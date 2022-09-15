Mason Houghton

Nebraska City's Mason Houghton. (Photo by Joe Moore)

 JOE MOORE

(KMAland) -- Vincent Carcamo, Daniel Schoening and Mason Houghton were individual champions while Central Decatur won the team title in Corning on Thursday. 

Southwest Valley Invitational 

Central Decatur won a tight team battle with 42 points. Vincent Carcamo was the individual champion in 17:42.03 while Joe Sheetz was fourth (19:19.31), Kyle Linhart finished 13th (20:55.08) and Ari Johnson was 15th (21:00.81). 

Lamoni’s Tyson McDole was third in 18:31.55 and Essex’s Tony Racine cracked the top five in 19:27.18. 

View the rest of the area medalists below. 

6. Aden Moore, Martensdale-St. Marys (19:53.80)

8. Caden Geragthy, AHSTW (20:11.13)

12. Carter Lumbard, Diagonal (20:48.22)

14. Elijah Wheeldon, Martensdale-St. Marys (20:56.76) 

Download PDF swv hs boys.pdf

Interstate 35 Invitational 

Creston finished second with 46 points while Wayne was third with 63.

Wayne’s Levi Moss led KMAlanders with a fourth-place day while teammate Max Pollock was 10th. 

Creston had four medalists: Riley Wipperman (fifth), Owen Weis (sixth), Carson Smith (eighth) and Anthony Eblen (12th). 

Download PDF I35 Boys.pdf

Panorama Invitational

Kuemper Catholic paced KMAland teams with a fourth-place finish. Maddux Bellinghausen led their efforts by finishing 14th in 18:40.00. 

Clarinda’s Kyle Wagoner took eighth in 17:37.80, and Nodaway Valley’s Malachi Broers finished 14th in 18:40.00.

Find the full results below. 

Download PDF panora varsity boys results 2022.pdf

Blair Invitational

Abraham Lincoln finished eighth with 148 points. Cody Smith led their efforts by taking 27th in 19:16.79. 

Find the full results below. 

Download PDF 22Blair.pdf

Colo Nesco Invitational

Ankeny Christian’s Daniel Schoening ran to the title in 18:11.40 while teammate Alex Davis was third in 18:49.27. Landon Nehring also cracked the medal stand with an eighth-place finish in 20:24.11. 

Full results are available below. 

Download PDF colo nesco - boys high school results.pdf

Lynnville-Sully Invitational

Southeast Warren’s Rylan Jimenez and Ronan Jimenez were the lone medalists from KMAland. Rylan finished 12th in 19:13.37 while Ronan was 15th in 19:44.00.

Find the full results here

Platte County Invitational

Maryville finished fifth in the team race with 148 points. Dylan Masters collected a medal with an eighth-place performance in 18:28.90. Bradley Deering also medaled by finishing 10th in 18:32.00. 

Find the full results below. 

Download PDF Platte County Boys.pdf

Bennington Invitational 

Nebraska City’s Mason Houghton ran to the title in 16:57.42 while teammate Alex Rico was sixth in 18:00.85 and JR Rico was 13th in 18:40.35 as Nebraska City finished fourth in the team standings. 

Auburn’s Tristan Perry was ninth in 18:20.36 while Conestoga’s Kaden Simmerman (11th in 18:37.08) and Syracuse’s Dayton Graves (13th in 18:40.93) also medaled. 

Find the results below. 

Download PDF 22Bennington.pdf

At Hiawatha 

No Results Reported 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.