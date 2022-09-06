(KMAland) -- Woodbine and Patrick Heffernan took Treynor wins, Doug Berg ran strong at Winterset, Ronan Jimenez raced to a victory at Central Decatur and more from KMAland boys XC on Tuesday.
Clarinda Invitational
Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Treynor Invitational
Woodbine scored 30 points and won the Treynor Invitational, finishing ahead of St. Albert (57 points), Treynor (96) and Tri-Center (125) in the top four. Missouri Valley was sixth with 163, Griswold had 201 in seventh, East Mills picked up an eighth-place finish with 220, Heartland Christian had 232 in ninth and Logan-Magnolia scored 235 in 10th. Underwood (261) and West Harrison (263) rounded out the team scoring.
Patrick Heffernan of Boyer Valley claimed the individual championship with a time of 17:09.16 while Colin Lillie of St. Albert ran second in 17:30.78. Woodbine’s Landon Bendgen rounded out the top three with a 17:39.67. The rest of the top five included Thomas Tremel and Gunner Wagner — both of Woodbine — in 19:10.12 and 19:11.25, respectively.
Treynor’s Mason Yochum and John Ross Biederman were sixth and seventh with times of 19:13.10 and 19:20.03. Owen Wise of St. Albert came in eighth in 19:33.17, Griswold’s Cody Dorscher took ninth with a run of 19:39.45 and Adam Barry of Woodbine was 10th in 19:51.98.
The rest of the KMAlanders in the top 15:
11. Adam Denny, St. Albert (20:00.63)
12. Jacob Hoden, Missouri Valley (20:13.21)
13. Lane Vennink, Woodbine (20:15.33)
14. Steven Barrett, East Mills (20:17.73)
15. Brennan Boden, Tri-Center (20:24.50)
View the complete results below.
Winterset Invitational
Doug Berg of Nodaway Valley ran 18:01.2 to lead area runners in the 11th-12th grade race, finishing in sixth place. Teammate Malachi Broers added an 18:45.9 in 14th place.
In 9th-10th, Elijah Wheeldon of Martensdale-St. Marys took 14th in 20:47.74 and Owen Weis of Creston ran 15th in 20:58.01.
View the complete results linked here.
Central Decatur Invitational
Southeast Warren’s Ronan Jimenez was the individual champion at Central Decatur, posting a winning time of 16:38.82. Central Decatur’s Vincent Carcamo was second in 17:13.50, Lamoni’s Tyson McDole took third in 17:25.10, Wayne’s Levi Moss placed fourth in 17:36.03 and Central Decatur’s Joe Sheets ran 17:48.96 in fifth.
Central Decatur had the highest area team finish in second with 58 points. Wayne had 80 points in fourth, and Diagonal ran sixth with 147 points.
Other KMAlanders in the top 15:
12. Max Pollock, Wayne (18:44.12)
14. Kyle Linhart, Central Decatur (19:10.18)
View the complete results below.
Gary Meyer Invitational (at LeMars)
LeMars’ Trace Obbink finished seventh at his home meet with a time of 18:05.61 while Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Evan Janzen ran 18:08.83 in eighth. Thomas Jefferson’s Kaiden Hamilton ended up 13th with a time of 18:20.49.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Van Buren County Invitational
Moravia had 139 points and finished fifth in the Class A race. Check out the complete results below.
AT Chillicothe (Platte Valley)