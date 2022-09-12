(KMAland) -- A great day for Glenwood at Ballard, a title for Mound City’s Keaton Zembles, a runner-up for Vincent Carcamo of CD and more from Monday in KMAland Boys XC.
Paul Fish Invitational (at Red Oak)
Clarinda’s Treyton Schaapherder and the Riverside boys claimed championships in Red Oak at the Paul Fish Invitational. Find the complete recap linked here.
Ballard Invitational — Class A
Glenwood had 94 points and took third in the Class A meet at the Ballard Invitational. Bryant Keller was third for the Rams with a strong run of 16:16.2 while Andrew Smith placed ninth in 17:05.3.
The Rams also saw Liam Hays run a 17:23.5 in 14th place. Find the complete results from the meet linked here.
Ballard Invitational — Class B
Atlantic had a fourth-place team finish with 127 points at Ballard’s Class B meet. The Trojans were led by Alex Sonntag, who ended up 13th with a time of 18:13.3.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Tarkio Indian Run
Mound City’s Keaton Zembles won the individual championship in 18:10 while East Atchison was second behind Bishop LeBlond in the team race. The Wolves had 43 points to finish ahead of Mound City thanks to the sixth-runner tiebreaker. The Panthers also finished with 43 points.
East Atchison’s Daniel Lesher (19:10) and Cole Anderson (19:25) finished fourth and fifth, respectively, and Rock Port’s Augustus Heintz (19:43) took sixth. Tony Racine of Essex ended up seventh with a 19:57, and Mound City’s Nick Ivey placed 10th with a 20:17.
Other KMAlanders in the top 15:
12. Jadon Griffin, Mound City (20:32)
13. Ethan Holtman, Platte Valley (20:49)
14. Jacob Peery, Platte Valley (20:58)
15. Chauncey Brown, Mound City (21:06)
View the complete results below.
Pleasantville Invitational
Central Decatur took fifth with 154 points in Pleasantville. Martensdale-St. Marys placed seventh with 170, Wayne had 201 in ninth and Southeast Warren finished 10th with 246.
The top area runner at the meet was Vincent Carcamo of Central Decatur, who finished second in 16:54.56. Lamoni’s Tyson McDole had a solid run in sixth with a time of 17:41.15. Ronan Jimenez and Rylan Jimenez of Southeast Warren were eighth and 10th, respectively, with times of 17:46.58 and 17:59.96. Joe Sheetz of Central Decatur claimed 13th in 18:27.61.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
MISSING RESULTS
Yutan Invitational