(KMAland) -- A busy day in KMAland boys wrestling saw 2-0 days for LC and Riverside, a strong 4-1 dual performance from Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas, a pair of individual championships each for Nodaway Valley and East Mills & much more. Check out the full rundown below.

IOWA STATE DUAL TOURNAMENT 

Creston finished fifth and Logan-Magnolia ended up sixth in Coralville on Saturday. Trevor Maeder will have the full recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

RIVERSIDE DUALS 

Lewis Central and Riverside went 2-0 while Underwood also grabbed a win on Saturday in area duals action. Daniel Overall, Carter Schorsch, Jaxon Brewer, Derrick Gregory, Paxton Blanchard and Braylon Kammrad all went 2-0 to lead the Titans while Kellen Oliver, Jack Branan, Jaxon Gordon, Taven Moore, Jett Rose and A.C. Roller were 2-0 for the Bulldogs.

John Helton and David Helton went 2-0 for St. Albert, and Harlan’s Spencer Fink, Zane Bendorf and Matt Schwery also had two-win days. Underwood’s Gable Porter, Blake Allen, Will Buckholdt, Maddox Nelson and Hayden Huen were also 2-0.

Lewis Central 53 St. Albert 18 

LC winners: Daniel Overall, Carter Schorsch, Jaxon Brewer, Derrick Gregory, Jordan Smith, Paxton Blanchard, Braylon Kammrad, Cameron Moore, Landon Koch

St. Albert winners: John Helton, David Helton, Jayden Beckman

Lewis Central 36 Underwood 26 

LC winners: Landon Koch, Daniel Overall, Carter Schorsch, Jaxon Brewer, Derrick Gregory, Paxton Blanchard, Braylon Kammrad

Underwood winners: Gable Porter, Blake Allen, Will Buckholdt, Maddox Nelson, Hayden Huen

Riverside 47 Harlan 30

Riverside winners: Keagen Allensworth, Kellen Oliver, Jack Branan, Jaxon Gordon, Taven Moore, Emery Evans, Jett Rose, A.C. Roller

Harlan winners: Jesse Jens, Spencer Fink, Nick Gubbels, Zane Bendorf, Matt Schwery

Underwood 46 Harlan 30

Underwood winners: Jayden Shelton, Gable Porter, Blake Allen, Will Buckholdt, Maddox Nelson, Grady Joens, Hayden Huen, Ryker Adair

Harlan winners: Spencer Fink, Shane Noeth, Zane Bendorf, Matt Schwery

MVAOCOU 42 St. Albert 24 

St. Albert winners: John Helton, Mathew Crawley, David Helton, Andrew Crawley

Riverside 52 MVAOCOU 30 

Riverside winners: Bradyn Comstock, Davis Bramman, Kellen Oliver, Jack Branan, Jaxon Gordon, Taven Moore, Jett Rose, A.C. Roller, Jackson Allen

CENTRAL DECATUR DUALS 

Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas went 4-1 at the Central Decatur Duals on Saturday. Lenox and Martensdale-St. Marys both went 3-1, Central Decatur finished 2-2 and East Union was 2-3. Bedford was 1-3 on the day and Mount Ayr finished 0-4.

Kael Caikoski and Logan Montgomery of Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas and East union’s Terrian Islas all had 30 team points on the day. Tate Dierking and Brody Crow added 24 points for the Warhawks.

Lenox was led by Jace Smith, Dylan Stein, Jake Cox and Jordan Martin-England, who all accumulated 21 points or more on the day. Conor Cassady, Johnnie Cassady and Devin Webb of Martensdale-St. Mary were also wroth 21 points or more.

Mason Allen led Central Decatur with 24 points while teammate Cord Hamilton posted 21 points. East Union’s Ty Tallmon, DJ Islas, Hadyn Walters and Fischer Buffington added 24-point days, Bedford’s Graham Godsey had 24 and Mount Ayr’s Brock Shaha also had 24.

Find the complete results from the tournament linked here

Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 54 Bedford 6 

SEW/M-D winners: Logan Montgomery, Brody Kosman, Tatę Dierking, Kael Caikoski, Brayden Scheffers, Colton Halterman, Brody Crow, Jarett Davison, Trey Fisher

Bedford winner: Graham Godsey

Bedford 24 Mount Ayr 24 (Bedford wins via criteria)

Bedford winners: Quentin Cavin, Gavin Neely, Caden Mann, Graham Godsey

Mount Ayr winners: Brock Shaha, Nathan Mederos, Conlee Stark, Bracken Collier

Central Decatur 36 Bedford 24 

CD winners: Kacyn Watson, Gus Oesch, Cord Hamilton, Cody Morgan, Mason Allen, Cutter Frisbie

Bedford winners: Gavin Neely, Caden Mann, Graham Godsey, Quentin Cavin

East Union 36 Bedford 18 

East Union winners: Ty Tallmon, DJ Islas, Hadyn Walters, Fischer Buffington, Kason Parker, Terrian Islas

Bedford winners: Graham Godsey, Quentin Cavin, Gavin Neely

Lenox 40 Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 24 

Lenox winners: Dylan Stein, Chase England, Leo Wardlow, Trenton Beck, Jordan Martin-England, Jake Cox, Jace Smith

SEW/M-D winners: Kael Caikoski, Brayden Scheffers, Brody Crow, Logan Montgomery

Lenox 39 East Union 23 

Lenox winners: Xavier Adamson, Jace Smith, Dylan Stein, Leo Wardlow, Trenton Beck, Jordan Martin-England, Jake Cox

East Union winners: Ty Tallmon, DJ Islas, Hadyn Walters, Terrian Islas

Lenox 49 Mount Ayr 18 

Lenox winners: Jace Smith, Dylan Stein, Leo Wardlow, Chase England, Trenton Beck, Jordan Martin-England, Xavier Adamson, Jake Cox

Mount Ayr winners: Brock Shaha, Nathan Mederos, Tegan Hill

Martensdale-St. Marys 48 Lenox 30 

MSTM winners: Levi Webb, Dein Webb, Elijah Wheeldon, Reese Nichols, Christian Choate, Conor Cassady, Sampson Henson, Johnnie Cassady

Lenox winners: Dylan Stein, Jordan Martin-England, Jake Cox, Eli Ortega, Jace Smith

Martensdale-St. Marys 54 Mount Ayr 12 

MSTM winners: Gunner Hommer, Devin Webb, Elijah Wheeldon, Reese Nichols, Christian Choate, Conor Cassady, Sampson Henson, Johnnie Cassady, Logan Wearmouth

Mount Ayr winners: Brock Shaha, Conlee Stark

Central Decatur 30 Mount Ayr 12 

CD winners: Gus Oesch, Cooper Horton, Cord Hamilton, Cody Morgan, Ethan Morgan, Mason Allen

Mount Ayr winners: Brock Shaha, Bracken Collier

East Union 39 Central Decatur 24 

East Union winners: Terrian Islas, Ty Tallmon, DJ Islas, Hadyn Walters, Erik Allen, Fischer Buffington, Kason Parker

CD winners: Kacyn Watson, Gus Oesch, Cord Hamilton, Mason Allen

Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 48 Central Decatur 18 

SEW/M-D winners: Kael Caikoski, Brayden Scheffers, Brody Crow, Drake Steil, Trey Fisher, Logan Montgomery, Brody Kosman, Tatę Dierking

CD winners: Kacyn Watson, Cord Hamilton, Mason Allen

Martensdale-St. Marys 43 East Union 24 

MSTM winners: Gunner Hommer, Levi Webb, Devin Webb, Elijah Wheeldon, Ben Brenizer, Conor Cassady, Riley Nichols, Johnnie Cassady

East Union winners: DJ Islas, Hadyn Walters, Fischer Buffington, Terrian Islas

Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 33 East Union 27 

SEW/M-D winners: Kael Caikoski, Brayden Scheffers, Colton Halterman, Drake Steil, Logan Montgomery, Tate Dierking

East Union winners: Ty Tallmon, Hadyn Walters, Fischer Buffington, Kason Parker, Terrian Islas

Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 39 Martensdale-St. Marys 36 

SEW/M-D winners: Kael Caikoski, Eric Kirkpatrick, Colton Halterman, Brody Crow, Logan Montgomery, Brody Kosman, Tate Dierking

MSTM winners: Levi Webb, Devin Webb, Conor Cassady, Sampson Henson, Johnnie Cassady, Logan Wearmouth

CHARGER INVITATIONAL (AT ACGC)

Nodaway Valley placed eighth and had 85 points at the Charger Invitational on Saturday. Wayne placed ninth with 76, East Mills was 10th with 60 and Coon Rapids-Bayard came in 11th with 56.

Four KMAlanders won individual championships with Nodaway Valley’s Ashton Honnold (195) and Trenton Warner (285) posting victories. East Mills’ Ryan Stortenbecker (145) and Brodyn Wray (160) were also champions in their respective brackets.

Check out the complete results from the meet linked here

ALBANY INVITATIONAL  

Albany, Stanberry, North Andrew and East Atchison all competed at the Albany Tournament on Saturday. 

Albany was led by a championship from Kyle Burke at 165 pounds while Jerrid Bunten took third at 157. Stanberry’s top finisher was Vincent Smithson, who took fourth at 106, while North Andrew’s Kale McFarland came in sixth at 190 and East Atchison’s Bo Peregrine was sixth at 285.

View the complete results from the tournament linked here

NEBRASKA STATE DUALS 

Millard South, Skutt Catholic, Broken Bow and Aquinas Catholic won team championships in Kearney at the Nebraska State Duals. Full results are linked here with team scores below.

Class A Tournament

Millard South 71 Millard North 4

Papillion-LaVista 54 North Platte 9

Norfolk 51 Elkhorn South 27

Lincoln East 73 Omaha Central 3

Semifinal: Millard South 54 Papillion-LaVista 18

Semifinal: Lincoln East 40 Norfolk 31

Consolation: North Platte 49 Millard North 27

Consolation: Elkhorn South 59 Omaha Central 21

5th Place: Elkhorn South 46 North Platte 27

3rd Place: Papillion-LaVista 34 Norfolk 32

Championship: Millard South 42 Lincoln East 19

Class B Tournament

Cozad 57 Schuyler 18

Skutt Catholic 41 Waverly 22

Blair 31 Hastings 28

Bennington 50 Northwest 24

Semifinal: Skutt Catholic 50 Cozad  24

Semifinal: Blair 33 Bennington 30

Consolation: Waverly 56 Schuyler 18

Consolation: Northwest 36 Hastings 29

5th Place: Waverly 54 Northwest 18

3rd Place: Bennington 38 Cozad 36

Championship: Skutt Catholic 39 Blair 25

Class C Tournament

St. Paul 52 Wilber-Clatonia 17

Battle Creek 39 Raymond Central 31

Fillmore Central 33 Pierce 31

Broken Bow 61 Logan View 9

Semifinal: Battle Creek 51 St. Paul 24

Semifinal: Broken Bow 51 Fillmore Central 25

Consolation: Raymond Central 42 Wilber-Clatonia 27

Consolation: Logan View 50 Pierce 24

5th Place: Raymond Central 42 Logan View 38

3rd Place: St. Paul 48 Fillmore Central 22

Championship: Broken Bow 56 Battle Creek 15

Class D Tournament 

Aquinas Catholic 53 Cambridge 23

Sutherland 45 Burwell 30

Twin Loup 38 Thayer Central 36

Shelby-Rising City 45 Anselmo-Merna 31

Semifinal: Aquinas Catholic 54 Sutherland 15

Semifinal: Twin Loup 42 Shelby-Rising City 39

Consolation: Cambridge 48 Burwell 29

Consolation: Thayer Central 42 Anselmo-Merna 36

5th Place: Cambridge 54 Thayer Central 27

3rd Place: Sutherland 36 Shelby-Rising City 34

Championship: Aquinas Catholic 65 Twin Loup 15

