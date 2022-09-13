(KMAland) -- St. Albert and Sioux City North and Landon Bendgen were winners while Ethan Eichhorn was impressive in KMAland boys XC on Tuesday.
AHSTW Meet
Woodbine’s Landon Bendgen picked up an impressive win in Avoca while St. Albert claimed the team title with two in the top 5 and four in the top 15.
Bendgen ran a 16:01.5 in finishing ahead of St. Albert’s Colin Lillie, who posted a 16:07.4. Caden Keller of IKM-Manning also had a terrific run in 16:13.8 to place third. Gunner Wagner of Woodbine (17:29.3) and Owen Wise of St. Albert (17:45.8) rounded out the top five.
Mason McCready of Riverside (17:56.5) was sixth, Adam Denny of St. Albert (18:01.1) claimed seventh, Cody Dorscher of Griswold (18:01.2) came across eighth, IKM-Manning’s Nathan Johnson (18:03.6) was ninth and Treynor’s John Ross Biederman (18:06.4) finished the top 10. Other former KMAlanders in the top 15:
11. Thomas Tremel, Woodbine (18:09.4)
12. Lane Sams, IKM-Manning (18:15.5)
13. Brody Henderson, Riverside (18:17.9)
14. Reed Hinners, IKM-Manning (18:25.7)
15. Joe Hughes, St. Albert (18:27.4)
In the team race, St. Albert had 49 points to edge out Woodbine’s 56 and IKM-Manning’s 57. Riverside scored 80 and Treynor had 143 to round out the top five. Logan-Magnolia’s 205 had them sixth, Griswold had 211 in seventh, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton put up 212 in eighth, Missouri Valley had 234 in ninth and Heartland Christian posted 250 in 10th. Underwood ran in 11th with 271.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Storm Lake Meet
LeMars’ Trace Obbink and Michael Meis both had top 10 finishes for the Bulldogs in Storm Lake. Obbink was seventh in 17:30.17 and Meis ran 17:41.72 in 10th. Denison-Schleswig’s Leo Flores was 13th in a time of 17:50.45.
LeMars had 124 points in fourth and Harlan had 135 in fifth. Denison-Schleswig placed seventh with 154 points.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
48th Tom Karpan Invitational
Lewis Central finished with 102 points in fifth place, led by a runner-up finish from Ethan Eichhorn, who ran a 16:16.9 to place second by just two seconds. Kade Diercks also had a big run for Lewis Central, placing fourth with a 17:09.0.
The Titans’ Marshall Arkfeld added a 13th-place finish in 18:03.1. View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Woodbury Central Invitational
Sioux City North scored 27 points and scored five in the top 10 on their way to the team championship at Woodbury Central.
North’s Beshanena Gutema ran a 17:12.66 to win the individual championship while Steven Kling and Raul Gomez were third and fourth for the Stars, posting times of 17:30.53 and 17:51.37. North’s Gebrewahid Mekonnen and Kiefer Schultz ran ninth (18:37.48) and 10th (18:38.13).
Also in the team race, Sergeant Bluff-Luton took second with 56 points, Sioux City East had 80 in third and Sioux City West put up 135 in fifth. West Harrison ended up with 214 points in eighth.
Other top 10 finishing runners from the area were Evan Janzen and Michael Wieseler of Sergeant Bluff-Luton in fifth and sixth with respective times of 18:13.62 and 18:26.07. Sioux City Eat’s Omar Hernandez ran 18:26.62 in seventh, and Braulio Gonzalez of SBL was eighth in 18:31.97.
Other KMAlanders in the top 15:
11. Kaden Koepke, Sioux City East (18:47.84)
13. Maciah Shultz, Sioux City East (18:52.29)
View the complete results linked here.
Oskaloosa Invitational
Twin Cedars had a pair of runners in Oskaloosa. View the complete results linked here.