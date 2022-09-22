(KMAland) -- A big day for KMAland boys individual runners with championships from Bendgen, Heffernan, Houghton, Keller, Carcamo and Zembles & team titles from Treynor, CD, Plattsmouth and Mound City.
MVAOCOU Invitational
Woodbine’s Landon Bendgen was the individual champion at MVAOCOU, winning with a time of 16:09.10. The Tigers were also a close second in the team race, finishing with 56 points — or three behind champion MOC-Floyd Valley. Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Denison-Schleswig scored 102 points each in third and fourth, respectively,
Also in the individual race, Richard Gonzalez of Denison-Schleswig ran fourth in 17:03.20, and Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Evan Janzen took fifth in 17:04.90. Woodbine’s Gunner Wagner took sixth with a time of 17:06.30, and Leo Flores of Denison-Schleswig ran ninth in 17:17.20.
The only other KMAlander in the top 15 was Ethan Perrien of the Monarchs, who ran a 17:42.00 in 15th.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Tri-Center Invitational
The Treynor boys won a tight battle with host Tri-Center to claim a championship in Neola. Treynor had 47 points while Tri-Center put up 59, and Missouri Valley and Shenandoah finished with 80 and 86, respectively. Logan-Magnolia rounded out the top five with 124, Heartland Christian had 148 in sixth, Underwood put up 153 in seventh and West Harrison finished with 207 in eighth.
Boyer Valley’s Patrick Heffernan won another individual championship in 16:31.00, and John Ross Biederman, Mason Yochum and Jeyden Farr were second, third and fourth, selectively, with times of 17:59.00, 18:05.00 and 18:36.00.
Heartland Christian’s Gavin Andersen was fifth in 18:42.00, AHSTW’s Caleb Hatch had 18:48l.00 in sixth and Missouri Valley’s Jacob Hoden (18:51.00) and Adam Meadows (18:52.00) were next. Tri-Center’s Nicholas Dahir ran 18:54.00 and Caden Geraghty of AHSTW posted an 18:56.00 to round out the top 10.
Other KMAlanders in the top 15:
11. Sean McGee, Tri-Center (19:03.00)
12. Connor Brummet, Underwood (19:05.00)
13. Brennan Boden, Tri-Center (19:10.00)
14. Damien Little Thunder, Shenandoah (19:15.00)
15. Brandon McDowell, Shenandoah (19:17.00)
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Nebraska City Invitational
Nebraska City junior Mason Houghton ran to another win on Thursday at home his home course, posting a time of 16:16.31. Elijah Dix of Plattsmouth also ran well in second with a 16:31.92, and Carter Moss joined his fellow Blue Devil in the top five with a fifth-place run of 16:57.89.
Auburn’s Tristan Perry (17:28.16), Nebraska City’s JR Rico (17:40.40) and Alex Rico (17:40.87), Plattsmouth’s Hunter Mazzulla (17:47.76) and Cuyler Aue of Auburn (17:57.99) rounded out the top 10.
Plattsmouth’s Alden McKnight (17:59.62) and Joel Moore (18:32.13) finished 11th and 12th, respectively. The Blue Devils won the team championship with 27 points. Nebraska City was third with 43, and Auburn had 51 in fourth.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
ACGC Invitational
IKM-Manning’s Caden Keller ran to an individual victory in 16:38.46 at ACGC. Teammate Lane Sams was eighth in 18:36.10, and Nathan Johnson added a 10th-place run for the Wolves in 18:53.33.
IKM-Manning finished second as a team with 45 points while Martensdale-St. Marys came in third with 118. East Mills had 137 in fifth, and Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton was sixth with 142.
Other top 15 KMAlanders:
12. Reed Hinners, IKM-Manning (19:06.40)
13. Aden Moore, Martensdale-St. Marys (19:19.00)
14. Abe Polzien, IKM-Manning (19:28.11)
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
EBF Invitational
Southeast Warren’s Ronan Jimenez was a runner-up at the EBF Invitational with at time of 17:46.95. Rylan Jimenez added a seventh-place finish in 18:35.11. The Warhawks took third with 82 points. View the complete results from the meet below.
Sioux Center Invitational
LeMars had 144 points and finished in fifth place behind individual champion Trace Obbink, who ran to a win in 16:05.37. The Bulldogs also placed Michael Meis in 14th with a run of 16:57.05.
View the complete results from the meet linked below.
Moravia Invitational
Central Decatur’s Vincent Carcamo and Joe Sheetz went 1-2 in leading the Cardinals to 14 points and the team championship at Moravia. Wayne finished with 22 in second, and Moravia was fourth with 66.
Carcamo was the champion in 18:53.27 while Sheets had a 19:53.05 in second. Wayne’s Levi Moss (20:23.34) and Max Pollock (21:02.16) followed, and Central Decatur’s Kyle Linhart (21:16.93) and Ari Johnson (21:17.17) took sixth and seventh. Wayne’s Dalton Couchman and Nash Buckingham posted ninth and 10th place times of 22:06.52 and 22:32.21.
Other top 15 KMAlanders:
11. Maddox Kistler, Central Decatur (22:42.95)
14. Cody Morgan, Central Decatur (23:22.91)
15. Kacyn Watson, Central Decatur (23:51.79)
View the complete results linked here.
Duane Kimble Invitational (at St. Joseph)
Mound City put up 48 points and won the team championship at the Duane Kimble Invitational. East Atchison scored 70 in third.
Mound City’s Keaton Zembles ran to the individual championship in 17:58.5 while East Atchison’s Daniel Lesher was in fifth with an 18:26.6. Mound City’s Nick Ivey (19:31.7) and Jadon Griffin (19:35.1) were 12th and 13th, respectively.
View the complete results linked here.
AT Falls City
No results reported.
Fort Calhoun Invitational
Louisville and Elmwood-Murdock had athletes running at the Fort Calhoun Invitational. View the complete results from the meet linked here.
North Bend Central Invitational
Ashland-Greenwood had 88 points and took fourth at the North Bend Central Invitational. Cooper Maack led the Bluejays with a seventh-place finish of 18:04.7, and Elliot Gossin posted an 18:19.22 in ninth.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.