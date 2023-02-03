(KMAland) -- Falls City won the ECNC duals, Ashland-Greenwood won their home dual tournament and Nebraska City and Louisville both had strong tournament performances in KMAland boys wrestling on Friday.
EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA CONFERENCE DUAL TOURNAMENT
Falls City claimed the ECNC dual championship with a perfect 5-0 performance while Weeping Water was second, Johnson County Central took third, Auburn was fourth and Palmyra came in fifth.
Bailey Thimmes, Robert Gilkerson, Kaleb Zulkoski and Wyatt Olberding of Falls City led the way with 30 points each. Johnson County Central’s Christian Harrifeld and Levi Boardman and Palmyra’s Evan Bryan-Aldrich also had 30 points each.
Check out the area results below and complete results linked here.
Falls City 69 Freeman 4
Falls City winners: Kaleb Zulkoski, Orion Cattrell, Preston Buckminsters, Wyatt Olberding, Blakely Sells, Robert Gilkerson, Kadyn Strecker, Zane Ebel, Chase Simpson, Caleb Zimmerman, Bailey Thimmes, Cade Caudle
Falls City 60 Palmyra 24
Falls City winners: Orion Cattrell, Wyatt Olberding, Blakely Sells, Robert Gilkerson, Kadyn Strecker, Kellen McAfee, Zane Ebel, Bailey Thimmes, Cade Caudle, Kaleb Zulkoski
Palmyra winners: Gage Bohaty, Evan Bryan-Aldrich, Brandon Steinhoff, Evan Petersen
Falls City 55 Johnson County Central 18
Falls City winners: Wyatt Olberding, Blakely Sells, Robert Gilkerson, Kadyn Strecker, Kellen McAfee, Zane Ebel, Chase Simpson, Bailey Thimmes, Cade Caudle, Kaleb Zulkoski, Orion Cattrell
Johnson County Central winners: Levi Boardman, Christian Harrifeld, Logan Topp
Falls City 64 Auburn 15
Falls City winners: Wyatt Olberding, Blakely Sells, Robert Gilkerson, Kellen McAfee, Zane Ebel, Chase Simpson, Bailey Thimmes, Cade Caudle, Kaleb Zulkoski, Orion Cattrell, Preston Buckminster
Auburn winners: Brant Gulizia, Owen Rowell, Riley Dickerson
Falls City 60 Weeping Water 24
Falls City winners: Blakely Sells, Robert Gilkerson, Kadyn Strecker, Kellen McAfee, Zane Ebel, Chase Simpson, Bailey Thimmes, Kaleb Zulkoski, Orion Cattrell, Wyatt Olberding
Weeping Water winners: Nathaniel Keene, Caelen Wipf, Austin Patton, Matthew Cover
Weeping Water 48 Auburn 31
Weeping Water winners: Matthew Cover, Luke Harms, John Ridge, Brennan Demike, Brayden Harms, Nathaniel Keene, Myles Dowling, Holden Essary
Auburn winners: Crew Gulizia, Augustine Campbell, Logan Sierks, Brant Gulizia, Owen Rowell, Riley Dickerson
Weeping Water 48 Johnson County Central 36
Weeping Water winners: Luke Harms, John Ridge, Keegan McDonald, Brennan Demike, Nathaniel Keene, Myles Dowling, Caelen Wipf, Lukas Gage
Johnson County Central winners: Austin Goracke, Levi Boardman, Terry Trew, Tucker Thomas, Christian Harrifeld, Logan Topp
Weeping Water 72 Freeman 12
Weeping Water winners: Matthew Cover, Luke Harms, John Ridge, Keegan McDonald, Brayden Harms, Nathaniel Keene, Cole Coster, Myles Dowling, Caelen Wipf, Austin Patton, Lukas Gage, James Dean
Weeping Water 57 Palmyra 24
Weeping Water winners: Luke Harms, John Ridge, Keegan McDonald, Brennan Demike, Brayden Harms, Holden Essary, Caelen Wipf, Lukas Gage, James Dean, Matthew Cover
Palmyra winners: Draven Priel, Evan Bryan-Aldrich, Harvey Warner, Levi Tramp
Johnson County Central 48 Palmyra 24
Johnson County Central winners: Austin Goracke, Levi Boardman, Terry Trew, Cameron Lowther, Tucker Thomas, Christian Harrifeld, Ezekiel Burke, Logan Topp
Palmyra winners: Johnathan Glantz, Draven Priel, Evan Bryan-Aldrich, Levi Tramp
Johnson County Central 60 Freeman 18
Johnson County Central winners: Braiden Nichols, Terry Trew, Cameron Werner, Tucker Thomas, Christian Harrifeld, Trevin Huskey, Ezekiel Burki, Logan Topp, Austin Goracke, Levi Boardman
Johnson County Central 52 Auburn 24
Johnson County Central winners: Terry Trew, Cameron Lowther, Tucker Thomas, Christian Harrifeld, Caden McDonald, Ezekiel Burke, Logan Topp, Austin Goracke, Levi Boardman
Auburn winners: Logan Sierks, Brant Gulizia, Justin Critser, Crew Gulizia
Auburn 48 Freeman 12
Auburn winners: Riley Dickerson, Crew Gulizia, Augustine Campbell, Logan Sierks, Owen Hall, Logan Rowell, Justin Critser, Owen Rowell
Auburn 48 Palmyra 30
Auburn winners: Logan Sierks, Brant Gulizia, Christian Sharp, Logan Rowell, Owen Rowell, Riley Dickerson, Crew Gulizia, Augustine Campbell
Palmyra winners: Gage Bohaty, Jonathan Glantz, Draven Priel, Evan Bryan-Aldrich, Levi Tramp
Palmyra 54 Freeman 11
Palmyra winners: David Unruh, Draven Priel, Lincoln Johnson, Evan Bryan-Aldrich, Brandon Steinhoff, Levi Tramp, Evan Petersen, Gage Bohaty, Jonathan Glantz
ASHLAND-GREENWOOD DUALS TOURNAMENT
Ashland-Greenwood was the champion at their home duals tournament with victories over Yutan, Boys Town, Arlington and Platteview. The Bluejays were led by 30 points each from Luke Lambert and Ty Beetison. Davis Brady, Jaden Wilsey and Blaine Christo also had big performances with 24 points.
Check out the complete results from the tournament linked here.
Millard North 37 Ashland-Greenwood 37 (Millard North won by criteria)
A-G winers: Jaden Wilsey, Luke Lambert, Davis Brady, Cael Smith, Blaine Christo, Austyn Cote, Ty Beetison
Ashland-Greenwood 51 Platteview 21
A-G winners: Walker Terry, Davis Brady, Brandon Ott, Cael Smith, Blaine Christo, Ty Beetison, Treyton Tweton, Jaden Wilsey, Luke Lambert
Ashland-Greenwood 41 Boys Town 33
A-G winners: Walker Terry, Davis Brady, Cael Smith, Isaac Christo, Blaine Christo, Ty Beetison, Treyton Tweton, Luke Lambert
Ashland-Greenwood 55 Yutan 24
A-G winners: Davis Brady, Cael Smith, Isaac Christo, Blaine Christo, Austyn Cote, Ty Beetison, Treyton Tweton, Jaden Wilsey, Luke Lambert, Walker Terry
Ashland-Greenwood 42 Arlington 33
A-G winners: Cael Smith, Isaac Christo, Blaine Christo, Ty Beetison, Treyton Tweton, Jaden Wilsey, Luke Lambert
RON SEVERSON TOURNAMENT (AT NORRIS)
Nebraska City was fourth and scored 81.5 points at the Ron Severson Tournament at Norris. Conestoga was 10th with 44 points.
Nebraska City had three finalists, including a championship from Drew Weddle at 126. Gabe Hartman (132) and Bayler Poston (152) were second for the Pioneers.
Conestoga’s Asher Koehnen and Gage Totilas were fourth at 113 and 220, respectively.
View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
FAIRBURY INVITATIONAL
Louisville took eighth and scored 50.5 points at the Fairbury Invitational.
The Lions were led by a third-place finish from Niklas Sorensen at 145 pounds. Find the complete results from the tournament linked here.