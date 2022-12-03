Atlantic Trojans

(KMAland) -- Atlantic took second at Humboldt, LeMars was perfect at the Blackhawk Duals and Plattsmouth and Ashland-Greenwood were also in action on Friday in KMAland boys wrestling.

JOE FITCH INVITATIONAL (AT HUMBOLDT)

Atlantic had 228 points and finished second while Kuemper Catholic posted 137.5 in fifth at the Joe Fitch Invitational in Humboldt.

The Trojans crowned five champions with Taye Jordan (106), Aidan Smith (113), Brenden Casey (195), Miles Mundorf (220) and Evan Sorensen (285) all winning their respective brackets.

Check out the complete results from the meet linked here

BLACKHAWK DUALS (AT HINTON)

LeMars went a perfect 5-0 at the Blackhawk Duals in Hinton. Sioux City North was also on hand and went 0-5. Check out the complete results below.

LeMars 52 Hinton 22 

LeMars winners: Camden Feuerhelm, Ayden Hoag, Aiden Kramer, David Henry, Brock Hessenius, Keegan Kayser, Matthew Vondrak, Alex Allen, Dylan DeRocher, Evan Jalas

LeMars 72 Cherokee 3 

LeMars winners: Matthew Vondrak, Alex Allen, Arik Burnett, Evan Jalas, Camden Feuerhelm, Ayden Hoag, Aiden Kramer, David Henry, Brock Hessenius, Degi Kabongo, Jefferson Sitzmann, Conner Peterson, Keegan Kayser

LeMars 65 MVAOCOU 12 

LeMars winners: Evan Jalas, Ayden Hoag, Aiden Kramer, David Henry, Brock Hessenius, Degi Kabongo, Levi Schnetzer, Conner Peterson, Keegan Kayser, Matthew Vondrak, Alex Allen, Arik Burnett

LeMars 75 Sioux City North 4 

LeMars winners: Alex Allen, Dylan DeRocher, Evan Jalas, Camden Feuerhelm, Ayden Hoag, Aiden Kramer, Brock Hessenius, Degi Kabongo, Levi Schnetzer, Hayden sitzmann, Conner Peterson, Keegan Kayser, Matthew Vondrak

Sioux City North winner: Jack Border

LeMars 60 West Lyon 15 

LeMars winners: Arik Burnett, Evan Jalas, Camden Feuerhelm, Asher Moss, Ayden Hoag, Degi Kabongo, Levi Schnetzer, Conner Peterson, Keegan Kayser, Michael Murra, Alex Allen

Hinton 67 Sioux City North 12 

Sioux City North winners: Jack Border, Axel Gonzalez

Cherokee 48 Sioux City North 27 

Sioux City North winners: Jack Border, Chris Klein, Axel Gonzalez, Noah Caldwell, Adrian Ramirez

MVAOCOU 54 Sioux City North 28 

Sioux City North winners: Jack Border, Kevin Klein, Devonta Warfield, Reise Davis, Tye Mahamed

West Lyon 69 Sioux City North 6 

Sioux City North winners: Reise Davis

AT PLATTSMOUTH

Lexington 43 Plattsmouth 33 

Plattsmouth winners: Chance Larsen, Logan Wooten, Mathew Zitek, Wesley Vick, Logan Betts, Orion Parker

COLUMBUS LAKEVIEW INVITATIONAL 

Ashland-Greenwood finished seventh with 73.5 points at the Columbus Lakeview Invitational.

The Bluejays had a pair of champions on the night with Treyton Tweton winning at 170 and Carver Konzem taking the 182-pound championship.

View the complete results from the tournament linked here

