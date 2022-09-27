(KMAland) -- Woodbine and Landon Bendgen won in Denison, Central Decatur's Vincent Carcamo ran to a win at Clarke and more from KMAland boys cross country on Tuesday.
Denison-Schleswig Meet
Woodbine’s Landon Bendgen kept his strong season going with a championship run in Denison. The Tigers junior ran 16:16.09 to claim the individual title over a strong field that had five runners under 17 minutes.
Caden Keller of IKM-Manning placed second with a 16:26.91, Patrick Heffernan of Boyer Valley came in third in 16:54.95 and Richard Gonzalez of Denison-Schleswig ran fifth in 16:58.49.
Woodbine also won the team race with 51 points, finishing well ahead of IKM-Manning’s 80 in second place. Denison-Schleswig posted 100 in third, Kuemper Catholic had 101 in fourth and Harlan rounded out the top five with 117.
The rest of the individual top 10 included Ryan North of Kuemper Catholic (7th), Gunner Wagner from Woodbine (8th) and Kuemper’s Jacob Greving (9th). Other top 15 KMAlanders:
11. Lane Vennink, Woodbine
12. Cody Smith, Abraham Lincoln
13. Ethan Perrien, Denison-Schleswig
14. Ian Shelton, Harlan
15. Lane Sams, IKM-Manning
Other KMAland schools in the team standings:
6. Abraham Lincoln (166)
9. Tri-Center (210)
11. Missouri Valley (286)
14. Logan-Magnolia (407)
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Clarke Invitational
Central Decatur’s Vincent Carcamo ran to another individual championship on Tuesday. The Cardinals senior ran an 18:15.24. Ronan Jimenez of Southeast Warren also claimed a top-five finish in fifth with an 18:34.55.
Central Decatur’s Joe Sheetz came in ninth to round out KMAland medalists at the meet.
In the team race, Central Decatur had 130 points in fifth, Creston had 148 in sixth and Moravia posted 260 in eighth.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Ogden Invitational
Daniel Schoening of Ankeny Christian had a strong run in sixth place at Ogden. Teammate Alex Davis also ran well in ninth place. The Eagles had 124 points in seventh place.
View the complete results linked here.