Heelan Catholic 18
BHC Winners: Radyn Neal, Sir Brandon Watts, Ethan DeLeon
Wapsie Valley 42 Bishop Heelan Catholic 29
BHC Winners: Austin Pelster, Sir Brandon Watts, Radyn Neal, Ethan DeLeon, Nico Venturi, Ben Walsh
Find the full results from this loaded field here.
BATTLE ON THE KATY TRAIL AT SEDALIA
Rock Port scored 133 points to finish 29th. Augustus Heintz (126) and Caleb Lucas (120) were eighth-place finishers.
View the full results here.
THUNDERBIRD INVITATIONAL AT JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL
Johnson County Central won their own tournament with 108.5 points, edging Weeping Water (100).
The Thunderbirds didn’t have an individual champion, but got second-place days from Logan Topp (120), Levi Boardman (132), Terry Trew (160) and Christian Harrifeld (285).
Brayden Harms (220) was a runner-up for Weeping Water.
East Atchison’s Keegan Wheeler (113) and Palmyra’s Evan Bryan-Aldrich (220) were also champions.
Get full results here.
WAHOO WARRIOR INVITATIONAL
Plattsmouth finished eighth with 54 points. Wesley Vick (195) and Orion Parker (285) were runners-up for the Blue Devils.
Find full results here.
AUBURN INVITE
Falls City edged Conestoga in the team race, 147 to 145.5.
Wyatt Olberding (138) and Robert Gilkerson (152) were champions for Falls City while James Kansteiner (132) and Gage Totilas (220) won titles for Conestoga. Auburn’s Wyatt Rowell (285) was also a champion.
Find the full results here.
DAN MOWINKEL LOGAN VIEW INVITE
Syracuse finished seventh with 84 points. Cy Petersen highlighted the Rockets’ outing with a runner-up finish at 160 pounds.
Find the full tournament information here.