(Tarkio) -- Maryville paced the field at Wednesday's East Atchison Scramble.
The Spoofhounds totaled 55.5 points. Tucker Turner (132), Xander Brown (157), Sadler Viau (165), Maven Vette (175) and Kort Watkins (285) won their brackets while Blake Wallace (106), Cash Dew (113), Dayn Henderson (120) and Tanner Turner (126) finished second.
Rock Port had three champs: Dylan Lair (113), Caleb Lucas (120) and Augustus Heintz (126).
Stanberry's Vincent Smithson (106), East Atchison's Linkin Murray (155) and Tanner Rollins (190) and North Andrew's Marshall Todd (138) were also champions.
