(KMAland) -- Auburn's Tristan Perry and Palmyra won ECNC championships, Leo Flores and Vincent Carcamo were also in the top five in their respective races and more from KMAland boys XC on Tuesday.
South Central Calhoun Invitational
Denison-Schleswig had 88 points and placed second as a team at South Central Calhoun. Leo Flores led the way in fourth with a 17:57.32 while Ethan Perrien took 10th.
View the complete results from the meet below.
AT Mound City
No results reported.
Cherokee Meet
LeMars had 99 points and took fourth in Cherokee. Trace Obbink had a strong run in sixth place while Michael Meis was 11th.
View the complete results from the meet below.
Centerville Invitational
Central Decatur’s Vincent Carcamo took fifth in Centerville, leading the Cardinals to a ninth-place finish and 249 points. Carcamo’s time was 17:16.
Wayne added a 10th-place team finish with 308 points. View the complete result from the meet linked here.
East Central Nebraska Conference Meet (at Auburn)
Palmyra had 25 points and finished first in winning the ECNC championship. Auburn was second with 36 while Weeping Water had 64 in fourth and Falls City claimed fifth with 71. Johnson County Central had 99 points in sixth.
Auburn’s Tristan Perry won the individual conference title in 17:26.32, finishing ahead of Palmyra’s Chandler Berry (17:36.55) and Gannon Hubbard (17:40.27), which finished third and fourth, respectively. Auburn’s Cuyler Aue ran sixth, Drew Moyer of Palmyra came in seventh, Weeping Water’s Austin Patton took eighth, Johnson County Central’s Hayden Huskey came in ninth and Falls City’s Ryker McCullough ran 10th.
The rest of the KMAlanders in the top 10:
11. Owen Ramaekers, Palmyra
12. Tallan Zimmerman, Falls City
13. Matthew Cover, Weeping Water
14. Sam Jacobitz, Auburn
15. Charlie Ketcherseide, Auburn
Check out the complete results from the meet below.