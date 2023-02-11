(KMAland) -- There were 162 state qualifiers between KMAland Iowa and KMAland Nebraska wrestlers on Saturday at districts. Check out the full rundown below.
IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT 1 (AT ACGC)
Logan-Magnolia claimed a district championship with 189.5 points while Nodaway Valley was fourth with 95.5. East Union, AHSTW, Coon Rapids-Bayard and Woodbine were also at the ACGC district.
Logan-Magnolia led the way with eight qualifiers while Nodaway Valley counts four, East Union has three, AHSTW has two and Coon Rapids-Bayard has one. Check out the state qualifiers from area schools below and find complete results linked here.
106: Kalab Kuhl, Logan-Magnolia (1st)
113: Gavin Kiger, Logan-Magnolia (1st), Keyin Steeve, Nodaway Valley (2nd)
120: None
126: Corbin Reisz, Logan-Magnolia (1st)
132: Kai Carritt, Logan-Magnolia (1st), DJ Islas, East Union (2nd)
138: Wyatt Hawkins, Logan-Magnolia (1st), Hadyn Walters, East Union (2nd)
145: Carmine Shaw, Nodaway Valley (1st), Harley Christensen, Logan-Magnolia (2nd)
152: Layne Brenden, Logan-Magnolia (2nd)
160: Wyatt Reisz, Logan-Magnolia (1st), Kayden Baxter, AHSTW (2nd)
170: None
182: Raiden Doty, Coon Rapids-Bayard (1st), Terrian Islas, East Union (2nd)
195: Ashton Honnold, Nodaway Valley (1st)
220: Henry Lund, AHSTW (2nd)
285: Trenton Warner, Nodaway Valley (2nd)
IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT 4 (AT INTERSTATE 35)
Lenox had the high finish from the area with 124 points in third place. Martensdale-St. Marys was fourth with 106. Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas, Moravia, Wayne, Central Decatur and Mount Ayr were also in the district.
Martensdale-St. Marys led the district with four state qualifiers while Lenox and Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas have there each. Moravia touts two qualifiers, and Mount Ayr and Wayne have one. Check out the state qualifiers from area schools below and find complete results linked here.
106: Brock Shaha, Mount Ayr (1st)
113: Max Pollock, Wayne (1st)
120: Elijah Wheeldon, Martensdale-St. Marys (2nd)
126: Brayden Scheffers, Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas (1st), Aiden Golston, Moravia (2nd)
132: Dylan Stein, Lenox (1st)
138: Chase England, Lenox (2nd)
145: Conor Cassady, Martensdale-St. Marys (2nd)
152: Sampson Henson, Martensdale-St. Marys (2nd)
160: None
170: Logan Wearmouth, Martensdale-St. Marys (1st)
182: Logan Montgomery, Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas (2nd)
195: Jake Cox, Lenox (2nd)
220: Tate Dierking, Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas (2nd)
285: Matthew McDanel, Moravia (2nd)
IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8 (AT RIVERSIDE)
Find the complete recap from 1A-8 at Riverside at KMA’s Local Sports News Page. The list of state qualifiers from the area is below.
106: Davis Bramman, Riverside (1st), Avery Vacek, Underwood (2nd)
113: Brayden Maeder, Southwest Valley (1st), Jett Sornson, Treynor (2nd)
120: Kellen Oliver, Riverside (1st), Gryphen McDermott, Tri-Center (2nd)
126: Carson Thomsen, Underwood (1st), Brant Freeberg, Tri-Center (2nd)
132: Gable Porter, Underwood (1st), Jack Branan, Riverside (2nd)
138: Blake Allen, Underwood (1st), John Helton, St. Albert (2nd)
145: Ryan Stortenbecker, East Mills (1st), Danny Kinsella, Treynor (2nd)
152: Maddox Nelson, Underwood (1st), David Helton, St. Albert (2nd)
160: Brian South, CAM (1st), Zach Robbins, Treynor (2nd)
170: Hayden Huen, Underwood (1st), Owen Hoover, CAM (2nd)
182: Levi Young, Treynor (1st), Tate Haffner, Southwest Valley (2nd)
195: Colin Jacobs, Southwest Valley (1st), Rafe Gayer, Treynor (2nd)
220: Caden Forristall, Riverside (1st), Dillon Inman, Southwest Valley (2nd)
285: Dan Gregory, Treynor (1st), RJ Dishong, Griswold (2nd)
IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT 10 (AT WEST MONONA)
Kuemper Catholic scored 138 points to finish in fourth place at West Monona. Missouri Valley and West Harrison were the other two KMAland schools at the district.
Both Missouri Valley and Kuemper Catholic will send four wrestlers to state. Check out the state qualifiers from area schools below and find complete results linked here.
106: Caleb Hoffman, Kuemper Catholic (2nd)
113: Eli Becerra, Missouri Valley (1st), Owen Nepple, Kuemper Catholic (2nd)
120: None
126: None
132: Riley Parkis, Kuemper Catholic (1st)
138: None
145: Riley Radke, Missouri Valley (1st)
152: None
160: Ben Hansen, Missouri Valley (2nd)
170: Will Healy, Kuemper Catholic (2nd)
182: None
195: None
220: None
285: Vinny Zappia, Missouri Valley (2nd)
IOWA CLASS 2A DISTRICT 1 (AT ADM)
Creston won a district championship with 234 points while Clarke/Murray was another KMAland school that competed at ADM.
The Panthers have eight state qualifiers while Clarke/Murray has two heading to Des Moines. Check out the state qualifiers from area schools below and find complete results linked here.
106: None
113: None
120: Christian Ahrens, Creston (1st)
126: Lincoln Keeler, Creston (1st)
132: Trey Chesnut, Creston (1st)
138: Austin Evans, Creston (2nd)
145: Chris Aragon, Creston (2nd)
152: None
160: William Bolinger, Creston (1st)
170: Kaden Street, Creston (1st)
182: None
195: KJ Fry, Clarke/Murray (1st)
220: Cole Binning, Clarke/Murray (2nd)
285: Max Chapman, Creston (1st)
IOWA CLASS 2A DISTRICT 5 (AT GLENWOOD)
Find the complete recap from 2A-5 at Glenwood at KMA’s Local Sports News Page. The list of state qualifiers from the area is below.
106: Braxton Hass, Atlantic (1st), Jesse Jens, Harlan (2nd)
113: Aiden Smith, Atlantic (1st), Spencer Fink, Harlan (2nd)
120: Vinny Mayberry, Glenwood (1st), Seth Ettleman, Southwest Iowa (2nd)
126: Kyler Sandholm, Red Oak (1st), Briten Maxwell, Glenwood (2nd)
132: Matt Beem, Glenwood (1st), Gabe Johnson, Southwest Iowa (2nd)
138: Easton O’Brien, Atlantic (1st), Brody McKinley, Harlan (2nd)
145: Reese Fauble, Glenwood (1st), Jacob McGargill, Shenandoah (2nd)
152: Owen Laughlin, Shenandoah (1st), Adam Baier, Red Oak (2nd)
160: Dawson Bond, Red Oak (1st), Kellan Scott, Glenwood (2nd)
170: Jarrett Armstrong, Atlantic (1st), Jayden Dickerson, Shenandoah (2nd)
182: Karson Downey, Clarinda (1st), Brenden Casey, Atlantic (2nd)
195: CJ Carter, Glenwood (1st), Zane Bendorf, Harlan (2nd)
220: Mason Koehler, Glenwood (1st), Miles Mundorf, Atlantic (2nd)
285: Evan Sorensen, Atlantic (1st), Trent Patton, Glenwood (2nd)
IOWA CLASS 2A DISTRICT 8 (AT SIOUX CENTER)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton claimed a district championship with 212 points while Bishop Heelan Catholic was fourth with 127.5.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton will send nine qualifiers to state while Heelan qualified four. Check out the state qualifiers from area schools below and find complete results linked here.
106: Nico Venturi, Bishop Heelan Catholic (1st), Jayce Curry, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2nd)
113: None
120: Ethan Skoglund, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1st), Ben Walsh, Bishop Heelan Catholic (2nd)
126: Dalton VanWyhe, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1st)
132: Bo Koedam, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1st)
138: None
145: Ty Koedam, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1st)
152: Hunter Steffans, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1st)
160: Sir Brandon Watts, Bishop Heelan Catholic (1st)
170: Ethan DeLeon, Bishop Heelan Catholic (1st), Zayvion Ellington, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2nd)
182: Garrett McHugh, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2nd)
195: None
220: None
285: Sean Zimmerman, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (285)
IOWA CLASS 3A DISTRICT 4 (AT FORT DODGE)
LeMars placed fifth with 135 points while Sioux City East was sixth with 37. Sioux City West and Sioux City North were also in the district.
LeMars is sending six qualifiers to state while Sioux City East has one. Check out the state qualifiers from area schools below and find complete results linked here.
106: None
113: Danny Cleveland, Sioux City East (2nd)
120: Brock Hessenius, LeMars (3rd)
126: None
132: None
138: None
145: Keegan Kayser, LeMars (2nd)
152: None
160: Alex Allen, LeMars (3rd)
170: None
182: Evan Jalas, LeMars (3rd)
195: Camden Feuerhelm, LeMars (2nd)
220: Ayden Hoag, LeMars (1st)
285: None
IOWA CLASS 3A DISTRICT 5 (AT LEWIS CENTRAL)
Abraham Lincoln was the high finisher from KMAland at LC, posting 108 points in fourth place. Lewis Central was fifth with 105. Denison-Schleswig and Thomas Jefferson also had competitors at LC.
Lewis Central led the district with five qualifiers while Abraham Lincoln will send four to Des Moines and Denison-Schleswig has one. Check out the state qualifiers from area schools below and find complete results linked here.
106: Jaymeson VanderVelde, Abraham Lincoln (1st), Daniel Overall, Lewis Central (2nd)
113: Carter Schorsch, Lewis Central (1st)
120: Jonathon Ryan, Abraham Lincoln (2nd)
126: Derrick Gregory, Lewis Central (3rd)
132: None
138: Parker Herzog, Abraham Lincoln (1st)
145: None
152: None
160: Paxton Blanchard, Lewis Central (2nd)
170: Braylon Kammrad, Lewis Central (2nd)
182: None
195: None
220: Jaxson Hildebrand, Denison-Schleswig (1st)
285: Warren Summers, Abraham Lincoln (3rd)
NEBRASKA CLASS B DISTRICT 1 (AT BENNINGTON)
Ashland-Greenwood took fifth with 100 points at Bennington. The Bluejays have four state qualifiers from the district. Check out the state qualifiers from area schools below and find complete results linked here.
145: Blaine Christo, Ashland-Greenwood (3rd)
160: Ty Beetison, Ashland-Greenwood (3rd)
170: Treyton Tweton, Ashland-Greenwood (3rd)
285: Luke Lambert, Ashland-Greenwood (1st)
NEBRASKA CLASS B DISTRICT 2 (AT RALSTON)
Nebraska City finished with 102 points and took sixth at Ralston. Auburn scored 28 points in 11th.
The Pioneers landed four state qualifiers, and Auburn will send one to state. Check out the state qualifiers from area schools below and find complete results linked here.
126: Drew Weddle, Nebraska City (2nd)
132: Gabe Hartman, Nebraska City (3rd)
152: Bayler Poston, Nebraska City (1st)
285: Owen Rowell, Auburn (3rd); Dawson Thorne, Nebraska City (4th)
NEBRASKA CLASS B DISTRICT 3 (AT NORTHWEST)
Plattsmouth placed 10th with 66 points at the B-3 district. The Blue Devils qualified four for the state tournament. Check out the state qualifiers from area schools below and find complete results linked here.
3rd: Logan Wooten, Plattsmouth (3rd)
170: Mathew Zitek, Plattsmouth (4th)
220: Caleb Adkins, Plattsmouth (1st)
285: Orion Parker, Plattsmouth (4th)
NEBRASKA CLASS C DISTRICT 1 (AT BOONE CENTRAL)
Johnson County Central and Louisville were at Boone Central, finishing in 12th and 16th, respectively. The Thunderbirds will send one qualifier to state. Check out the state qualifiers from area schools below and find complete results linked here.
138: Levi Boardman, Johnson County Central (4th)
NEBRASKA CLASS C DISTRICT 2 (AT NORFOLK CATHOLIC)
Falls City had a strong day with a fourth-place finish behind 118 points. Conestoga finished with 97 points and in seventh. Falls City will send four on to state while Conestoga has two qualifiers.
Check out the state qualifiers from area schools below and find complete results linked here.
106: Bailey Thimmes, Falls City (4th)
145: Wyatt Olberding, Falls City (1st)
152: Carter Plowman, Conestoga (2nd)
160: Robert Gilkerson, Falls City (1st), Lucas Anderson, Conestoga (3rd)
170: Kadyn Strecker, Falls City (4th)
NEBRASKA CLASS C DISTRICT 3 (AT CENTRAL CITY)
Syracuse compiled 114 points and finished in sixth at Central City. Palmyra placed 13th with 37 points. The Rockets have three qualifiers, including two district champions, and the Panthers will send one to state.
Check out the state qualifiers from area schools below and find complete results linked here.
106: Carter Wander, Syracuse (4th)
145: Barret Brandt, Syracuse (1st)
160: Cy Petersen, Syracuse (1st)
220: Evan Bryan-Aldrich, Palmyra (2nd)
NEBRASKA CLASS D DISTRICT 3 (AT THAYER CENTRAL)
Weeping Water placed 10th with 49 points at the D-3 meet. The Indians qualified two for the state meet.
113: Caelen Wipf, Weeping Water (2nd)
182: Brennan Demike, Weeping Water (4th)
Check out the state qualifiers from area schools below and find complete results linked here.