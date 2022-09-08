(KMAland) -- Caden Keller sparked IKM-Manning's dominance in Audubon while Palmyra had a nice showing at Milford's meet on Thursday.
Check out the full KMAland boys cross country rundown below.
Gilbert Invite
Kuemper Catholic finished sixth with 201 points. Ryan North cracked the medal stand with a 14th-place day in 17:19.
Audubon Invitational
IKM-Manning put four in the top five to win the team title with 20 points. Caden Keller was the champ with a time of 17:42.26, followed by Lane Sams (19:25.50), Reed Hinners (19:28.09) and Nathan Johnson (19:34.85) in third, fourth and fifth. Kasche Huehn was 10th (19:59.09) while Abe Polzien (20:26.52) and Camden Morris (20:40.15) also medaled with respective finishes of 12th and 13th.
Ian Shelton’s sixth-place day led Harlan to second in the team race. Shelton rattled off a time of 19:37.90 while Joseph Bragg was seventh (19:38.20), Kaiden Milliken (19:45.80) took ninth, Grant Petersen (19:50.20) was 10th and Keaton Heileson was 13th (20:10.90).
Check out the rest of the KMAland medalists below and full results here. https://onlineraceresults.com/race/view_plain_text.php?race_id=75035
2. Jacob Driskill, East Union (19:02.80)
8. Cody Dorscher, Griswold (19:44.80)
14. Steven Barrett, East Mills (20:26.60)
15. Landon Cook, Coon Rapids-Bayard (20:30.90)
Davis County Invitational
Moravia’s Parker Armstrong paced KMAland runners with a 24th-place outing in 26:35.66. Teammates Kaleb Rebaneck and Kaydon Leadon finished 33rd and 35th in respective times of 28:10.73 and 29:07.07.
Allen Pace was Moulton-Udell’s top runner. He finished 27th in 27:15.76. Hayden Brinegar and Cameron Swartz were 30th and 31st in 27:42.32 and 27:44.49.
Check out the full results below.
Wahoo Invite
Plattsmouth accounted for 45 points in a third-place finish. Elijah Dix was fourth in 17:24.56, and Carter Moss finished sixth (18:10.32). Aiden McKnight and Hunter Mazzulla had respective finishes of 17th and 18th.
Click here for more results.
Milford Invite
Palmyra had a strong day with three runners in the top eight. Andrew Moyer was fourth (18:32.78), Chandler Berry finished seventh (18:52.33) and Gannon Hubbard claimed eighth (18:53.99). Owen Ramaekers was 17th in 19:38.51.
Louisville’s Jager Barnes was the top non-Palmyra KMAland runner. He took 20th in 20:02.18.
Check out the full results here.
Joe Wojtkiewicz Archbishop Bergan XC Invite
Johnson County Central finished fifth as a team, led by a fourth-place finish from Hayden Huskey in 21:18.00. Trevin Huskey (23:32.00) and Aiden Weber (23:34.00) were 22nd and 23rd.
Find the full results below.
Fairbury Invite
Syracuse finished second in the team scores with 69 points while Auburn posted 86 points to stake fifth.
Auburn’s Tristan Perry was the top KMAland finisher, taking fourth in 18:40.66. Cuyler Aue finished 14th with 19:28.03 for the Bulldogs.
Dayton Graves led Syracuse with a ninth-place day in 19:05.97, and Weeping Water’s Austin Patton finished sixth in 18:43.38.
Check out the full results here.
Arlington Invite
Kaden Simmerman led Conestoga’s performance by finishing 10th in 19:18.56. James Kansteiner finished 18th in 20:21.52, and Colton Besheinen was 23rd (20:55.93).
Find the full results here.