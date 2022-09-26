Cross Country

(KMAland) -- Keaton Zembles and Falls City were champs in Rock Port while Tyson McDole won at Orient-Macksburg. 

Orient-Macksburg Invitational

Exira-EHK totaled 61 points to finish second.

Lamoni's Tyson McDole was the champion in 18:06.79 while CAM's Gavin Clayton finished third in 19:35.28 and East Union's Jacob Driskill was fourth in 19:54.71. 

Exira-EHK's Eric Wilson was eighth in 20:33.12, followed by Brock Driskill (East Union) in ninth and Carter Lumbard (Diagonal) in respective times of 20:42.63 and 20:42.89. Exira-EHK's Jonas LaCanne was 13th in 20:52.24 while CAM's Carson Cary finished 14th in 21:08.47 and Diagonal's Scotty Bohn (21:27.33). 

Rock Port Invitational

Falls City won the team race with 60 points. Ryker McCullough led the Tigers by taking third in 18:49.00 while Tallan Zimmerman (eighth in 19:47) and Blake Rolfe (10th in 20:15.00) also medaled for Falls City. 

Mound City's Keaton Zembles was the champion in 18:18.00 while Rock Port's Caleb Lucas took fourth in 18:50.00 and East Atchison's Daniel Lesher was fifth in 19:11.00. 

View the rest of the KMAland medalists and complete results below. 

6. Cole Anderson, East Atchison (19:17.00)

7. Gus Heintz, Rock Port (19:43.00)

11. Ian Stepp, East Atchison (20:21.00)

13. Ethan Holtman, Platte Valley (20:35.00)

14. Jadon Griffin, Mound City (20:38.00)

15. Chauncey Brown, Mound City (20:41.00)

 Nebraska-Kearney Invitational 

Class B 

Plattsmouth took sixth with 146 points, led by Elijah Dix's fifth-place performance in 16:54.14. Carter Moss was the next finisher for the Blue Devils in 40th (18:08.48). 

Class C 

Auburn finished 14th with 295 points. Triston Perry was the top KMAlander with a 17th-place day in 18:00.58. 

Class D

Weeping Water was ninth with 130 points. Austin Patton led their efforts with a 20th-place day. 

View the full results from this meet here

