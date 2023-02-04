(KMAland) -- A busy day in KMAland boys wrestling saw 2-0 days for LC and Riverside, a strong 4-1 dual performance from Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas, a pair of individual championships each for Nodaway Valley and East Mills & much more. Check out the full rundown below.
IOWA STATE DUAL TOURNAMENT
Creston finished fifth and Logan-Magnolia ended up sixth in Coralville on Saturday. Trevor Maeder will have the full recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
RIVERSIDE DUALS
Lewis Central and Riverside went 2-0 while Underwood also grabbed a win on Saturday in area duals action. Daniel Overall, Carter Schorsch, Jaxon Brewer, Derrick Gregory, Paxton Blanchard and Braylon Kammrad all went 2-0 to lead the Titans while Kellen Oliver, Jack Branan, Jaxon Gordon, Taven Moore, Jett Rose and A.C. Roller were 2-0 for the Bulldogs.
John Helton and David Helton went 2-0 for St. Albert, and Harlan’s Spencer Fink, Zane Bendorf and Matt Schwery also had two-win days. Underwood’s Gable Porter, Blake Allen, Will Buckholdt, Maddox Nelson and Hayden Huen were also 2-0.
Lewis Central 53 St. Albert 18
LC winners: Daniel Overall, Carter Schorsch, Jaxon Brewer, Derrick Gregory, Jordan Smith, Paxton Blanchard, Braylon Kammrad, Cameron Moore, Landon Koch
St. Albert winners: John Helton, David Helton, Jayden Beckman
Lewis Central 36 Underwood 26
LC winners: Landon Koch, Daniel Overall, Carter Schorsch, Jaxon Brewer, Derrick Gregory, Paxton Blanchard, Braylon Kammrad
Underwood winners: Gable Porter, Blake Allen, Will Buckholdt, Maddox Nelson, Hayden Huen
Riverside 47 Harlan 30
Riverside winners: Keagen Allensworth, Kellen Oliver, Jack Branan, Jaxon Gordon, Taven Moore, Emery Evans, Jett Rose, A.C. Roller
Harlan winners: Jesse Jens, Spencer Fink, Nick Gubbels, Zane Bendorf, Matt Schwery
Underwood 46 Harlan 30
Underwood winners: Jayden Shelton, Gable Porter, Blake Allen, Will Buckholdt, Maddox Nelson, Grady Joens, Hayden Huen, Ryker Adair
Harlan winners: Spencer Fink, Shane Noeth, Zane Bendorf, Matt Schwery
MVAOCOU 42 St. Albert 24
St. Albert winners: John Helton, Mathew Crawley, David Helton, Andrew Crawley
Riverside 52 MVAOCOU 30
Riverside winners: Bradyn Comstock, Davis Bramman, Kellen Oliver, Jack Branan, Jaxon Gordon, Taven Moore, Jett Rose, A.C. Roller, Jackson Allen
CENTRAL DECATUR DUALS
Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas went 4-1 at the Central Decatur Duals on Saturday. Lenox and Martensdale-St. Marys both went 3-1, Central Decatur finished 2-2 and East Union was 2-3. Bedford was 1-3 on the day and Mount Ayr finished 0-4.
Kael Caikoski and Logan Montgomery of Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas and East union’s Terrian Islas all had 30 team points on the day. Tate Dierking and Brody Crow added 24 points for the Warhawks.
Lenox was led by Jace Smith, Dylan Stein, Jake Cox and Jordan Martin-England, who all accumulated 21 points or more on the day. Conor Cassady, Johnnie Cassady and Devin Webb of Martensdale-St. Mary were also wroth 21 points or more.
Mason Allen led Central Decatur with 24 points while teammate Cord Hamilton posted 21 points. East Union’s Ty Tallmon, DJ Islas, Hadyn Walters and Fischer Buffington added 24-point days, Bedford’s Graham Godsey had 24 and Mount Ayr’s Brock Shaha also had 24.
Find the complete results from the tournament linked here.
Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 54 Bedford 6
SEW/M-D winners: Logan Montgomery, Brody Kosman, Tatę Dierking, Kael Caikoski, Brayden Scheffers, Colton Halterman, Brody Crow, Jarett Davison, Trey Fisher
Bedford winner: Graham Godsey
Bedford 24 Mount Ayr 24 (Bedford wins via criteria)
Bedford winners: Quentin Cavin, Gavin Neely, Caden Mann, Graham Godsey
Mount Ayr winners: Brock Shaha, Nathan Mederos, Conlee Stark, Bracken Collier
Central Decatur 36 Bedford 24
CD winners: Kacyn Watson, Gus Oesch, Cord Hamilton, Cody Morgan, Mason Allen, Cutter Frisbie
Bedford winners: Gavin Neely, Caden Mann, Graham Godsey, Quentin Cavin
East Union 36 Bedford 18
East Union winners: Ty Tallmon, DJ Islas, Hadyn Walters, Fischer Buffington, Kason Parker, Terrian Islas
Bedford winners: Graham Godsey, Quentin Cavin, Gavin Neely
Lenox 40 Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 24
Lenox winners: Dylan Stein, Chase England, Leo Wardlow, Trenton Beck, Jordan Martin-England, Jake Cox, Jace Smith
SEW/M-D winners: Kael Caikoski, Brayden Scheffers, Brody Crow, Logan Montgomery
Lenox 39 East Union 23
Lenox winners: Xavier Adamson, Jace Smith, Dylan Stein, Leo Wardlow, Trenton Beck, Jordan Martin-England, Jake Cox
East Union winners: Ty Tallmon, DJ Islas, Hadyn Walters, Terrian Islas
Lenox 49 Mount Ayr 18
Lenox winners: Jace Smith, Dylan Stein, Leo Wardlow, Chase England, Trenton Beck, Jordan Martin-England, Xavier Adamson, Jake Cox
Mount Ayr winners: Brock Shaha, Nathan Mederos, Tegan Hill
Martensdale-St. Marys 48 Lenox 30
MSTM winners: Levi Webb, Dein Webb, Elijah Wheeldon, Reese Nichols, Christian Choate, Conor Cassady, Sampson Henson, Johnnie Cassady
Lenox winners: Dylan Stein, Jordan Martin-England, Jake Cox, Eli Ortega, Jace Smith
Martensdale-St. Marys 54 Mount Ayr 12
MSTM winners: Gunner Hommer, Devin Webb, Elijah Wheeldon, Reese Nichols, Christian Choate, Conor Cassady, Sampson Henson, Johnnie Cassady, Logan Wearmouth
Mount Ayr winners: Brock Shaha, Conlee Stark
Central Decatur 30 Mount Ayr 12
CD winners: Gus Oesch, Cooper Horton, Cord Hamilton, Cody Morgan, Ethan Morgan, Mason Allen
Mount Ayr winners: Brock Shaha, Bracken Collier
East Union 39 Central Decatur 24
East Union winners: Terrian Islas, Ty Tallmon, DJ Islas, Hadyn Walters, Erik Allen, Fischer Buffington, Kason Parker
CD winners: Kacyn Watson, Gus Oesch, Cord Hamilton, Mason Allen
Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 48 Central Decatur 18
SEW/M-D winners: Kael Caikoski, Brayden Scheffers, Brody Crow, Drake Steil, Trey Fisher, Logan Montgomery, Brody Kosman, Tatę Dierking
CD winners: Kacyn Watson, Cord Hamilton, Mason Allen
Martensdale-St. Marys 43 East Union 24
MSTM winners: Gunner Hommer, Levi Webb, Devin Webb, Elijah Wheeldon, Ben Brenizer, Conor Cassady, Riley Nichols, Johnnie Cassady
East Union winners: DJ Islas, Hadyn Walters, Fischer Buffington, Terrian Islas
Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 33 East Union 27
SEW/M-D winners: Kael Caikoski, Brayden Scheffers, Colton Halterman, Drake Steil, Logan Montgomery, Tate Dierking
East Union winners: Ty Tallmon, Hadyn Walters, Fischer Buffington, Kason Parker, Terrian Islas
Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 39 Martensdale-St. Marys 36
SEW/M-D winners: Kael Caikoski, Eric Kirkpatrick, Colton Halterman, Brody Crow, Logan Montgomery, Brody Kosman, Tate Dierking
MSTM winners: Levi Webb, Devin Webb, Conor Cassady, Sampson Henson, Johnnie Cassady, Logan Wearmouth
CHARGER INVITATIONAL (AT ACGC)
Nodaway Valley placed eighth and had 85 points at the Charger Invitational on Saturday. Wayne placed ninth with 76, East Mills was 10th with 60 and Coon Rapids-Bayard came in 11th with 56.
Four KMAlanders won individual championships with Nodaway Valley’s Ashton Honnold (195) and Trenton Warner (285) posting victories. East Mills’ Ryan Stortenbecker (145) and Brodyn Wray (160) were also champions in their respective brackets.
Check out the complete results from the meet linked here.
ALBANY INVITATIONAL
Albany, Stanberry, North Andrew and East Atchison all competed at the Albany Tournament on Saturday.
Albany was led by a championship from Kyle Burke at 165 pounds while Jerrid Bunten took third at 157. Stanberry’s top finisher was Vincent Smithson, who took fourth at 106, while North Andrew’s Kale McFarland came in sixth at 190 and East Atchison’s Bo Peregrine was sixth at 285.
View the complete results from the tournament linked here.
NEBRASKA STATE DUALS
Millard South, Skutt Catholic, Broken Bow and Aquinas Catholic won team championships in Kearney at the Nebraska State Duals. Full results are linked here with team scores below.
Class A Tournament
Millard South 71 Millard North 4
Papillion-LaVista 54 North Platte 9
Norfolk 51 Elkhorn South 27
Lincoln East 73 Omaha Central 3
Semifinal: Millard South 54 Papillion-LaVista 18
Semifinal: Lincoln East 40 Norfolk 31
Consolation: North Platte 49 Millard North 27
Consolation: Elkhorn South 59 Omaha Central 21
5th Place: Elkhorn South 46 North Platte 27
3rd Place: Papillion-LaVista 34 Norfolk 32
Championship: Millard South 42 Lincoln East 19
Class B Tournament
Cozad 57 Schuyler 18
Skutt Catholic 41 Waverly 22
Blair 31 Hastings 28
Bennington 50 Northwest 24
Semifinal: Skutt Catholic 50 Cozad 24
Semifinal: Blair 33 Bennington 30
Consolation: Waverly 56 Schuyler 18
Consolation: Northwest 36 Hastings 29
5th Place: Waverly 54 Northwest 18
3rd Place: Bennington 38 Cozad 36
Championship: Skutt Catholic 39 Blair 25
Class C Tournament
St. Paul 52 Wilber-Clatonia 17
Battle Creek 39 Raymond Central 31
Fillmore Central 33 Pierce 31
Broken Bow 61 Logan View 9
Semifinal: Battle Creek 51 St. Paul 24
Semifinal: Broken Bow 51 Fillmore Central 25
Consolation: Raymond Central 42 Wilber-Clatonia 27
Consolation: Logan View 50 Pierce 24
5th Place: Raymond Central 42 Logan View 38
3rd Place: St. Paul 48 Fillmore Central 22
Championship: Broken Bow 56 Battle Creek 15
Class D Tournament
Aquinas Catholic 53 Cambridge 23
Sutherland 45 Burwell 30
Twin Loup 38 Thayer Central 36
Shelby-Rising City 45 Anselmo-Merna 31
Semifinal: Aquinas Catholic 54 Sutherland 15
Semifinal: Twin Loup 42 Shelby-Rising City 39
Consolation: Cambridge 48 Burwell 29
Consolation: Thayer Central 42 Anselmo-Merna 36
5th Place: Cambridge 54 Thayer Central 27
3rd Place: Sutherland 36 Shelby-Rising City 34
Championship: Aquinas Catholic 65 Twin Loup 15