(KMAland) -- Vincent Carcamo, Daniel Schoening and Mason Houghton were individual champions while Central Decatur won the team title in Corning on Thursday.
Southwest Valley Invitational
Central Decatur won a tight team battle with 42 points. Vincent Carcamo was the individual champion in 17:42.03 while Joe Sheetz was fourth (19:19.31), Kyle Linhart finished 13th (20:55.08) and Ari Johnson was 15th (21:00.81).
Lamoni’s Tyson McDole was third in 18:31.55 and Essex’s Tony Racine cracked the top five in 19:27.18.
View the rest of the area medalists below.
6. Aden Moore, Martensdale-St. Marys (19:53.80)
8. Caden Geragthy, AHSTW (20:11.13)
12. Carter Lumbard, Diagonal (20:48.22)
14. Elijah Wheeldon, Martensdale-St. Marys (20:56.76)
Interstate 35 Invitational
Creston finished second with 46 points while Wayne was third with 63.
Wayne’s Levi Moss led KMAlanders with a fourth-place day while teammate Max Pollock was 10th.
Creston had four medalists: Riley Wipperman (fifth), Owen Weis (sixth), Carson Smith (eighth) and Anthony Eblen (12th).
Panorama Invitational
Kuemper Catholic paced KMAland teams with a fourth-place finish. Maddux Bellinghausen led their efforts by finishing 14th in 18:40.00.
Clarinda’s Kyle Wagoner took eighth in 17:37.80, and Nodaway Valley’s Malachi Broers finished 14th in 18:40.00.
Find the full results below.
Blair Invitational
Abraham Lincoln finished eighth with 148 points. Cody Smith led their efforts by taking 27th in 19:16.79.
Find the full results below.
Colo Nesco Invitational
Ankeny Christian’s Daniel Schoening ran to the title in 18:11.40 while teammate Alex Davis was third in 18:49.27. Landon Nehring also cracked the medal stand with an eighth-place finish in 20:24.11.
Full results are available below.
Lynnville-Sully Invitational
Southeast Warren’s Rylan Jimenez and Ronan Jimenez were the lone medalists from KMAland. Rylan finished 12th in 19:13.37 while Ronan was 15th in 19:44.00.
Find the full results here.
Platte County Invitational
Maryville finished fifth in the team race with 148 points. Dylan Masters collected a medal with an eighth-place performance in 18:28.90. Bradley Deering also medaled by finishing 10th in 18:32.00.
Find the full results below.
Bennington Invitational
Nebraska City’s Mason Houghton ran to the title in 16:57.42 while teammate Alex Rico was sixth in 18:00.85 and JR Rico was 13th in 18:40.35 as Nebraska City finished fourth in the team standings.
Auburn’s Tristan Perry was ninth in 18:20.36 while Conestoga’s Kaden Simmerman (11th in 18:37.08) and Syracuse’s Dayton Graves (13th in 18:40.93) also medaled.
Find the results below.
At Hiawatha
No Results Reported