(KMAland) -- Atlantic took second at Humboldt, LeMars was perfect at the Blackhawk Duals and Plattsmouth and Ashland-Greenwood were also in action on Friday in KMAland boys wrestling.
JOE FITCH INVITATIONAL (AT HUMBOLDT)
Atlantic had 228 points and finished second while Kuemper Catholic posted 137.5 in fifth at the Joe Fitch Invitational in Humboldt.
The Trojans crowned five champions with Taye Jordan (106), Aidan Smith (113), Brenden Casey (195), Miles Mundorf (220) and Evan Sorensen (285) all winning their respective brackets.
Check out the complete results from the meet linked here.
BLACKHAWK DUALS (AT HINTON)
LeMars went a perfect 5-0 at the Blackhawk Duals in Hinton. Sioux City North was also on hand and went 0-5. Check out the complete results below.
LeMars 52 Hinton 22
LeMars winners: Camden Feuerhelm, Ayden Hoag, Aiden Kramer, David Henry, Brock Hessenius, Keegan Kayser, Matthew Vondrak, Alex Allen, Dylan DeRocher, Evan Jalas
LeMars 72 Cherokee 3
LeMars winners: Matthew Vondrak, Alex Allen, Arik Burnett, Evan Jalas, Camden Feuerhelm, Ayden Hoag, Aiden Kramer, David Henry, Brock Hessenius, Degi Kabongo, Jefferson Sitzmann, Conner Peterson, Keegan Kayser
LeMars 65 MVAOCOU 12
LeMars winners: Evan Jalas, Ayden Hoag, Aiden Kramer, David Henry, Brock Hessenius, Degi Kabongo, Levi Schnetzer, Conner Peterson, Keegan Kayser, Matthew Vondrak, Alex Allen, Arik Burnett
LeMars 75 Sioux City North 4
LeMars winners: Alex Allen, Dylan DeRocher, Evan Jalas, Camden Feuerhelm, Ayden Hoag, Aiden Kramer, Brock Hessenius, Degi Kabongo, Levi Schnetzer, Hayden sitzmann, Conner Peterson, Keegan Kayser, Matthew Vondrak
Sioux City North winner: Jack Border
LeMars 60 West Lyon 15
LeMars winners: Arik Burnett, Evan Jalas, Camden Feuerhelm, Asher Moss, Ayden Hoag, Degi Kabongo, Levi Schnetzer, Conner Peterson, Keegan Kayser, Michael Murra, Alex Allen
Hinton 67 Sioux City North 12
Sioux City North winners: Jack Border, Axel Gonzalez
Cherokee 48 Sioux City North 27
Sioux City North winners: Jack Border, Chris Klein, Axel Gonzalez, Noah Caldwell, Adrian Ramirez
MVAOCOU 54 Sioux City North 28
Sioux City North winners: Jack Border, Kevin Klein, Devonta Warfield, Reise Davis, Tye Mahamed
West Lyon 69 Sioux City North 6
Sioux City North winners: Reise Davis
AT PLATTSMOUTH
Lexington 43 Plattsmouth 33
Plattsmouth winners: Chance Larsen, Logan Wooten, Mathew Zitek, Wesley Vick, Logan Betts, Orion Parker
COLUMBUS LAKEVIEW INVITATIONAL
Ashland-Greenwood finished seventh with 73.5 points at the Columbus Lakeview Invitational.
The Bluejays had a pair of champions on the night with Treyton Tweton winning at 170 and Carver Konzem taking the 182-pound championship.
View the complete results from the tournament linked here.