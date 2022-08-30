(KMAland) -- IKM-Manning and Colin Lillie were victorious in Logan while Maryville and Plattsmouth both had respectable showings at their home meets.
Dallas Center Grimes Invitational
Creston finished 10th in the team race with 285 points. Riley Wipperman was their top finisher with a 65th-place day (19:54.00). Owen Weis was 93rd (21:21.00) for the Panthers in the 197-runner field.
Find the full results linked here
Logan-Magnolia XC Meet
St. Albert’s Colin Lillie ran to a title in 14:52.70, edging Boyer Valley’s Patrick Heffernan (14:59.26). Denison-Schleswig’s Richard Gonzalez took third (15:40.44) while Caden Keller was fourth for IKM-Manning (15:43.61) and Denison-Schleswig’s Leo Flores claimed fifth (16:12.85).
Keller’s fourth-place outing led IKM-Manning to a team title in the tight battle. The Wolves posted 61 points, edging Denison-Schleswig by four while Atlantic recorded 67 points to finish third.
St. Albert’s Owen Wise was sixth (16:44.17), and Atlantic’s Alex Sonntag (16:49.14) and Bennett Whetstone (16:51.96) were close behind in eighth and ninth.
IKM-Manning’s Lane Sams was 10th in a time of 16:52.60. Teammate Nathan Johnson finished 12th in 16:59.68, followed by Atlantic’s Tyrell Williams (17:07.48) and Christian Thompson (17:12.14) and St. Albert’s Adam Denny (17:14.47) in 13th, 14th and 15th, respectively.
Find the full results below.
Plattsmouth Invitational
Plattsmouth finished fourth with 48 points. Elijah Dix was the runner-up in a time of 17:01.36 while Carter Moss was fifth in 17:40.82.
Auburn’s Tristan Perry also medaled. He finished eighth in 18:07.38.
Auburn finished sixth in the team race while Abraham Lincoln was seventh.
Find the full results here.
Dakota Valley Invitational
Sioux City East finished second with 32 points, led by a fourth-place finish from Maciah Schultz (16:47.80). Omar Hernandez Lopez was sixth (16:53.30) while Caden Koepke finished ninth (17:39.30).
Sioux City West scored 69 points to finish fifth.
View the full results here.
Boyden-Hull Night Hawk Invitational
MISSING RESULTS
AT North Platte (MO)
MISSING RESULTS
Spoofhound Invitational
Maryville finished second with 57 points. Connor Blackford led their efforts by finishing third (18:10.60) while Bradley Deering was fourth (18:15.68). Dylan Masters added a sixth-place finish for the Spoofhounds in 18:24.26.
East Atchison was third in the team race with 95 points. Daniel Lesher and Cole Anderson each cracked the top 15 for the Wolves with respective finishes of 12th (19:06.99) and 14th (19:21.78).
Rock Port’s Caleb Lucas finished 11th in 18:57.70.
Find the full results below.