(KMAland) -- Busy day in KMAland boys cross country with Woodbine, Sioux City North, Landon Bendgen, Ronan Jimenez and Gabe Nash running to wins on Thursday.
Shenandoah Invitational
The Glenwood boys and Lewis Central’s Ethan Eichhorn were champions in Shenandoah. View the complete recap linked here.
IKM-Manning Invitational
Woodbine and Landon Bendgen were champions at IKM-Manning. Bendgen ran to the win in 16:08.35 to finish ahead of IKM-Manning’s Caden Keller (16:29.05) and Pat Heffernan of Boyer Valley (16:51.17).
Denison-Schleswig’s Leo Flores ran fourth in 17:57.40, and Gunner Wagner of Woodbine took fifth with an 18:03.22.
The Tigers had 37 points to win the meet while IKM-Manning had 48 in second. Denison-Schleswig took third with 70, and Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton finished with 149 in sixth. Other KMAlanders in the top 15 at the meet:
7. Lane Vennink, Woodbine
8. Ethan Perrien, Denison-Schleswig
9. Lane Sams, IKM-Manning
10. Reed Hinners, IKM-Manning
13. Thomas Tremel, Woodbine
14. Nathan Johnson, IKM-Manning
15. Adam Barry, Woodbine
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Southeast Polk Invitational
Atlantic had 281 points and finished 10th at Southeast Polk. The Trojans were led by a 37th-place run from Alex Sonntag.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
West Central Valley Invitational
Daniel Schoening of Ankeny Christian Academy had a strong run in third place at West Central Valley. Schoening ran a 17:41.38 to grab the bronze.
Ankeny Christian’s Alex Davis also ran well in ninth place, and the Eagles finished third as a team with 93 points.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Chariton Invitational
Southeast Warren’s Ronan Jimenez ran to a championship win in Chariton with a time of 17:19.09. East Union’s Jacob Driskill took eighth at the meet.
Wayne finished fourth in the team race with 122 points. View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Marsha Koebernick Invitational (at South Sioux City)
Sioux City North claimed the team championship, placing four in the top 12 on their way to 23 points. LeMars had 77 in fourth, Sergeant Bluff-Luton posted 81 in fifth, Heelan had 127 in eighth, Sioux City Wes scored 144 in ninth and Sioux City East had 160 in 10th.
Gabe Nash of Sioux City North was the champion in 16:17.08 while teammate Beshanena Gutema took fourth in 17:23.86. Trace Obbink of LeMars rounded out the top five with a time of 17:46.14.
Sioux City North’s Raul Gomez was sixth in the race while Abubekar Kumbi — also of North — took 12th. Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Evan Janzen and Michael Wieseler came in 14th and 15th, respectively.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Raymond Central Invitational
Palmyra claimed a second-place finish with 23 points, losing the fifth-runner tiebreak with Nebraska Christian. Weeping Water was fourth with 72 points.
Palmyra’s Drew Moyer ran fourth in the race with an 18:17.62, and Weeping Water’s Austin Patton had an 18:18.59 in fifth.
Palmyra’s Gannon Hubbard, Chandler Berry and Owen Ramaekers also ran within the top 10 in sixth, eighth and 10th, respectively.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Lincoln Lutheran Invitational
Hayden Huskey of Johnson County Central was the top area runner in the race, finishing in 10th place. Louisville scored 102 points in sixth, and Johnson County Central was ninth with 158.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.