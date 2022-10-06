(KMAland) -- Landon Bendgen & Woodbine won RVC titles, Plattsmouth took a TBC championship, Elijah Dix was a runner-up & Ethan Eichhorn had an impressive top-five on Thursday in KMAland boys cross country.
Fort Dodge Invitational
Sioux City North had 217 points and finished seventh in Fort Dodge. Glenwood had 358 in 15th, Lewis Central scored 456 in 16th and Sioux City East (782) and Heelan (790) were 25th and 26th.
Sioux City North’s Gabe Nash and Natnael Kifle were second and third, respectively, with times of 15:21.6 and 15:23.7. Lewis Central’s Ethan Eichhorn had a strong fifth-place run in 15:31.8.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Atlantic Invitational
Kuemper Catholic scored 124 points and took second in Atlantic while St. Albert had 139 in third, Sergeant Bluff-Luton placed fourth with 144 and Denison-Schleswig went fifth with 152.
Denison-Schleswig’s Richard Gonzalez was the highest area finisher with a 16:54.82 in second place while Colin Lillie of St. Albert took third in 16:56.93. Treyton Schaapherder of Clarinda ran fourth in 17:02.03.
Kyle Wagoner of Clarinda, Doug Berg of Nodaway Valley and Ryan North from Kuemper Catholic ran sixth, seventh and eighth, respectively, and Kuemper’s Jacob Greving and St. Albert’s Owen Wise finished 12th and 13th.
Other area teams and their finishes:
6. Atlantic (168)
7. Clarinda (178)
8. Harlan (180)
9. Riverside (204)
10. Abraham Lincoln (265)
12. Thomas Jefferson (286)
13. Treynor (318)
14. Creston (366)
15. Shenandoah (381)
16. Nodaway Valley (389)
View the complete results from the meet below.
Boyer Valley Meet
Woodbine’s Landon Bendgen was the champion at the Boyer Valley meet with a time of 15:42.54. Boyer Valley’s Patrick Heffernan was second in 15:53.96, and Caden Keller of IKM-Manning rounded out the top three with a time of 16:05.40. Woodbine’s Gunner Wagner (17:12.80) and IKM-Manning’s Reed Hinners (17:19.37) also had top-five runs.
Woodbine was the champion with 26 points, finishing five points ahead of IKM-Manning. Missouri Valley was fourth with 121 points, and Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton came in fifth with 129. Logan-Magnolia posted 159, Underwood had 174 and West Harrison finished with 220.
Other area finishers in the top 10 included IKM-Manning’s Lane Sams and Nathan Johnson in sixth and ninth, respectively, and Woodbine’s Thomas Tremel, Lane Vennink and Adam Barry in seventh, eighth and 10th.
Other KMAland runners in the top 15:
12. Gavin Clayton, CAM
14. Kasche Huen, IKM-Manning
15. Landon Cook, Coon Rapids-Bayard
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Rolling Valley Conference Meet (at Boyer Valley)
Woodbine had a perfect score with 15 points and won the Rolling Valley Conference championship. The Tigers were led by Landon Bendgen, who ran to the conference championship in 15:42.54. Gunner Wagner (17:12.80), Thomas Tremel (17:25.17) and Lane Vennink (17:31.91) also had top five finishes in going 3-4-5. Adam Barry (6th), Xander Johnson (10th), Trey Burgmeyer (12th) and Owen Wingert (15th) also ran within the top 15 for Woodbine.
Boyer Valley’s Patrick Heffernan was the runner-up in 15:53.96 while CAM’s Gavin Clayton (7th), Coon Rapids-Bayard’s Landon Cook (8th) and Eric Wilson of Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (9th) were other top 10 finishers. Others in the top 15:
11. Austin Rasmussen, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
13. Carson Cary, CAM
14. Jonas LaCanne, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
View the complete results linked here.
AT West Sioux
Results not reported.
Saydel Invitational
Ankeny Christian Academy had 114 points and took fifth in Saydel. Central Decatur was sixth with 146.
Daniel Schoening of Ankeny Christian finished in fourth place with a time of 17:22. Central Decatur’s Vincent Carcamo ran 10th and Ankeny Christian’s Alex Davis was 15th.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Montezuma Invitational
Moravia competed at the Montezuma Invitational on Thursday. Check out the complete results linked here.
Trailblazer Conference Championships
Plattsmouth scored 30 points and won the Trailblazer Conference championship. Nebraska City was fourth with 67 points.
Elijah Dix of Plattsmouth finished second in 16:51.25 while Alex Rico of Nebraska City was third in 17:39.53. Hunter Mazzulla of Plattsmouth took fourth in 17:51.58. Nebraska City’s JR Rico finished seventh, and Alden McKnight and Joel Moore were 11th and 13th for Plattsmouth.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Nebraska Capitol Conference (at Ashland-Greenwood)
Syracuse and Ashland-Greenwood both had team top-five finishes at the NCC meet on Thursday. Syracuse had 88 points in fourth place while Ashland-Greenwood posted 106 in fifth. Conestoga was eighth with 112, and Louisville came in ninth with 138.
Kaden Simmerman of Conestoga led area runners with an eighth-place finish while Elliott Gossip of Ashland-Greenwood took 14th.
View the complete results from the meet below.