High School Wrestling

(KMAland) -- SBL, Bishop Heelan Catholic and Conestoga all had winning nights while CAM, AL and SC North were also winners in KMAland wrestling on Tuesday.

AT SKUTT CATHOLIC 

Skutt Catholic 47 Lewis Central 6 

Lewis Central winners: Braylon Kammrad, Daniel Overall

CAM WRESTLING 

CAM went 1-2 on the day with Tristan Becker’s 3-0 evening leading the way. Gabe Rouse, Brian South and Owen Hoover both had two wins each.

Greene County 42 CAM 12

CAM winners: Tristan Becker, Owen Hoover

CAM 30 Saydel 24

CAM winners: Tristan Becker, Kegan Croghan, Gabe Rouse, Brian South, Owen Hoover

Van Meter 24 CAM 24 **Van Meter wins by criteria

CAM winners: Tristan Becker, Gabe Rouse, Brian South, Gunner Namanny

AT ADM 

Abraham Lincoln was 1-1 at ADM with Jaymeson VanderVelde and Aidan Watts posting two wins each for the Lynx.

ADM 60 Abraham Lincoln 12

Abraham Lincoln winners: Jaymeson VanderVelde, Aidan Watts

Abraham Lincoln 47 Des Moines East 30

Abraham Lincoln winners: Jaymeson VanderVelde, Aidan Watts, Jonathon Ryan, Dalton McCormick, Evan Lang, Parker Herzog, Kowen Dighton, Gregory Jackson

AT SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON

Sergeant Bluff-Luton went 2-0 with wins over Sioux Center and Spencer. Ethan Skoglund, Dalton VanWyhe, Bo Koedam, Ayden McRoberts, Ty Koedam, Hunter Steffans, Zayvion Ellington, Garrett McHugh and Jayce Curry all had two wins for the Warriors.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 64 Sioux Center 15 

SBL winners: Cam Keokenchahn, Ethan Skoglund, Dalton VanWyhe, Bo Koedam, Ayden McRoberts, Ty Koedam, Hunter Steffans, Zayvion Ellington, Garrett McHugh, Sean Zimmerman, Jayce Curry

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 57 Spencer 12 

SBL winners: Jayce Curry, Ethan Skoglund, Dalton VanWyhe, Bo Koedam, Ayden McRoberts, Ty Koedam, Hunter Steffans, Derek Moore, Zayvion Ellington, Masen Streck, Garrett McHugh, Gage Hoffman

AT SIOUX CENTRAL 

Sioux City North was 1-2 at Sioux Central. Jack Border and Caleb Cruz all posted 3-0 nights for the Stars while Kevin Klein, Adrian Ramirez, Miskoo Petite and Axel Gonzalez posted two wins each.

Hinton 57 Sioux City North 18 

Sioux City North winners: Jack Border, Kevin Klein, Caleb Cruz

Sioux City North 43 MOC-Floyd Valley 42

Sioux City North winners: Adrian Ramirez, Miskoo Petite, Jack Border, Axel Gonzalez, Kevin Klein, Cayden Vollmer, Caleb Cruz

Sioux Central 47 Sioux City North 36

Sioux City North winners: Miskoo Petite, Jack Border, Axel Gonzalez, Caleb Cruz, Reise Davis, Adrian Ramirez

AT ALTA-AURELIA 

Bishop Heelan Catholic 54 West Sioux 28 

Bishop Heelan winners: Nico Venturi, Ben Walsh, Ethan Lamson, Jackson Kinnetz, Radyn Neal, Sir Brandon Watts, Ethan DeLeon, James Cleary, Cole Fischer

Bishop Heelan Catholic 65 Ridge View 18 

Bishop Heelan winners: Nico Venturi, Max Samson, Ben Walsh, Ethan Samson, Jackson Kinnetz, Austin Pelster, Radyn Neal, Sir Brandon Watts, Ethan DeLeon, James Cleary, Naeron Bisse

AT LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 

Lincoln Christian 51 Palmyra 12

Palmyra winners: Evan Bryan-Aldrich, Brandon Steinhoff

AT YUTAN 

Conestoga went 2-0 in Yutan with 2-0 nights from Evan Morrical, James Kansteiner, Ethan Avidano, Scott Dufault, Trey Rodis and Gage Totilas.

Conestoga 42 Yutan 32 

Conestoga winners: Evan Morrical, Asher Koehnen, James Kansteiner, Ethan Avidano, Scott Dufault, Trey Rodis, Gage Totilas

Conestoga 48 Gross Catholic 33 

Conestoga winners: Kaden Simmerman, Trey Rodis, Gage Totilas, Evan Morrical, James Kansteiner, Ethan Avidano, Carter Plowman, Scott Dufault

