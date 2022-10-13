(KMAland) -- Maryville won in Mount Ayr, Sioux City North won another MRC title, Plattsmouth pushed on to state and more from KMAland boys cross country on Thursday.
Hawkeye Ten Conference Meet (at Harlan)
Lewis Central’s Ethan Eichhorn and the Glenwood team were champions in Harlan at the Hawkeye Ten meet. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Ron Landphair Invitational (at Mount Ayr)
Maryville had 40 points and cruised to a team championship at the Ron Landphair Invitational in Mount Ayr. Ankeny Christian Academy was third with 130 points, Nodaway Valley had 132 in fourth and Martensdale-St. Marys picked up 135 in fifth.
East Atchison was sixth, Southeast Warren took ninth, Wayne finished in 10th, Southwest Valley was 11th and Bedford ended up 12th.
Nodaway Valley’s Doug Berg claimed another individual championship for the Wolverines with a time of 17:16.66. That was narrowly ahead of Dylan Masters of Maryville, who came in with a time of 17:20.47. Ankeny Christian’s Daniel Schoening took third in 17:25.03, and Maryville also finished fourth and fifth with Connor Blackford (17:34.94) and Bradley Deering (17:36.95).
Lamoni’s Tyson McDole (6th), Ronan Jimenez (7th) and Rylan Jimenez (8th) of Southeast Warren, Colton Berry form Maryville (9th) and Alex Davis of Ankeny Christian (10th) rounded out the top 10. The rest of the KMAlanders that finished among the top 15:
11. Jacob Driskill, East Union
12. Cole Anderson, East Atchison
14. Malachi Broers, Nodaway Valley
15. Aden Moore, Martensdale-St. Marys
Find the complete results from the meet linked here.
Missouri River Conference Meet (at Abraham Lincoln)
Sioux City North took the top four spots and were dominant on their way to another Missouri River Conference title. The Stars scored 17 points behind a championship from Natnael Kifle (15:59.90), runner-up out of Gabe Nash (16:43.50) and third and fourth place finishes from Beshanena Gutema (17:14.50) and AbduBekar Kumbi (17:38.90). LeMars’ Trace Obbink was the first non-Star in the top five with a time of 17:41.20.
Thomas Jefferson freshman Kaiden Hamilton finished in sixth ahead of North’s Connor Schultz and Steven Kling. LeMars’ Michael Meis was ninth, and Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Evan Janzen took 10th. The rest of the top 15:
11. Eli Otten, Bishop Heelan Catholic
12. Braulio Gonzalez, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
13. Cody Smith, Abraham Lincoln
14. Juan Sanchez, LeMars
15. Michael Wieseler, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
In the team race, LeMars finished a distant second with 90 points while Sergeant Bluff-Luton was third with 96. Sioux City East had 126 and Abraham Lincoln finished with 130 to finish out the top five. Bishop Heelan Catholic was sixth, Thomas Jefferson finished seventh and Sioux City West came in eighth.
View the complete results from the meet below.
Nebraska Class B District 1
Nebraska City’s Mason Houghton advanced on to the state meet with an 11th place finish while the Pioneers took fifth with 71 points.
Find the complete results from Class B linked here.
Nebraska Class B District 2
Plattsmouth is moving on to state with a third-place finish in Class B-2. The Blue Devils had 59 points to finish behind Skutt Catholic (15) and South Sioux City (46).
Elijah Dix and Carter Moss were both in the top 13 with Dix placing fifth with a time of 16:38.4. Moss took 13th.
Find the complete results from Class B linked here.
Nebraska Class C District 1
Auburn’s Triston Perry and Cuyler Aue advanced to the state meet with top 12 finishes. Perry was sixth while Aue finished in 12th place.
The Auburn team claimed a fifth place finish with 91 points while Syracuse (110), Falls City (142), Louisville (143), Ashland-Greenwood (149) and Conestoga (159) went 6th through 10th.
View the complete results from Class C district races here.
Nebraska Class D District 1
Palmyra’s Drew Moyer and Chandler Berry, Weeping Water’s Austin Patton and Hayden Huskey of Johnson County Central are on to state.
Moyer ran ninth while Patton was 12th, Berry took 13th and Huskey finished in 14th. Palmyra narrowly missed qualifying for state with 39 points in fourth place. Weeping Water had 72 in seventh, Johnston County Central took 10th with 91 and Elmwood-Murdock had 173 in 14th.
View the complete results from Class D district races here.