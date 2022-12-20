(KMAland) -- SBL, Bishop Heelan Catholic and Conestoga all had winning nights while CAM, AL and SC North were also winners in KMAland wrestling on Tuesday.
AT SKUTT CATHOLIC
Skutt Catholic 47 Lewis Central 6
Lewis Central winners: Braylon Kammrad, Daniel Overall
CAM WRESTLING
CAM went 1-2 on the day with Tristan Becker’s 3-0 evening leading the way. Gabe Rouse, Brian South and Owen Hoover both had two wins each.
Greene County 42 CAM 12
CAM winners: Tristan Becker, Owen Hoover
CAM 30 Saydel 24
CAM winners: Tristan Becker, Kegan Croghan, Gabe Rouse, Brian South, Owen Hoover
Van Meter 24 CAM 24 **Van Meter wins by criteria
CAM winners: Tristan Becker, Gabe Rouse, Brian South, Gunner Namanny
AT ADM
Abraham Lincoln was 1-1 at ADM with Jaymeson VanderVelde and Aidan Watts posting two wins each for the Lynx.
ADM 60 Abraham Lincoln 12
Abraham Lincoln winners: Jaymeson VanderVelde, Aidan Watts
Abraham Lincoln 47 Des Moines East 30
Abraham Lincoln winners: Jaymeson VanderVelde, Aidan Watts, Jonathon Ryan, Dalton McCormick, Evan Lang, Parker Herzog, Kowen Dighton, Gregory Jackson
AT SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON
Sergeant Bluff-Luton went 2-0 with wins over Sioux Center and Spencer. Ethan Skoglund, Dalton VanWyhe, Bo Koedam, Ayden McRoberts, Ty Koedam, Hunter Steffans, Zayvion Ellington, Garrett McHugh and Jayce Curry all had two wins for the Warriors.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 64 Sioux Center 15
SBL winners: Cam Keokenchahn, Ethan Skoglund, Dalton VanWyhe, Bo Koedam, Ayden McRoberts, Ty Koedam, Hunter Steffans, Zayvion Ellington, Garrett McHugh, Sean Zimmerman, Jayce Curry
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 57 Spencer 12
SBL winners: Jayce Curry, Ethan Skoglund, Dalton VanWyhe, Bo Koedam, Ayden McRoberts, Ty Koedam, Hunter Steffans, Derek Moore, Zayvion Ellington, Masen Streck, Garrett McHugh, Gage Hoffman
AT SIOUX CENTRAL
Sioux City North was 1-2 at Sioux Central. Jack Border and Caleb Cruz all posted 3-0 nights for the Stars while Kevin Klein, Adrian Ramirez, Miskoo Petite and Axel Gonzalez posted two wins each.
Hinton 57 Sioux City North 18
Sioux City North winners: Jack Border, Kevin Klein, Caleb Cruz
Sioux City North 43 MOC-Floyd Valley 42
Sioux City North winners: Adrian Ramirez, Miskoo Petite, Jack Border, Axel Gonzalez, Kevin Klein, Cayden Vollmer, Caleb Cruz
Sioux Central 47 Sioux City North 36
Sioux City North winners: Miskoo Petite, Jack Border, Axel Gonzalez, Caleb Cruz, Reise Davis, Adrian Ramirez
AT ALTA-AURELIA
Bishop Heelan Catholic 54 West Sioux 28
Bishop Heelan winners: Nico Venturi, Ben Walsh, Ethan Lamson, Jackson Kinnetz, Radyn Neal, Sir Brandon Watts, Ethan DeLeon, James Cleary, Cole Fischer
Bishop Heelan Catholic 65 Ridge View 18
Bishop Heelan winners: Nico Venturi, Max Samson, Ben Walsh, Ethan Samson, Jackson Kinnetz, Austin Pelster, Radyn Neal, Sir Brandon Watts, Ethan DeLeon, James Cleary, Naeron Bisse
AT LINCOLN CHRISTIAN
Lincoln Christian 51 Palmyra 12
Palmyra winners: Evan Bryan-Aldrich, Brandon Steinhoff
AT YUTAN
Conestoga went 2-0 in Yutan with 2-0 nights from Evan Morrical, James Kansteiner, Ethan Avidano, Scott Dufault, Trey Rodis and Gage Totilas.
Conestoga 42 Yutan 32
Conestoga winners: Evan Morrical, Asher Koehnen, James Kansteiner, Ethan Avidano, Scott Dufault, Trey Rodis, Gage Totilas
Conestoga 48 Gross Catholic 33
Conestoga winners: Kaden Simmerman, Trey Rodis, Gage Totilas, Evan Morrical, James Kansteiner, Ethan Avidano, Carter Plowman, Scott Dufault