(KMAland) -- Creston won the team title at Dallas Center-Grimes, and Zane Bendorf and David Helton each had impressive days en route to tournament championships Saturday.
Bob Arehart Memorial Tournament at Friend
Shenandoah finished fifth with 129 points. Cole Scamman (138) and Owen Laughlin (152) won titles for the Mustangs while Ethan Richardson was a runner-up at 220 pounds.
The full tournament results can be found here.
Bob Murphy Invitational at West Delaware
Red Oak tied for sixth with 105 points. Dawson Bond one the talented tournament’s 160-pound bracket.
View the full results here.
Treynor Invitational
Treynor was the highest-finishing KMAland team, taking third with 190 points. Levi Young (182) and Dan Gregory (285) claimed championships for the Cardinals.
St. Albert received titles from Zach Williams (126) and David Helton (160), and Helton picked up his 100th career win.
Southwest Iowa’s Seth Ettleman (120) and East Mills’ Ryan Stortenbecker (145) also won titles.
Click here for full results.
Mustang Invitational at Dallas Center-Grimes
Creston was the team champion with 215 points. The Panthers had only one champion – Max Chapman (285). Trey Chestnut (132), Chris Aragon (145) and William Bolinger (160) were runners-up.
Carter Schorsch (113) highlighted Lewis Central’s day by finishing third. The Titans finished 10th in the team standings.
Dan Hill Invitational at Harlan
Logan-Magnolia finished second with 193.5 points while Harlan (166), Glenwood (135.5) and Abraham Lincoln (116.5) completed the top five.
Gavin Kiger (113), Corbin Reisz (126), Kai Carritt (132), Layne Brenden (152) and Wyatt Reisz (160) were champions for Logan-Magnolia.
Harlan received titles from Bret Van Baale (182) and Zane Bendorf (195). Bendorf’s title came in thrilling fashion, claiming an overtime win over Glenwood’s CJ Carter – last year’s state runner-up.
Vinny Mayberry (120) and Trent Patton (285) were champs for Glenwood, and Abraham Lincoln’s championship performances came from Jaymeson VanderVelde (106) and Parker Herzog (145).
Denison-Schleswig’s Jaxson Hildebrand took top honors at 220 pounds.
Find the full results from today’s tournament here.
Coach Riley Invitational at Nodaway Valley
AHSTW led KMAland teams by taking third with 162 points. Tucker Osbahr (120) and Kayden Baxter (160) were champions for the Vikings while Gatlin Gettler (126), Dayden Moertl (152) and Henry Lund (220) finished second.
Clarinda finished fourth with 140 points. Karson Downey (195) and Jase Wilmes (220) were champions while Kaden Whipp (106) and Leland Woodruff (160) finished second.
Nodaway Valley finished fifth at their home meet. Zackery Gebbie (126) and Trenton Warner (285) were champions for the Wolverines.
Other champions include Lenox’s Dylan Stein (132), Wayne’s Max Pollock (113) and Mount Ayr’s Brock Shaha (106).
View the full results from Saturday’s tournament here.
Vern Ekfelt Invitational at Omaha North
Falls City was the top KMAland team. The Tigers took fourth with 113 points behind championship outings from Kaleb Zulkoski (126), Wyatt Olberding (145) and Robert Gilkerson (152).
Thomas Jefferson finished fifth. Anthony Shepard (113), Hayden Kramer (138) and Caleb Doss (160) led the Yellow Jackets with respective third-place finishes.
Tri-Center’s Brant Freeburg (126) and Tanner Nelson (160) were runners-up.
The full results from this tournament can be found here.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton Invitational
Sergeant Bluff-Luton was the runner-up behind Millard South. The Warriors totaled 217.5 points. They didn’t have a champion, but did have runner-up finishes from Jayce Curry (106), Ethan Skoglund (120), Bo Koedam (132), Ty Koedam (145) and Hunter Steffans (152).
Riverside finished 10th. Davis Bramman (106), Jett Rose (145) and Jaxon Gordon (152) led them with fourth-place finishes.
Blake Allen highlighted Underwood’s performance with a runner-up finish at 138 pounds.
View the full results from this tournament here.
Bennington Invitational
Missouri Valley finished seventh with 57 points. Eli Becerra (113) and Ben Hansen highlighted the Big Reds’ day with runner-up finishes.
Find the full results here.
Dennis Field Invitational at Woodward-Granger
Martensdale-St. Marys was second with 158 points. Connor Cassady (145) and Riley Nichols (152) were champions for the Blue Devils.
Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas was sixth in the team race while Coon-Rapids-Bayard finished ninth.
Find the full results from this meet here.
Okoboji/HMS Invitational
Bishop Heelan and West Hancock tied for first with 170 points. Jackson Kinnetz (132), Sir Brandon Watts (160) and Ethan DeLeon (170) won championships for the Crusaders.
Bill Rex Invitational at Pekin
Moravia finished third with 93 points. Keeton Ellison highlighted their day with a title at 138 pounds.
Check out the full happenings from this tournament here.
Lone Jack Kickoff Classic
East Atchison finished 11th in the team standings. Linkin Murry led the Wolves with a third-place finish at 144 pounds.
Find the full results from this tournament here.
Cozad Invite
Plattsmouth finished sixth with 90 points. Wesley Vick was a champion at 195 pounds while Matthew Zitek took second at 170 pounds.
Full results can be viewed here.
Conestoga Cougar Classic
Conestoga claimed third at their home tournament with 153 points. Gage Totilas was the champ at 220 pounds while Asher Koehnen (113), Collin Dufault (132), Carter Plowman (152) and Lucas Anderson (170) finished second.
Syracuse finished fourth. Kaden Knake (120), Barret Brandt (145) and Chance Buchanan (285) were runners-up.
Complete results from this tournament is available here.
Harvard Invite
Johnson County Central was sixth with 65 points. Christian Harrifeld (285) was the Thunderbirds’ lone champion while Terry Trew (160) was second.
Find the results here.