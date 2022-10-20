(KMAland) -- Four more teams and 12 more individuals qualified for the 1A and 2A state meets from KMAland on Thursday.
Class 1A SQM at ACGC
The IKM-Manning boys joined their girls in advancing to state with a second-place finish. The Wolves had 56 points behind an individual championship from Caden Keller, who ran a 16:29.80. Patrick Heffernan of Boyer Valley was the runner-up in 16:31.00.
Nodaway Valley’s Doug Berg was fifth and moves to state after running a 17:34.10. Ankeny Christian’s Daniel Schoening (17:51.2) and IKM-Manning’s Lane Sams (17:53.40) finished 6th and 10th, respectively.
Class 1A SQM at Central Decatur
Southeast Warren’s Ronan and Rylan Jimenez are on to the 1A state meet while Lamoni’s Tyson McDole will join them.
Ronan Jimenez was third in 17:10.24, Rylan Jimenez took seventh in 17:31.60 and McDole took eighth in 17:33.53.
In addition, Bedford’s Eli Johnson qualified in the wheelchair division with a first-place time of 25:04.43.
Class 1A SQM at Ridge View
Riverside narrowly missed qualifying as a team by six points, finishing in third place at Ridge View. Mason McCready, though, will run for the Bulldogs at the sate meet after finishing in seventh-place with a time of 17:47.08.
Class 1A SQM at Southwest Valley
St. Albert and Woodbine went 1-2 and will run at the state meet in Fort Dodge. Heartland Christian's Gavin Andersen, East Union's Jacob Driskill and Tri-Center's Sean McGee also advanced to state.
Class 2A SQM at Shenandoah
