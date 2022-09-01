(KMAland) -- Nebraska City & Kuemper teams and Mason Houghton, Vincent Carcamo & Doug Berg were winners in KMAland boys cross country on Thursday.
Kirk Schmaltz Invitational (at Ames)
Lewis Central junior Ethan Eichhorn put together a strong run and finished fourth with a time of 15:34.8. The Titans ended up finishing 12th with 260 points.
View the complete results linked here.
West Central Valley Invitational
Kuemper Catholic scored 39 points to win the West Central Valley Invitational. The Knights scored five in the top 13 in the win while Nodaway Valley had 98 in third and Ankeny Christian scored 99 in fourth. Southwest Valley pitched in 192 in seventh.
Nodaway Valley’s Doug Berg won the individual championship in 17:39.71 while Kuemper went 2-3 with Ryan North (17:48.67) and Jacob Greving (17:53.82). Ankeny Christian’s Daniel Schoening rounded out the top five with a time of 18:21.72.
Nodaway Valley’s Malachi Broers (18:43.30), Alex Davis of Ankeny Christian (18:57.25) and Kuemper’s Thomas Pottebaum (19:29.81) were also in the top 10 in seventh, ninth and 10th, respectively. Other top 15 KMAlanders:
11. Fletch Badding, Kuemper Catholic (19:35.76)
13. Dayton Wiederien, Kuemper Catholic (19:46.33)
14. Austin Rasmussen, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (19:53.29)
Find the complete results below.
Wayne Invitational
Central Decatur’s Vincent Carcamo and Southeast Warren’s Ronan Jimenez staged a great battle with Carcamo winning by less than two seconds. Carcamo’s time of 17:38.27 was just ahead of Jimenez, who ran a 17:40.01.
The Cardinals were the highest area team finisher with 116 points in fourth place while Martensdale-St. Marys took sixth with 140, Wayne was seventh with 171, Southeast Warren had 185 in eighth, Diagonal scored 288 in 10th and Bedford posted 312 in 11th.
After the top two, Lamoni’s Tyson McDole had a solid fourth-place time of 18:06.36, and East Union’s Jacob Driskill ran fifth in 18:11.44. Southeast Warren’s Rylan Jimenez finished eighth with an 18:26.26, and Central Decatur’s Joe Sheets ran 10th in 18:40.02. There were no other top 15 KMAlanders.
Check out the complete results below.
Madrid Invitational
Coon Rapids-Bayard freshman Landon Cook ran 19th with a time of 19:54.01 at the meet. Find the complete results linked here.
Douglas County West Invitational
Nebraska City had 67 points and finished third as a team, but Mason Houghton ran to an individual championship with a time of 17:04.12. Alex Rico also placed with a 13th-place run of 18:30.50.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Concordia Invitational
Ashland-Greenwood finished fourth with 74 points at the Concordia Invitational. The Bluejays were led by Cooper Maack, who ran a 20:23.76 and finished in 13th.
Find the complete results linked here.