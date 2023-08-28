(KMAland) -- Lewis Central had a strong showing in Ames to highlight Monday's KMAland boys cross country slate.
KIRK SCHMALTZ INVITATIONAL (AT AMES)
Lewis Central was sixth out of 12 teams with 164 points. Ethan Eichhorn was third in 15:20.70 while Kevin Coots was 24th in 16:29.60.
Richard Selken was 35th in 16:48.40 while Kade Diercks finished 51st in 17:14.60. Marshall Arkfeld, Jackson Cox and Asher Rodenburg were 54th, 69th and 77th, respectively.
ALBIA INVITATIONAL
Wayne finished seventh with 149 points while Moravia was ninth with 262.
Wayne's Levi Moss just missed medaling. He finished 16th in 18;57.20 while teammate Max Pollock was 18th in 19:12.90. Cooper Anderson was 34th for the Falcons in 20:38.80. Noah Hagan finished 47th in 21:30.90.
Twin Cedars Joangel Ibarra claimed 35th in 20:40.70, and Moravia's Gable Whitlow took 41st in 21:00.80.
WOODWARD-GRANGER MEET
Coon Rapids-Bayard's Jace Baker was the top KMAland runner. He finished 26th in 24:59.60. Kellen Hilgenberg was 31st. CAM's Dustin McCurdy finished 48th.
